Building on 20 years of close collaboration, the Norwegian insurance company Gjensidige Forsikring is extending their contract with Tietoevry Tech Services. The renewed partnership covers modernization and securing Gjensidige's technology roadmap to support the insurance company's growth ambitions.

"I am proud of the fact that we continue to be a trusted partner for Gjensidige when it comes to IT services. This contract extension is a testament to our long-standing relationship with them, which dates back 20 years. The collaboration will pave the way for enhancing automation and boosting efficiency with the help of new technologies.", says Evi Seljevoll, Managing Partner for Tech Services in Norway.

The scope of the agreement includes managed services and modernization within Security, DigiOps, Cloud, Workplace and Mainframe.

"We are happy to continue our partnership with Tietoevry Tech Services for our managed IT Services. The Partnership will allow Gjensidige to continue our modernization journey and maintain a stable and secure IT-platform", says Johan Rostoft, CTO at Gjensidige.

About Tietoevry Tech Services

At Tietoevry Tech Services, we help Nordic societies and businesses transform their processes, applications, and infrastructure for greater business agility, security, and efficiency.We are uniquely qualified to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation: modernizing and developing your processes, applications, and infrastructure. We provide the most reliable, secure, and efficient path to comprehensive IT services, ensuring accelerated business agility and faster time to value.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige is a Norwegian insurance company that offers a range of insurance, pension, and investment services in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Baltic countries. Known for its highly satisfied customers, Gjensidige is largest insurance service provider in Norway.