THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

Independence - Freedom - Happiness

No.: 100/2023/TPB.HDQT Hanoi, July 20, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION ON THE STATE SECURITIES

COMMISION'S PORTAL AND THE HOCHIMINH STOCK

EXCHANGE'S PORTAL

To: - The State Securities Commission

The Hochiminh Stock Exchange

Name of organization: Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Stock code: TPB

Address: TPBank Building, No. 57, Ly Thuong Kiet Str., Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Tel: 024. 3768 8998

Fax: 024. 3768 8979

Submitted by: Mr. Le Quang Tien

Position: Vice Chairman

Information disclosure type:  Periodic Irregular 24 hours On demand

Content of Information disclosure: Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) would like to explain the fluctuations in profit after tax compared to the same period in Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023 as follows:

Profit after tax in Q2.2023 was VND 1,293 billion, down -25.27% compared to the same period of 2022.

Reason:

Profit after tax in Q2.2023 reached VND 1,293 billion, down VND 437 billion (equivalent to 25.27%) compared to Q2.2022. In which, the largest contribution to the Bank's total profit still comes from Net interest income with a value of VND 2,729 billion, followed by Net fee and commission income with a value of nearly VND 804 billion.

TPBank's net fee and commission income in Q2.2023 reached nearly VND 804 billion, an increase of VND 123 billion (equivalent to 18% growth) compared to Q2.2022. This result achieved by the expansion of the customer base as well as the diversification and increase in service quality of the Bank. The Bank's bond business has been profitable since the Q2.2023, reaching nearly VND 238 billion thanks to TPBank's buying and selling activities when market conditions became more favorable. Therefore, TPBank has recorded a large income from investment securities trading in Q2.2023, however, there is still a slight decrease compared to the same period. In the context of economic fluctuations and difficulties, lending interest rates

