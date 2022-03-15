Log in
    TPB   VN000000TPB0

TIEN PHONG COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(TPB)
Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank : TPBank warns against fraudulent behavior to appropriate customer information

03/15/2022 | 12:20am EDT
14 March 2022

Along with the rapid development of technology, high-tech criminals have more and more sophisticated fraud techniques. In order to help customers raise their vigilance when transacting, especially money transfer or credit card transactions, TPBank recommends and updates new forms of fraud that have taken place recently:

I. Fraudulent tricks impersonating a bank employee inviting to withdraw money from a Credit Card:

1. Subjects calling/texting to offer services from many unknown phone numbers with the content: Withdraw cash from credit cards, easy monthly maturity or installment transfer with fees and lower interest rates to attract Customer.

2. After the Customer agrees, the subject requires the cardholder to provide physical credit card information or card information (including card number and CVV code, even fraudsters create trust for the Customer by how to request to cover up CVV code before providing information), photo of ID card/CCCD, contract code sent to phone number if needed (actually OTP code of credit card deduction transaction) and amount need to withdraw.

3. Customer receive money to personal account but the amount received is much less than the amount debited on the previous card; or there is a case where the customer is being used by fraudsters to perform unauthorized transactions (appropriating the entire card limit through online payment transactions or taking advantage of card information for illegal purposes).

II. The trick of impersonating the Brandname of banks to trick customers into clicking on strange links

- Objects impersonating the Bank's Brandname send messages to customers, messages requesting customers to access strange links to perform operations (Change password, transfer money)

- Customers access the link and enter information (internet banking password, OTP...). From there, crooks can steal customer's confidential information and perform illegal acts.

RECOMMENDED CUSTOMERS

ABSOLUTELY NOT provide confidential information such as username, OTP code, card number, CVV code, account password, eToken code through unconfirmed links (links), messages, chats, calls real in any case.

DO NOT contact, provide personal information, ID number, household registration to strangers or third parties online, by phone, including people claiming to be police, investigative agencies, bank employees ,... to avoid thieves stealing personal information and using it illegally.

NOTICE to the network operator, banking organization and the Public Security Agency to find a timely solution in case of losing the right to use the SIM, suspecting the disclosure of personal information at the bank.

USE AUTHENTICATION APPLICATIONS instead of authenticating financial transactions, credits, e-wallets… through phone messages (SMS).

DIRECTLY VERIFY with service providers such as banks and telecommunications companies before performing recommended services (eg phone SIM upgrade).

ONLY CONTACT directly with TPBank through official communication channels such as Website: https://tpb.vn/, Hotline 1900585885/1900 6036 or at Branches/ Transaction Offices when in need of loans.

GUARANTEE that the account contacting me is the Fanpage (Facebook account) of TPBank, which is identified by a green check, an orange Zalo and a link https://www.facebook.com/TPBank

NOTE : TPBank only sends emails to customers from email addresses ending in @tpb.com.vn

ABSOLUTELY SECURITY personal information, raising awareness of protecting banking information on social networks.

Customers please notify immediately to TPBank's hotline number 1900585885/1900 6036 or the nearest branch in case of suspected counterfeiting or fraud. For details, please contact Hotline 1900585885.

