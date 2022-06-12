TietoEVRY Oyj : Give your kids tech superpowers this summer!

Tietoevry is passionate about using technology to make the world a better place. That is why we are collaborating with Learnlink to teach kids to code - while they are gaming! Join code camp this summer!
We are hosting a code camp at our offices in Oslo this summer. The kids will learn coding languages like Python and Lua through game-based education and get the opportunity to create their first game with Roblox or get superpowers in Minecraft!
Your child will learn:
-
Logical thinking
-
Basic coding
-
How to think in algorithms
-
How to design games
-
Physics, spatial understanding, and 3D modeling
-
How to design games in Roblox studio
-
Variables, logic, loops and more
… and get new friends!
You can enroll your child for code camp in weeks 25, 26, 32 or 33.
More information and registration are available here!
