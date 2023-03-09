Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:41 2023-03-08 am EST
29.46 EUR   -0.67%
02:22aTietoevry Oyj : Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu selected Tietoevry as their business transformation partner
PU
03/02Tietoevry Banking finalizes major new payment solution upgrade in Serbia
AQ
03/02Tietoevry Completes Share Repurchase Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu selected Tietoevry as their business transformation partner

03/09/2023 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 09 March 2023

Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu Co., Ltd, selected Tietoevry's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to execute business transformation and to increase operational efficiency in their Rugao mill's carton board line. The latest information technologies, digitalization and automation of the key business processes enable improvements both in production and operations management.

Asia Symbol is a world leading producer of pulp and paper, and a part of the RGE Group which produces different kinds of pulp, boards, uncoated woodfree printing and office paper. The company is committed to sustainable development and exploration of long-term renewable resources for paper production.

"The cooperation with Tietoevry will not only support our daily business management of modern paper machines, but also Tietoevry's richest industrial practice experience helps us to find out our weaknesses or shortcomings and deficiencies of our current operation management. This will help Asia Symbol improve the level of lean management. We hope that the collaboration between the two companies in China could create a great new benchmark", says Pei Jiabing, IT Director & BM13 Project Manager, Asia Symbol.

"We are excited about the collaboration with Asia Symbol and the possibility to support their business transformation journey, while we are expanding our presence in China and Asia to better support our local customers. Digitalization, automation, and harmonization of key business processes are our strengths and help the customers to drive growth and success in the competitive market, now and in the future," says Jarmo Ropponen, Head of Sales and Marketing, Pulp, Paper & Fibre, Tietoevry Industry.

TIPS Industry Solutions and Services are optimized for the pulp, paper, fibre, board, tissue, non-woven and packaging industries, utilizing industry-proven best practices. It is the leading MES solution and has already been installed in more than 300 paper mills worldwide.

For more information, please contact

Jarmo Ropponen
Head of Sales and Marketing, Pulp, Paper & Fibre, Tietoevry Industry
jarmo.ropponen@tietoevry.com
mobile +358 40 7499 732

Pei Jiabing
IT Director & BM13 Project Manager, Asia Symbol
jiabin_pei@asiasymbol.com
mobile +86 137 0633 7795

About Tietoevry and Asia Symbol

Tietoevry creates prposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Asia Symbol is a world leading producer of pulp, paper and paperboard with investment in Shandong, Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces in China. Its main products are BHKP, NBKP, liquid packaging board, high grade ivory board, uncoated woodfree printing and office paper, and tissue. The products are sold both at home and abroad. The company adheres to the concept of sustainable development and is committed to developing sustainable, renewable resources in the pulp and paper industry. This will promote regional economic development and benefit the local people. The company's environmental protection performance is ranked top class in the industry, leading the direction of industry development.

Asia Symbol (Jiangsu) is located in Changjiang Town, Rugao City, Jiangsu Province. The first phase of the mill project with planned annual output of 1 million tonnes of high-grade ivory board is under construction and is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information, please contact
Jarmo Ropponen

Head of Sales & Marketing, Pulp, Paper & Fibre, Tietoevry Industry

Close
Read more of our services for pulp, paper, board, fibre, packaging and tissue industries

TIPS Industry Solutions and Services (MES & ERP)

Attachments

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TIETOEVRY OYJ
02:22aTietoevry Oyj : Asia Pacific Symbol Jiangsu selected Tietoevry as their business transform..
PU
03/02Tietoevry Banking finalizes major new payment solution upgrade in Serbia
AQ
03/02Tietoevry Completes Share Repurchase Program
MT
03/01Tietoevry concludes its share repurchase programme
AQ
03/01Tietoevry Oyj : made solid progress in gender balance and environmental ambitions in 2022
PU
03/01Tietoevry's Annual Report 2022 published
AQ
03/01Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Tietoevry Corporation
AQ
02/28Tietoevry Oyj : Elite sports and data analytics in the Vuokatti olympic training centre
PU
02/28Tietoevry Completes System Upgrade For Payment Processor in Serbia
MT
02/28Tietoevry Oyj : Banking finalizes major new payment solution upgrade in Serbia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 012 M 3 182 M 3 182 M
Net income 2023 223 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2023 546 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 5,06%
Capitalization 3 479 M 3 676 M 3 676 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 24 320
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,46 €
Average target price 31,58 €
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Malin Fors-Skjæveland Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ11.09%3 676
ACCENTURE PLC-1.19%166 377
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.54%150 458
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.11%116 336
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.36%91 688
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.05%75 672