PROXY VOTING RECORD

Tier One Capital Limited Partnership

NAME:

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

TICKER ID:

DLCG-X

MEETING DATE: May 16, 2023

MEETING TYPE: Annual and Special Meeting

ITEMS:

TYPE

VOTE

For/ Against

1

Election of Directors

Annual

James Bell

For

Trevor Bruno

For

J.R. Kingsley Ward

For

Ron Gratton

For

Gary Mauris

For

Chris Kayat

For

Dennis Sykora

For

2

Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors

Annual

For

