Tien Phong CommercialBank : Is corporate bond investment banking really that risky?

20/10/2022

For banks with good asset quality, liquidity and risk management, investing in corporate bonds is just one of the normal credit granting activities, without affecting safety or efficiency. general banking operations.

The market is tense, many banks still keep their "health" stable

Liquidity of the banking system is a rather "hot" issue recently. It can be seen that interest rates on both market 1 and market 2 increased significantly in September and October. In a banking analysis report, VNDirect's expert team said that liquidity showed signs of tension. straight time, however, the risk is not great.

People's confidence in the banking system has been strengthened as well as the habit of hoarding cash has decreased markedly over the years. In addition, stable macroeconomics and greatly improved banking system health are supportive factors for liquidity. Currently, there are nearly 20 banks that have been recognized to meet Basel II standards, of which 6 have completed all 3 pillars.

Notably, some banks have also pioneered the application of Basel III with a stricter set of standards, especially reinforcing capital quality and liquidity capacity. VNDirect points out some prominent names such as TPBank, Vietcombank, HDBank, VIB, OCB.

The early implementation of Basel III, even though the regulator has not yet had a mandatory roadmap for commercial banks, also shows the banks' vision of sustainable development according to international standards. Basel III is even more meaningful in the current context because this version has overcome many of Basel II's limitations, helping the bank to reduce operational risks, improve governance capacity, and withstand adverse events. may happen.

Typically at TPBank, from the end of 2021, this bank has completed all the requirements of Basel III, becoming the first bank to successfully apply this set of standards in the Vietnamese market. At the same time, TPBank also applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

According to TPBank's management at that time, the bank had to maintain a larger amount of capital in reserve, but in return, to ensure liquidity and have enough capital buffer to withstand abnormal market fluctuations. However, with experiences from the past, TPBank has chosen to pioneer in applying high standards of risk management towards sustainable development rather than profit.

TPBank's business results report for the first 9 months of 2022 also shows that capital adequacy and liquidity indicators are being managed very closely. Capital adequacy ratio according to Basel III (CAR) as of June 30, 2022 reached 12.25% and the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) as of the end of September reached 60.91%.

Meanwhile, according to the requirements of Circular 41, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of banks only needs to reach over 8%. Regarding the LDR ratio, according to Circular 36, the requirement for joint stock commercial banks is less than 85%.

Investing in corporate bonds is not "scary"

Another issue that is also a "hot spot" in the business results of banks is asset quality when Circular 14 on debt structure expires. In addition, risks related to corporate bonds have also received attention when this market has faced many difficulties in recent times. In fact, it is understandable that investors have these concerns, because banks have a sizable role in the bond market.

However, at many banks, especially those leading in risk management, pouring money into corporate bonds is also considered and strictly managed, similar to customer loans. Recently, a representative of TPBank said that investment in corporate bonds is carefully appraised, ensuring a feasible and effective business plan and has enough collateral such as loans. Investment in corporate bonds accounts for only a small proportion, around 10% at TPBank, including many green energy and production projects. To date, all corporate bonds have not incurred late payments or bad debts. Therefore, the investment in corporate bonds is only one of the normal credit granting activities of the bank, which does not affect the safety or performance of TPBank.

In a broader view of the whole system, the risk from corporate bonds to the banking industry is assessed to be very low. According to research by FiinRatings, outstanding loans of non-bank corporate bonds at the end of September 2022 were about VND 908 trillion and real estate issuers contributed VND 455 trillion. This figure only accounts for about 4% of the total credit balance of the whole Vietnamese banking system. In fact, the credit quality of the real estate industry is highly fragmented and there are still many businesses with good financial health and ability to meet debt repayment obligations.

The corporate bond market still has a lot of potential in the long term. The moves to tighten management as well as handle violations will help corporate bonds develop healthy and transparent in the coming time, bringing benefits to investors and businesses participating in the market.

Although the market has many difficulties and challenges in the short term, many banks still recorded impressive business results in the first 9 months of the year and are quite optimistic for the whole year 2022 target. In the context of credit growth However, banks have taken measures to boost non-credit revenue through digital transformation and improve customer experience. At TPBank, service income grew by 78% in the first 9 months of the year, bringing in VND 1,876 billion in revenue for the bank's staff thanks to the rapid increase in service fees and payment activities. This has contributed to TPBank's 9-month pre-tax profit reaching VND5,926 billion, up 35% over the same period in 2021 and completing 72% of the full-year business plan.