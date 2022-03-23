Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPB   VN000000TPB0

TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(TPB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

The Asset: TPBank is the Best Bank in Vietnam

03/23/2022 | 12:14am EDT
23 March 2022

Overcoming many rigorous evaluation criteria from the organizers such as total assets, net profit, growth indicators, business orientation... in 2021, TPBank was excellently honored by The Asset Magazine at the award. Award "Best Bank in Vietnam" in 2021.

On March 22, 2022, at the annual awarding event organized by The Asset International Financial Magazine (Hong Kong), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) was named as the Best Bank in Viet Nam. This is an annual award organized by The Asset to honor the best organizations in the fields of banking, finance and capital markets.

To select the prestigious candidate for this award, The Asset held a test conducted by leading experts in the banking and finance sector in many strict criteria such as total assets, profit net, growth indicators and business direction of the bank. Not only that, The Asset also conducted a private interview with the bank's representative to get the most objective view.

A representative of The Asset said that the organizers of the special prize were impressed with TPBank's spectacular growth and development in recent years, which is clearly reflected in its business results, digital banking strategy and strategy. green credit activities. "We appreciate TPBank's steadfastness in its pursuit and strategy of digital banking for many years, always pioneering in optimizing advanced and modern digital financial products and services, bringing many conveniences for customers", this representative added.

By the end of 2021, TPBank's total assets reached VND 292,827 billion, an increase of nearly 42% compared to the beginning of the year. The bank's charter capital reached more than 15,818 billion VND. Pre-tax profit reached VND 6,038 billion, completing 4% more than the set plan. In particular, TPBank's bad debt ratio is controlled at a very low level, only 0.81%.

TPBank has performed well in both equity and credit quality with high efficiency. In terms of governance, TPBank is currently operating well under a modern model, leading service quality... and is highly appreciated according to the CAMELS scoring model according to international standards.

TPBank has pursued a digitization strategy from a very early age, with methodical investment in technology. Currently, many technology applications, products and services of TPBank use AI and other modern technologies such as machine learning (Machine Learning), deep learning (Deep Learning) or Big Data. This helps the bank to completely change the product and customer experience, becoming the leading digital bank in Vietnam.

TPBank is also a pioneer brand in deploying many outstanding digital banking products and services, creating digital banking habits to millions of customers in Vietnam: creating unique nickname accounts, opening accounts on the app anywhere, 24/7 biometric banking without paper or bank cards… Thanks to that, TPBank's customer base has skyrocketed from 1.7 million customers in 2017 to 5 million customers in 2021, of which up to 2.4 million customers regularly transact on electronic channels.

Not only offering many products to meet the needs of customers, TPBank also synchronously applies regulations on service quality of the bank nationwide with a system of diverse and convenient transaction offices, tellers. Friendly and dedicated to customers. The bank also regularly conducts annual customer satisfaction assessments to promptly make adjustments and improvements in customer care.

Besides the Best Bank in Vietnam award, in 2021, many prestigious international organizations also give TPBank prestigious awards such as Best Digital Bank in Vietnam, Bank with best service quality, Outstanding Enterprise in Asia, Top 10 Prestigious Banks in Vietnam... These awards are a remarkable success, a remarkable result of TPBank after a journey of continuous efforts in digital transformation.

Lên đầu trang

Disclaimer

TienphongBank - Tienphong Joint–Stock Commercial Bank published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
