Tien Phong CommercialBank : Acquiring important international certifications, TPBank unveils advanced backend operating system

18/10/2022

Besides the strength of high-quality digital financial products and services, TPBank also shows a super backend system, guaranteed by advanced technologies and achieved many important international certificates, including: ISO 22301 - certificate of business continuity management systems.

Recently, the world's leading certification organization Bureau Veritas (United Kingdom) has awarded the certificate of satisfaction of ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System to Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank). In Vietnam, TPBank is the first bank to be recognized as eligible for the certificate of business continuity management, showing the bank's methodical investment in risk control as well as orientation in keeping business continuity. operate safely and transparently.

ISO 22301 certification is an international standard with assessment criteria including continuity, asset protection, revenue, regulatory requirements, service availability, process improvement. … to create a complete ecosystem for the bank. The purpose of the certification is to establish and administer an effective business continuity management system that protects the bank from a wide range of potential threats and disruptions, improves operational efficiency and help customers feel secure when using the services provided by the bank.

In order to receive this certificate, according to Mr. Bui Quang Cuong (Deputy General Director and Director of TPBank's Information Technology Division), the prerequisite is to have a methodical investment in infrastructure, operation process and staff. professionally trained personnel. TPBank has standardized its business management system according to international standards ISO 22301 such as building a high-quality IT and security workforce; invest in deploying many new, advanced and modern solutions such as Active-Active DC-DR technology, ONS wavelength separation technology, Clouds, SDWAN...; building systems of policies, regulations, processes and management tools according to ISO 22301 standards.

To ensure business continuity, information technology systems must be evaluated, measured, checked and upgraded regularly to be able to closely meet business needs and customer expectations. In parallel with the investment in technology, the criteria for risk control under this certificate are also tightened.

"In order to properly meet ISO 22301 standards, TPBank previously had to upgrade a series of systems in the backup data center. TPBank has invested thousands of billions of dong in technology solutions and improving processing capacity, investing in people and processes to ensure that TPBank's service system operates continuously, smoothly, and with high redundancy. as well as helping customers feel secure when using the bank's services", Mr. Cuong added.

As a pioneer in digitization, TPBank is known for its many innovative and high quality digital financial products that focus on personalizing the user experience. Recently, TPBank launched a Collection of 5 Personalization Features - Banking with my personality on TPBank Mobile application, bringing together outstanding features: VoicePay - Voice payment, Facepay - face payment, Nickname - Create an account number with the user's own identity, MeZone - install the App interface according to your preferences, ChatPay - transfer money super easy with a transaction window like chat.

Not only developing unique features and products (Frontend), TPBank also pays special attention to the back-end operating system (Backend). It is known that at TPBank, 90% of the bank's process and operation activities are digitized, saving 40% of operating costs and 60% of the average transaction time at the counter for customers. "To do this, TPBank has changed and digitized its operating processes, reducing the use of vouchers and paper documents (paperless) by 90%, more than 450 RPA (bots) participating in operations across the bank. , more than 500 business processes are automated," said Mr. Cuong.

In the last time shared with the press, a senior leader of TPBank also commented on the bank's view on building a backend system for the bank. "Doing Frontend is easier than Backend because if you don't prepare well for Backend, then when the number of customers is too large or when you need to provide complex banking services, the products will not meet. Therefore, the essence is that we want to build a smart infrastructure to grow to where we can serve customers well," the representative shared.

Previously, TPBank has obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certificate on information security, PCI DSS certificate on international security on card safety or ISO 20000 international certificate on information technology service management .