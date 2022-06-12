Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-06-10 am EDT
23.26 EUR   -1.52%
02:43pTIETOEVRY OYJ : Give your kids tech superpowers this summer!
PU
05/30TIETOEVRY OYJ : Turn passive customer data into long-term profits with AI-driven portfolio scoring
PU
05/30TIETOEVRY OYJ : Handelsbanken goes for payment cards made of recycled ocean plastic
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : Give your kids tech superpowers this summer!

06/12/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 12 June 2022

Tietoevry is passionate about using technology to make the world a better place. That is why we are collaborating with Learnlink to teach kids to code - while they are gaming! Join code camp this summer!

We are hosting a code camp at our offices in Oslo this summer. The kids will learn coding languages like Python and Lua through game-based education and get the opportunity to create their first game with Roblox or get superpowers in Minecraft!

Your child will learn:
  • Logical thinking
  • Basic coding
  • How to think in algorithms
  • How to design games
  • Physics, spatial understanding, and 3D modeling
  • How to design games in Roblox studio
  • Variables, logic, loops and more

… and get new friends!

You can enroll your child for code camp in weeks 25, 26, 32 or 33.

More information and registration are available here!

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 18:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIETOEVRY OYJ
02:43pTIETOEVRY OYJ : Give your kids tech superpowers this summer!
PU
05/30TIETOEVRY OYJ : Turn passive customer data into long-term profits with AI-driven portfolio..
PU
05/30TIETOEVRY OYJ : Handelsbanken goes for payment cards made of recycled ocean plastic
PU
05/23TIETOEVRY OYJ : Healthy training days are a key to success – how can data help in th..
PU
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Tomas Franzén
AQ
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Katharina Mosheim
AQ
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Harri-Pekka Kaukonen
AQ
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Endre Rangnes
AQ
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Angela Mazza Teufer
AQ
05/10TIETOEVRY CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Liselotte Hägertz Engstam
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 897 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
Net income 2022 195 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2022 535 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 2 754 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 24 356
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,26 €
Average target price 29,90 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Ari Järvelä Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ-15.36%2 898
ACCENTURE PLC-31.01%181 159
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.12%157 401
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.52%88 404
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.77%79 293
VMWARE, INC.8.22%52 853