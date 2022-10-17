Tien Phong CommercialBank : Satisfied with TPBank's Music Festival "Phieu Dam Chat TOI" on October 22, 2022, at Hoan Kiem Lake Street

17/10/2022

As a technology fanatic, and passionate about exciting music, you definitely cannot miss the appointment "Dam Chat TOI" with TPBank at Ho Guom Walking Street on the evening of October 22, 2022. Leading bank in the digital era - TPBank has prepared a very elaborate Music Festival with top artists in Vietnam so that you can enjoy a relaxing and fun weekend.

The Music Festival event experiences 5 Personalization features named "Dam Chat TOI" in TPBank's "Banking With Me" campaign, through personalized products to spread positive messages. Encourage customers, especially young customers to live their lives to the fullest with passion and confidently express "Chat TOI". The sublime combination of technology - sound - light, and color, promises to delight believers who love to hunt for new and unique experiences and always desire to express their qualities.

Coming to the event, you will not only be updated with global technology trends in transactions, and daily spending to save time, and money and enjoy life more, but also can discover more own personality through the experience of the "5 Personalization Features Collection" from TPBank. This "collection" is also a testament to the orientation of placing customers' personalization as the focus in research and creation to produce products and services that express the spirit and personality of each individual.

True to the name "I'm Adventure", each experience at the event is associated with yourself, freely expressing your personality and "I" qualities such as voice money transfer, and face payment. , use a Nickname or personal name as a bank account, "design" your banking app homepage, or transfer money / look up transactions as easily as chatting with your friends, ...

Not only that, the "check-in corners" for you to freely create personal, "unique", strange photos showing your youthful and disruptive personality are something you will not want to miss at the experience music festival. test this time. TPBank is ready for you to go to the street, you will have good photos to take home.

In particular, the special highlight of the event - a colorful and vibrant music party that will make you relax with vibrant and energetic music "I" will take place at 20:00 on the evening of October 22 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. The music night brought together a famous "star cast" with distinct musical personalities, which created "heat" on every stage: Toc Tien, Binz, Soobin Hoang Son, Phuong Ly, Wren Evans, Obito, Vstra.. In particular, TPBank also revealed that the theme song of the campaign "Banking with Me" will be released to the public for the first time through the performance of the Obito - Vstra couple. With a youthful spirit, full of passion and desire, the song is expected to become a hit among young people, expressing the positive energy that encourages you to pursue your dreams.

What's more, all tickets to the event are completely free. If you want to get closer to your idol, the FanZone ticket will help realize that dream with just a few simple steps when joining the game on TPBank's Facebook Fanpage. Exciting and interesting activities will be gradually updated to you by the bank from now until the event.

This event is invested and meticulously prepared by TPBank from the space to experience banking technology to the most modern music stage, promising not to disappoint you.

Details: In here