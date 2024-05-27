Lesjöfors Group, a leading global company specializing in springs and pressings, is excited to announce the launch of its new webshop. The webshop, initially launching in Sweden and subsequently expanding to other countries, will further enhance the Lesjöfors Group's commitment to exceptional customer service and the most extensive offering in the industry.

We are thrilled to introduce our new webshop to customers, in select markets expanding gradually worldwide. Our goal is to continuously serve our customers efficiently and effectively, providing exceptional service and premium solutions. The launch of our webshop is a significant step forward in achieving this vision, said Henrik Furhoff , Head of Business Area Standard at Lesjöfors Group.

With a rich history spanning over three centuries, Lesjöfors Group has established itself as an industry leader in the field of springs and pressings. The organization operates on an international scale, with 34 production companies and 16 sales companies across 21 countries. Their extensive product portfolio includes coil springs, pressings, flat springs, door springs, belts, heavy springs, gas springs, clamps, and various other components tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer segment.

Lesjöfors is a forward leaning company, with a clear strategy for global reach. It's been a pleasure for our team of developers performing the work in close cooperation with a great client team. This is a first step in a journey where we will do our best to assist Lesjöfors in reaching their goals, said Jonas Prosell, Senior Business Consultant Commerce at Tietoevry Create.

The new webshop for stock springs is a testament to Lesjöfors Group's vision and commitment to becoming a global leader in providing the widest range of premium spring products and solutions. By leveraging digital transformation and operational excellence, the webshop will enhance the overall customer experience and streamline the purchasing process.





We appreciate the partnership with Tietoevry Create in developing our new webshop. Their expertise and commitment have played a crucial role in bringing this project to life. With their support, we have been able to create a great platform that will enhance the customer experience and drive our business forward, said Henrik Furhoff.

The Lesjöfors Group is committed to offering exceptional customer service, tailored solutions, and innovative products. The group's key strategies, including growth and expansion, customer focus, digital transformation, operational excellence, and sustainability, underpin the development and implementation of the new webshop.

Customers and industry professionals are invited to visit the new webshop built with Optimizely for content and commerce and Inriver for product information. It can be accessed here

