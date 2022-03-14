Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPB   VN000000TPB0

TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(TPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enterprise wellness solutions: Benefit from free service and technology banking products

03/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 March 2022

In addition to the exemption of many fees, the comprehensive digital solutions at TPBank Biz e-banking also bring customers convenience and simplicity in operation, making it easy for businesses to make transactions at any time anywhere right on your mobile phone at lightning speed.

The 4th wave of Covid-19 caused businesses to suffer many heavy consequences, production stagnation, broken supply chains, labor shortages... Comments on the "health" of enterprises in 2022, many experts recommend that the business community will face a sharp decline in operating scale and financial difficulties. What solution to help businesses both save costs and help maintain production and business activities while ensuring the distance to prevent and control the epidemic is an issue that many businesses are interested in.

Facing that situation, digital payment tools - online transactions with many support packages and fee incentives deployed by Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) have become an effective financial tool for businesses.

With TPBank Biz - an e-banking application for businesses, businesses can easily manipulate and experience smoothly and uniformly on all devices, from computers to mobile phones or tablets. All transactions from ordinary such as deposit account, payment, money transfer and time deposit to sending requests for issuance, modification of guarantee, payment of L/C... can be easily done anywhere 24/7 without going directly to the bank.

Understanding the financial difficulties and obstacles of businesses, TPBank is currently free of up to 30 types of fees when customers make transactions on the application, this number is equivalent to 70% of the total fees that the bank charges. This product is being deployed and can save businesses hundreds of millions of dong in 1 year.

As a customer using TPBank's services for many years, Nguyen Khanh - Director of Hanoi Tourism Company shared that although he had tried many other digital banking applications before, it was not until he used TPBank Biz, I just feel satisfied.

"Personally, when using TPBank Biz, the company's accountants and I are very satisfied. The information on the application is clear, no-frills and easy to use, much better than the applications of other banks. During the epidemic period, convenient and fast online transaction features of TPBank have supported my business a lot. In particular, TPBank waives a lot of fees for customers, especially online money transfer fees," added Khanh.

Notably, TPBank is one of the few banks in Vietnam that is currently applying Open API - a method to link enterprise applications with the bank's application to exchange data in e-banking transactions. death. With this feature, TPBank allows businesses to transfer data to the bank right on their system, helping customers to reduce a lot of steps when making money transfers to partners. Businesses can easily push single or batch money transfers directly to the bank without having to add an order creation step on the TPBank Biz application as before.

Khanh added that this is also a feature that he is very satisfied with when using TPBank's services, which is both easy to implement and helps him maximize his time.

Mr Khuc Van Hoa - Deputy General Director and Director of TPBank's Corporate Banking Division said that TPBank's comprehensive digital solutions and preferential fee packages will contribute to improving operational efficiency and saving money. time, better cash flow management, thereby bringing better benefits in terms of profits and business opportunities for businesses.

TPBank has been the bank of the digital era and is the only bank in the market that has built a unique and different Digital ecosystem, surpassing every year, up to several years compared to other banks. It can be said that TPBank's comprehensive digitization solutions have helped businesses save maximum operating costs, increase financial "health" to firmly overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lên đầu trang

Disclaimer

TienphongBank - Tienphong Joint–Stock Commercial Bank published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
04:14aENTERPRISE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS : Benefit from free service and technology banking products
PU
03/10TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : Securities company forecasts that TPBank's profit w..
PU
02/28TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : TPBank was named twice at the Asia Pacific Enterpri..
PU
01/28TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : TPBank launches a new Customer Care Call Center 190..
PU
01/24TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : TPBank frees international money transfer up to VND..
PU
01/24TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : TPBank offers business loans of VND 1,000 billion f..
PU
01/20Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
01/20TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : 20/01/2022 - Q4 2022 Financial Statement
PU
01/11TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : TPBank signed a USD 50 million agreement with ADB a..
PU
01/09TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BA : Mr. Nguyen Hong Quan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 298 B 493 M 493 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 135 B 2 668 M 2 668 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 505
Free-Float -
Chart TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Duration : Period :
Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38 650,00 VND
Average target price 38 000,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -1,68%
Managers and Directors
Hung Nguyen General Director
Hoang Lam Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Phu Minh Do Chairman
Cuong Quang Bui Head-Information Technology
Anh Dong Pham Deputy General Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK-5.85%2 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.60%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776