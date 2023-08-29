Tier One Capital Limited Partnership (Limited Partnership) is a Canada-based limited partnership. The Company's investment objective is to provide a return on investment for Limited Partners and provide regular cash distributions. The Company focuses on providing growing Canadian companies with the working capital needed to execute their growth strategies and acquisition plans. It invests primarily in the debt securities of businesses, which have the potential for long-term growth. The general partner of the Limited Partnership is T1 General Partner LP (the General Partner). The General Partner intends to make regular distributions, which would be assessed on a quarterly basis, to the Limited Partners, having regard to the income received or anticipated to be received from the portfolio investments held by the Limited Partnership.