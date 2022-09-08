A Recent Survey Shows: Cloud Native Ways of Working Increase Developer Productivity

IDC Nordic Developer Productivity and Maturity Survey clearly demonstrates that development productivity is directly correlated with business outcomes. The good news is that it is possible to improve developer productivity by increasing the organization's overall maturity in development.

The survey was conducted by IDC Nordic and more than 300 IT decision makers from Sweden, Finland and Norway were interviewed. It appears that many of the companies struggle with insufficient development capabilities and are balancing with business' dependency on digital services. However, 90% of the respondents acknowledged that with more mature development methods it is possible to increase efficiency. This means improving the degree of alignment between traditional IT, business, and development in regards of common practises, processes, platforms, and ways of working.

Many of the organizations covered in the survey have already adopted DevOps and agile ways of working in their software development. To take the next step, organizations need to integrate software development seamlessly with modern platforms and IT operations. With continuously evolving technologies, services that can support the changing requirements while balancing technology innovation with scalable ways of working are needed to get the most out of the investment.

"At Tietoevry, we see that companies who are successful in their shift to 'cloud-native', are the companies that are doing more than just adopting modern technologies, but also putting a focus on evolving their operating models," says Michael Lenahan, Head of Cloud & Security Services at Tietoevry. "The cloud platforms combined with modern operating models are the common denominator for the most mature organizations."

Cloud services are a critical pillar to digitally transform businesses and to increase developer productivity. The ideal way is not to just shift the workloads to the cloud but to employ multiple deployment models and modernize workloads to fully benefit from the possibilities offered by cloud technologies.

The report highlights three major benefits from migrating to cloud: faster development of applications and digital services, higher productivity in IT or the business, and faster time to market with new products or services. As many as 60% of the respondents have adopted advanced cloud-native technologies such as containers, microservices, APIs, and functions or use cloud development platforms.

According to the survey, the biggest challenges for developer productivity relate to unnecessary complexity, access to skills, and inefficient use of developers' time. The respondents see that agile development and DevOps are not enough to drive the efficiency. Instead reskilling the developers, use of platform engineering, and site reliability engineering (SRE) have the biggest potential for increasing the developer efficiency.

In fact, the main differentiating factor with the most mature organizations was the use of platform engineering and SRE.

Learn how Tietoevry Connect can help you improve developer productivity.

Download the full report to find out more

This survey was conducted by IDC Nordic for Tietoevry in December 2021. The survey aimed to provide insights on how development setup impacts business outcomes and what organizations must do to become more mature and efficient.

The survey includes 300 decision makers and influencers across IT and business in medium and large organizations in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The survey process - from questionnaire design to data analysis and interpretation - was manage by IDC to ensure that the results are valid and the conclusions unbiased.

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. More than 1,100 IDC analysts provide global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries worldwide. For more than 50 years, IDC has provided strategic insights to help our clients achieve their key business objectives.

IDC Nordic, Bredgade 23A, 3. DK-1260 Copenhagen K

www.nordic.idc.com

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust, and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprises and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is around €3 billion, and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as the Oslo Børs.