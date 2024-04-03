Tietoevry Care's Lifecare patient information system harmonizes primary healthcare and dental healthcare in Satakunta wellbeing services county by improving the quality of care and services as well as promoting operational efficiency. The Lifecare system has already been widely used in the county's primary healthcare and specialized healthcare.

"Tietoevry Care has extensive industry expertise in user-friendly solutions for social and healthcare professionals. The Lifecare system helps health care professionals to provide smooth care services. We are delighted that Lifecare usage is expanding in Satakunta and that the collaboration continues in the Lifecare partnership model, which is guided by the needs of social and healthcare professionals," says Tiina Tauru, Head of Tietoevry Care in Finland.

Tietoevry Care's Lifecare partnership model has been in use for three years and is unique in Finland. In the partnership model, usage methods and functionalities of the system are developed together with social and healthcare professionals. In addition to Satakunta, the model includes the wellbeing services counties of South Karelia, South Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Häme, Central Ostrobothnia, Central Finland, Kymenlaakso, and Päijät-Häme.

"A county wide Lifecare patient information system harmonizes the operating environment of primary healthcare. This is a clear continuation of the previously established partnership agreement between multiple counties. The unified system supports the goal of the social and healthcare reform to create more equal access to services," says Leena Ollonqvist, ICT Director in Satakunta county.

"For us, close and open cooperation with healthcare professionals is important, as the Lifecare system exists to make their work easier. At the same time, the partnership model provides counties with better visibility to cost management," Tauru continues.

The expansion of the patient information system will take place in spring 2025. This autumn, Tietoevry Care will also deliver Lifecare client information system to the wellbeing services county of Satakunta, which will standardize the social services in the county.

"Standardizing client and patient information systems is an important step in harmonizing the operational models and services of the counties," says Jari Nevalainen, CEO of the in-house company 2M-IT, which prepared the tender together with Satakunta wellbeing services county.

Tietoevry is the leading provider of comprehensive health and social care solutions in the Nordic countries, and Lifecare is one of its most significant growth and investment targets, with a coverage of 2.4 million Finns.

For more information, please contact:

Tietoevry Newsdesk, news@tietoevry.com, tel. +358 40 570 4072

Satakunta wellbeing services county, ICT Director Leena Ollonqvist, tel. +358 44 707 7660

2M-IT Oy, Managing Director Jari Nevalainen, tel.+358 50 383 9455

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com