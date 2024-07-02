Tietoevry Corporation PRESS RELEASE 2 July 2024, 12.00 p.m. EEST

Tietoevry Create, one of Tietoevry's five specialized businesses, supports its global customer base with advanced digital engineering services, human-centered design, data, and AIcapabilities. In recent years, the business has made substantial progress in its international expansion and scale of data, AI and cloud-native capabilities. The business has now defined a new operating model aiming to maximize customer centricity, services innovation, global scale and efficiency. This is a key step in positioning Tietoevry Create among the leading international digital engineering players.

The new operating model, that took effect in the second quarter of 2024, aims to drive

unified customer engagement in all markets, with leading industry and technology expertise,

integrated delivery operations for higher scale, consistent quality and adaptable operations, and

increased speed in services and technology innovation.

The new operating model includes integrating three previously independent key subsidiaries, Infopulse, MentorMate and EVRY India, to enable customers to fully utilize Tietoevry Create's global capabilities. The operational simplification leads to potential redundancies in some non-billable roles in administration and management.

Moreover, Tietoevry Create is also adjusting its billable capacity in line with the market demand.

In this context, Tietoevry Create initiates employee reductions potentially affecting around 400 employees globally, mainly impacting competence centers in Bulgaria, Ukraine and India. The processes are conducted according to the legislation and practices in each country and are expected to be concluded by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We are advancing steadily to become a leading global digital engineering business, backed by our new operating model that unifies teams, brings advanced solutions to customers at scale, simplifies processes, and boosts productivity. We see strong opportunities in data, AI, design, and advanced software engineering and will continue to invest in these domains. However, to stay competitive in the market environment, we are taking further efficiency measures. Decisions affecting our employees are hard and we are committed to providing support for those affected by these changes," saysHarri Salomaa, Acting Managing Director of Tietoevry Create.

Tietoevry Create has nearly 10 000 employees across 23 countries within Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

