Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank : TPBank signed a cooperation agreement with Dragon Capital to launch comprehensive investment products for high-end customers

27 May 2022

TPBank and Dragon Capital officially signed a cooperation agreement to provide products exclusively for TPBank's high-class customers with the desire to optimize idle capital safely and transparently.

On the morning of May 27, 2022 in Hanoi, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and Dragon Capital Vietnam Investment Fund Management Joint Stock Company (DCVFM) signed a cooperation agreement to launch new investment products for investors. TPBank's high-class customers. Investment products include DCVFM's 04 open-ended fund certificates, including: DC Dynamic Securities Investment Fund (DCDS), DC Leading Corporate Investment Fund (DCBC), DC Bond Fund (DCBF) and DC Bond Fund (DCBF). DC Fixed Income Growth Bond Investment Fund (DCIP). Accordingly, as soon as customers have the need to invest in fund certificates, TPBank will connect customers with DCVFM customer care consulting department to assist in completing the account opening process and participating in investment. Customers can choose suitable certificates for investment, and receive full advice based on desired financial goals.

According to the latest Wealth Report of Knight Frank - a real estate consulting group headquartered in the UK, the number of super-rich people in Vietnam (with assets over 30 million USD) will increase by about 26%. surpassing 1,500 by 2026. Specifically, Vietnam is predicted to have 1,551 super-rich people by 2026, compared with 1,234 in 2021. Along with that, the number of rich people, i.e. with a net worth of one million dollars or more, will increase by more than 59%. This opens up great opportunities in providing suitable products to meet the diverse investment needs of customers in these segments.

Mr. Dinh Van Chien, Deputy General Director cum Head of Personal Banking Division shared: "This cooperation demonstrates TPBank's desire to expand investment products and increase income for high-income customers. grant. Dragon Capital is a long-standing fund management company in Vietnam's capital market, and customers can completely trust and choose to invest in fund certificates through TPBank's advice."

Luong Thi My Hanh, director of domestic asset management DCVFM said: "These fund certificates have continuously been in the top of the market in terms of investment efficiency and growth over the past 10 years. Through cooperation with TPBank, we hope that DCVFM's open-end fund product will become an effective investment channel for high-end customers, making it easier for them to have more options to optimize their idle capital safely. , transparency next to traditional banking products".

Customers participating in investing in fund certificates through TPBank's advice and connection are completely assured of the safety and transparency of their assets because they are managed by Dragon Capital Vietnam - a long-term fund management company. life in the market. The Fund's investment is audited annually by one of the largest auditing firms in the world (PriceWaterHouse Cooper). The supervisory and management bank of the Fund is Standard Chartered Vietnam and the transfer agent is the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD)", added Ms. Hanh.