    TPB   VN000000TPB0

TIEN PHONG COMMERCIALBANK

(TPB)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
19900.00 VND   +1.02%
03:29aTien Phong Commercialbank : TPBank and Google launch a service to support Contactless payments on mobile phone with Google Wallet
PU
11/03Tien Phong Commercialbank : Should you continue to invest in bank corporate bonds?
PU
11/02Tien Phong Commercialbank : Which bank has the lowest bad debt ratio today?
PU
Tien Phong CommercialBank : TPBank and Google launch a service to support Contactless payments on mobile phone with Google Wallet

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
16/11/2022

From November 15, 2022, TPBank Visa owners can add their card to Google Wallet and use it as a secure payment method at shopping websites or stores accepting for contactless payment, etc. with a phone tap. TPBank is one of the first banks in Vietnam to cooperate with Google to deploy this new payment method in Vietnam.

Customers only need to download and install the Google Wallet application, add the TPBank Visa Credit Card, and make spending with just an Android smartphone anytime, or anywhere accepting for Google Pay.

*Benefits for TPBank Visa owner pay in store with Google Wallet

  • No need cash, no physical card, just a phone with a card integrated, customers can shop & pay very conveniently.
  • Every shopping transaction is secure because it is supported with multi-layer security, payment requires authentication with fingerprint, face or pin. Card information is encrypted with standard and is not shared, transactions use a virtual card code (token) that is changed for each transaction.
  • All personal information on the phone is secured by Google. Plus, if your phone is lost or stolen, you can simply use the "Find My Device" function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, securing it with a new password or even clear personal information on the device.

* Instructions for adding TPBank Visa card to Google Wallet:

1. Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play

2. Tap 'Add to Wallet' and follow the instructions

3. Take a picture of your Visa card or enter the card information as required.

4. Verify your card if necessary. Your card is ready to pay via Google Pay

***How ​​to pay Google Pay at stores that accept Google Pay:

* Promotion- cashback offer for TPBank Visa owners when paying with Google Pay from now until December 31, 2022:

  • Instant cashback of 10K when spending from 100K
  • Cashback up to 50K for 5 transactions

Download Google Wallet from CH Google Play and add TPBank Card now to experience super-fast, super secure payment method with many attractive offers!

Disclaimer

TienphongBank - Tienphong Joint–Stock Commercial Bank published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 678 B 552 M 552 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 477 B 1 271 M 1 271 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 968
Free-Float 31,1%
Tien Phong CommercialBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIEN PHONG COMMERCIALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19 900,00 VND
Average target price 40 964,33 VND
Spread / Average Target 106%
Managers and Directors
Hung Nguyen General Director
Hoang Lam Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Phu Minh Do Chairman
Cuong Quang Bui Head-Information Technology
Anh Dong Pham Deputy General Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIEN PHONG COMMERCIALBANK-51.52%1 271
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.43%389 940
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.32%201 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.65%177 988
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%150 218