  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPB   VN000000TPB0

TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(TPB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  05-30
32350.00 VND   -1.97%
12:12aTIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : TPBank and BIDV signed a comprehensive contract
PU
05/27TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : TPBank signed a cooperation agreement with Dragon Capital to launch comprehensive investment products for high-end customers
PU
05/27TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK : No card, no ID, face and fingerprints are enough for you to go down the street
PU
Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank : TPBank and BIDV signed a comprehensive contract

06/01/2022 | 12:12am EDT
31 May 2022

On May 31, 2022, in Hanoi, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) signed a comprehensive agreement for the period of 2022 - 2027. In the past 10 years, TPBank and BIDV have successfully signed this agreement, continuing the norm system and strengthening the prestigious, transmission and comprehensive cooperation relationship between TPBank and BIDV.

With this agreement, in the next 5 years, TPBank and BIDV will continue to cooperate closely in many fields such as capital and currency trading, domestic payment, international payment, trade finance. commerce and cash management, credit financing and retail banking. In addition, based on the strengths of capital, the two sides will cooperate in providing services for the fields of high technology, information technology and ancillary companies, non-personal insurance business. as well as different business cooperation systems based on the requirements and capabilities of each party and in accordance with the provisions of law.

This event has an important meaning, contributing to promoting the strengths and developing the comprehensive and long-term cooperation relationship of the two sides, thereby improving the competitiveness, development and integration of the two banks in particular. and Vietnamese banks in general.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Phan Duc Tu - Chairman of BIDV's Board of Directors said that BIDV identifies partners as an integral part of its development plan and will use all its best resources to implement the project. perform the obligations committed. "TPBank is our customer and strategic partner in many ways. With this agreement, besides banking and financial activities, we also bring a diverse ecosystem including insurance, securities companies, leasing… We want comprehensive cooperation from the corporation, the general corporation. companies and branches to individual cooperation", Mr. Tu added.

TPBank Chairman, Mr. Do Minh Phu shared, the signing of this comprehensive cooperation agreement will once again deepen the inherent relationship between TPBank and BIDV, raising the relationship to a new level. commensurate with the potential and position of the two sides. Chairman Do Minh Phu also affirmed that TPBank is committed to spending the best resources to ensure the successful implementation of this cooperation agreement. The two sides will hold periodic meetings to review the content of the implementation work, thereby assessing and drawing lessons to bring about practical and effective benefits to both sides.

"BIDV is a large, reputable financial institution with a wide network and long operating experience. We believe that the comprehensive cooperation will bring benefits to both sides, especially helping TPBank move faster in the Vietnamese financial and banking market," shared TPBank's Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The comprehensive cooperation agreement between TPBank and BIDV contributes to promoting the closer, more durable and deeper cooperation relationship between the two sides, and at the same time is a testament to the determination to accompany and develop together. successfully implement the business strategy of the two sides, bringing sustainable values to each party, as well as to the community and society.

Lên đầu trang

Disclaimer

TienphongBank - Tienphong Joint–Stock Commercial Bank published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 04:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
