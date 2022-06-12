TietoEVRY Oyj : Give your kids tech superpowers this summer!

Tietoevry is passionate about using technology to make the world a better place. That is why we are collaborating with Learnlink to teach kids to code - while they are gaming! Join code camp this summer!

We are hosting a code camp at our offices in Oslo this summer. The kids will learn coding languages like Python and Lua through game-based education and get the opportunity to create their first game with Roblox or get superpowers in Minecraft!

Logical thinking

Basic coding

How to think in algorithms

How to design games

Physics, spatial understanding, and 3D modeling

How to design games in Roblox studio

Variables, logic, loops and more

… and get new friends!



You can enroll your child for code camp in weeks 25, 26, 32 or 33.



More information and registration are available here!