TietoEVRY Oyj : St1 Lähienergia Oy establishes virtual power plant with Tietoevry solution

The energy system is in the midst of evolving from relying solely on centralized energy production to a model where increasing amounts of energy are instead produced in a distributed manner, relying on renewable and weather condition reliant energy sources. This increases the volatility of the energy system and requires flexibility and digital capabilities to manage the energy system.

By establishing a Virtual Power Plant with Distributed Energy Solution (DES), St1 Lähienergia automates the management of the assets' capacity aggregation and communications with the Transmission System Operator (TSO) managed FCR-N market. This enables St1 Lähienergia to participate in the reserve market creating new income streams and to take part in supporting sustainable national electricity grid operations.

"As heat pumps become more common, their importance in demand response will increase. Especially when producing renewable electricity with solar or wind power, the electricity market must become flexible at times when energy dependent on weather conditions is less available. Heat pumps can be used to help store energy when demand is low. The energy stored by heat pumps in buildings, bedrock or accumulators can be taken into use when energy prices are high, that is, when demand is high. Demand response opens up more savings opportunities for the owner of a heat pump, as heat pumps and electrical resistors are used not only for heating, but also to stabilize the electricity market", says Kristian Savela, COO, St1 Lähienergia Oy.

"In this age of energy crisis, we are proud to be part of creating a next-generation digitalized and sustainable energy system in which DES plays an important role. We firmly believe this opportunity will provide concrete benefits for society, the environment, and the energy industry. These kinds of initiatives advance the transformation to a decarbonized energy system, which we are excited to contribute to. As Tietoevry, we are reinventing the energy industry for good through our digital solutions", says Jyri Kivinen, Head of Energy & Utilities, Tietoevry Industry.

Tietoevry's Distributed Energy Solution is a cloud-native energy management solution designed to meet the demands of the next generation of energy system. With DES, businesses can achieve a holistic, real-time overview and control over distributed assets.

