PROXY VOTING RECORD
Tier One Capital Limited Partnership
NAME:
Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
TICKER ID:
DLCG-X
MEETING DATE: May 16, 2023
MEETING TYPE: Annual and Special Meeting
ITEMS:
TYPE
VOTE
For/ Against
1
Election of Directors
Annual
James Bell
For
Trevor Bruno
For
J.R. Kingsley Ward
For
Ron Gratton
For
Gary Mauris
For
Chris Kayat
For
Dennis Sykora
For
2
Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
Annual
For
