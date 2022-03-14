Enterprise wellness solutions: Benefit from free service and technology banking products

14 March 2022

In addition to the exemption of many fees, the comprehensive digital solutions at TPBank Biz e-banking also bring customers convenience and simplicity in operation, making it easy for businesses to make transactions at any time anywhere right on your mobile phone at lightning speed.

The 4th wave of Covid-19 caused businesses to suffer many heavy consequences, production stagnation, broken supply chains, labor shortages... Comments on the "health" of enterprises in 2022, many experts recommend that the business community will face a sharp decline in operating scale and financial difficulties. What solution to help businesses both save costs and help maintain production and business activities while ensuring the distance to prevent and control the epidemic is an issue that many businesses are interested in.

Facing that situation, digital payment tools - online transactions with many support packages and fee incentives deployed by Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) have become an effective financial tool for businesses.

With TPBank Biz - an e-banking application for businesses, businesses can easily manipulate and experience smoothly and uniformly on all devices, from computers to mobile phones or tablets. All transactions from ordinary such as deposit account, payment, money transfer and time deposit to sending requests for issuance, modification of guarantee, payment of L/C... can be easily done anywhere 24/7 without going directly to the bank.

Understanding the financial difficulties and obstacles of businesses, TPBank is currently free of up to 30 types of fees when customers make transactions on the application, this number is equivalent to 70% of the total fees that the bank charges. This product is being deployed and can save businesses hundreds of millions of dong in 1 year.

As a customer using TPBank's services for many years, Nguyen Khanh - Director of Hanoi Tourism Company shared that although he had tried many other digital banking applications before, it was not until he used TPBank Biz, I just feel satisfied.

"Personally, when using TPBank Biz, the company's accountants and I are very satisfied. The information on the application is clear, no-frills and easy to use, much better than the applications of other banks. During the epidemic period, convenient and fast online transaction features of TPBank have supported my business a lot. In particular, TPBank waives a lot of fees for customers, especially online money transfer fees," added Khanh.

Notably, TPBank is one of the few banks in Vietnam that is currently applying Open API - a method to link enterprise applications with the bank's application to exchange data in e-banking transactions. death. With this feature, TPBank allows businesses to transfer data to the bank right on their system, helping customers to reduce a lot of steps when making money transfers to partners. Businesses can easily push single or batch money transfers directly to the bank without having to add an order creation step on the TPBank Biz application as before.

Khanh added that this is also a feature that he is very satisfied with when using TPBank's services, which is both easy to implement and helps him maximize his time.

Mr Khuc Van Hoa - Deputy General Director and Director of TPBank's Corporate Banking Division said that TPBank's comprehensive digital solutions and preferential fee packages will contribute to improving operational efficiency and saving money. time, better cash flow management, thereby bringing better benefits in terms of profits and business opportunities for businesses.

TPBank has been the bank of the digital era and is the only bank in the market that has built a unique and different Digital ecosystem, surpassing every year, up to several years compared to other banks. It can be said that TPBank's comprehensive digitization solutions have helped businesses save maximum operating costs, increase financial "health" to firmly overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.