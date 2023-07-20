THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

Independence - Freedom - Happiness

No.: 100/2023/TPB.HDQT

Hanoi, July 20, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION ON THE STATE SECURITIES

COMMISION'S PORTAL AND THE HOCHIMINH STOCK

EXCHANGE'S PORTAL

To: - The State Securities Commission

    • The Hochiminh Stock Exchange
  • Name of organization: Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  • Stock code: TPB
  • Address: TPBank Building, No. 57, Ly Thuong Kiet Str., Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
  • Tel: 024. 3768 8998
  • Fax: 024. 3768 8979
  • Submitted by: Mr. Le Quang Tien
    Position: Vice Chairman

Information disclosure type: Periodic

Irregular

24 hours

On demand

Content of Information disclosure: Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) would like to explain the fluctuations in profit after tax compared to the same period in Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter of 2023 as follows:

Profit after tax in Q2.2023 was VND 1,293 billion, down -25.27% compared to the same period of 2022.

Reason:

Profit after tax in Q2.2023 reached VND 1,293 billion, down VND 437 billion (equivalent to 25.27%) compared to Q2.2022. In which, the largest contribution to the Bank's total profit still comes from Net interest income with a value of VND 2,729 billion, followed by Net fee and commission income with a value of nearly VND 804 billion.

TPBank's net fee and commission income in Q2.2023 reached nearly VND 804 billion, an increase of VND 123 billion (equivalent to 18% growth) compared to Q2.2022. This result achieved by the expansion of the customer base as well as the diversification and increase in service quality of the Bank. The Bank's bond business has been profitable since the Q2.2023, reaching nearly VND 238 billion thanks to TPBank's buying and selling activities when market conditions became more favorable. Therefore, TPBank has recorded a large income from investment securities trading in Q2.2023, however, there is still a slight decrease compared to the same period. In the context of economic fluctuations and difficulties, lending interest rates

tend to decrease while long-term deposit rates are still relatively high, causing interest expenses to increase sharply in the first half of 2023, then, Net interest income in Q2.2023 decreased by VND 306 billion (equivalent to a decrease of 10%) compared to the same period.

The business situation of some operating segments at TPBank in Q2.2023 is as follows: Units: VND million, %

No.

Items

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

+/-

% +/-

1

Net

interest

and

similar

2,729,027

3,034,868

-305,841

-10.08%

income

2

Net

fee and

commission

803,609

680,625

122,984

18.07%

income

3

Net gain/(loss) from trading

162,589

179,143

-16,554

-9.24%

of foreign currencies

4

Net gain/(loss) from trading

237,697

460,137

-222,440

-48.34%

securities

5

Profit before tax

1,618,437

2,164,683

-546,246

-25.23%

6

Profit after tax

1,293,167

1,730,465

-437,298

-25.27%

This information was disclosed on TPBank's Portal on July 20, 2023 available at https://tpb.vn/eng/nha-dau-tu/bao-cao-tai-chinh.

I declare that all information provided in this paper is true and accurate; I shall be legally responsible for any mispresentation.

Recipient:

Organization representative

Person authorized to disclose information

- As above;

VICE CHAIRMAN

  • Archived by BOD Office.

(Signed and sealed)

Le Quang Tien

