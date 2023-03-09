TietoEVRY Oyj : Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu selected Tietoevry as their business transformation partner

Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu Co., Ltd, selected Tietoevry's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to execute business transformation and to increase operational efficiency in their Rugao mill's carton board line. The latest information technologies, digitalization and automation of the key business processes enable improvements both in production and operations management.

Asia Symbol is a world leading producer of pulp and paper, and a part of the RGE Group which produces different kinds of pulp, boards, uncoated woodfree printing and office paper. The company is committed to sustainable development and exploration of long-term renewable resources for paper production.

"The cooperation with Tietoevry will not only support our daily business management of modern paper machines, but also Tietoevry's richest industrial practice experience helps us to find out our weaknesses or shortcomings and deficiencies of our current operation management. This will help Asia Symbol improve the level of lean management. We hope that the collaboration between the two companies in China could create a great new benchmark", says Pei Jiabing, IT Director & BM13 Project Manager, Asia Symbol.

"We are excited about the collaboration with Asia Symbol and the possibility to support their business transformation journey, while we are expanding our presence in China and Asia to better support our local customers. Digitalization, automation, and harmonization of key business processes are our strengths and help the customers to drive growth and success in the competitive market, now and in the future," says Jarmo Ropponen, Head of Sales and Marketing, Pulp, Paper & Fibre, Tietoevry Industry.

TIPS Industry Solutions and Services are optimized for the pulp, paper, fibre, board, tissue, non-woven and packaging industries, utilizing industry-proven best practices. It is the leading MES solution and has already been installed in more than 300 paper mills worldwide.

For more information, please contact

Jarmo Ropponen

Head of Sales and Marketing, Pulp, Paper & Fibre, Tietoevry Industry

jarmo.ropponen@tietoevry.com

mobile +358 40 7499 732

Pei Jiabing

IT Director & BM13 Project Manager, Asia Symbol

jiabin_pei@asiasymbol.com

mobile +86 137 0633 7795

About Tietoevry and Asia Symbol

Tietoevry creates prposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Asia Symbol is a world leading producer of pulp, paper and paperboard with investment in Shandong, Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces in China. Its main products are BHKP, NBKP, liquid packaging board, high grade ivory board, uncoated woodfree printing and office paper, and tissue. The products are sold both at home and abroad. The company adheres to the concept of sustainable development and is committed to developing sustainable, renewable resources in the pulp and paper industry. This will promote regional economic development and benefit the local people. The company's environmental protection performance is ranked top class in the industry, leading the direction of industry development.

Asia Symbol (Jiangsu) is located in Changjiang Town, Rugao City, Jiangsu Province. The first phase of the mill project with planned annual output of 1 million tonnes of high-grade ivory board is under construction and is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2023.