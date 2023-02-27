Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
2023-02-27
30.06 EUR   +0.54%
07:36aTietoevry Oyj : Banking provides the best Customer Service in the Financial Services sector
PU
02/24Repurchase of own shares
AQ
02/24Tietoevry Oyj : We stand with Ukraine
PU
TietoEVRY Oyj : Banking provides the best Customer Service in the Financial Services sector

02/27/2023 | 07:36am EST
Published: 27 February 2023

Brilliant Future has announced which organizations are the customers' favorite. The list, which is based on quantitative data from approximately 2.3 million customer reviews, shows that Tietoevry Banking is the best when it comes to customer service in its sector.

"In these uncertain times, the customer experience must come first." says Ulrika Jonsson, CEO of Brilliant Future. "Today, it's more important than ever to invest in a good customer experience - an engaged approach, that combines simplicity, clarity, extensive knowledge, and a fast response. Tietoevry Banking stands out within the industry on this front. This can only be achieved by working strategically and data-driven, measuring the customer experience, analyzing the data and acting on the results to continuously improve."

Data collection has been ongoing since January 1st 2022 and is based on approximately 2.3 million customer surveys. Brilliant Future's ongoing surveys also show that organizations with high levels of employee engagement have more loyal customers than organizations with low employee engagement.

"The confirmation of our BPOs services towards our customers is an appreciated recognition. Our customers experience is always in focus and the success is a combination of skill, diversity, and customer dedication. This award, as the Best Customer Service Provider, is an encouragement of our continuous work with and for our customers." says Pär Johansson, Head of Credit, Tietoevry Banking.

About the Brilliant Awards - Customer Experience:

  • Lists the organizations that have managed to create exceptional customer experiences.
  • Based on data from the companies' customer surveys.
  • Data from approximately 2.3 million customer surveys form the basis for the results.
  • Data collection has been ongoing since January 1, 2022, and has been collected throughout the year.
  • All customer of Brilliant Future are automatically included in the rankings.

Learn more about the results: https://brilliantfuture.se/brilliant-awards-customer-experience-2023/

Read more about Tietoevry Financial BPO service: https://www.tietoevry.com/en/banking/credit/financial-bpo/

For more information, contact:

Jenny Grahn, Head of Section, jenny.grahn@tietoevry.com, +46 72 546 96 96

About Brilliant Future

Brilliant is one of the market's leading platforms for strengthening customer and employee relations. With 20 years of experience and 75 employees, we provide clients in more than 50 countries with actionable insights about the people who make up their business. Our insights unlock human potential, helping organizations drive change, engagement and results. The company (BRILL) is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange Nasdaq First North Growth Market. www.brilliantfuture.se

About Tietoevry

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive. Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Jenny Grahn

Senior Manager Service Delivery, Financial BPO, Credit Solutions & Services

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 12:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
