Tien Phong CommercialBank : TPBank and Google launch a service to support Contactless payments on mobile phone with Google Wallet

16/11/2022

From November 15, 2022, TPBank Visa owners can add their card to Google Wallet and use it as a secure payment method at shopping websites or stores accepting for contactless payment, etc. with a phone tap. TPBank is one of the first banks in Vietnam to cooperate with Google to deploy this new payment method in Vietnam.

Customers only need to download and install the Google Wallet application, add the TPBank Visa Credit Card, and make spending with just an Android smartphone anytime, or anywhere accepting for Google Pay.

*Benefits for TPBank Visa owner pay in store with Google Wallet

No need cash, no physical card, just a phone with a card integrated, customers can shop & pay very conveniently.

Every shopping transaction is secure because it is supported with multi-layer security, payment requires authentication with fingerprint, face or pin. Card information is encrypted with standard and is not shared, transactions use a virtual card code (token) that is changed for each transaction.

All personal information on the phone is secured by Google. Plus, if your phone is lost or stolen, you can simply use the "Find My Device" function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, securing it with a new password or even clear personal information on the device.

* Instructions for adding TPBank Visa card to Google Wallet:

1. Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play

2. Tap 'Add to Wallet' and follow the instructions

3. Take a picture of your Visa card or enter the card information as required.

4. Verify your card if necessary. Your card is ready to pay via Google Pay

***How ​​to pay Google Pay at stores that accept Google Pay:

* Promotion- cashback offer for TPBank Visa owners when paying with Google Pay from now until December 31, 2022:

Instant cashback of 10K when spending from 100K

Cashback up to 50K for 5 transactions

Download Google Wallet from CH Google Play and add TPBank Card now to experience super-fast, super secure payment method with many attractive offers!