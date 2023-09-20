Tietoevry Tech Services helps Nordic societies and businesses to transform their processes, applications, and infrastructure for greater business agility, security, and efficiency. Tietoevry Tech Services has now renewed its contract with Cargotec, a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with its core businesses Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, in Enterprise Service Management - SIAM area.

During the collaboration spanning across around five years to date, Tietoevry has been providing SIAM services to Cargotec - coordinating and integrating service delivery from multiple internal and external IT and business process service providers. This has helped Cargotec to simplify supplier management while maintaining high service quality.

"Tietoevry Tech Services has been a reliable partner to Cargotec," said Sanni Kotamäki, Director, Service Management Office and Projects at Cargotec. "They have helped us streamline the service management processes, improve IT operations, reduce costs, and improve our customer satisfaction. We are confident that they will continue to provide us with the same level of service in the future as well."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Cargotec," said Veli Pirttiaho, Head of SIAM at Tietoevry Tech Services. "Our highly skilled global team has consistently delivered value to Cargotec over the past five years, adapting to customer needs with a mindset of continuous improvement. We will continue to do exactly this also in the years to come with Cargotec."

Tietoevry Tech Services has a proven track record in helping organizations to simplify complexity of their IT ecosystem, improving their IT operations, enabling business growth and agility, reducing costs, increasing operational efficiency, and improving their customer satisfaction through maintaining high service quality.

For more information about Tietoevry Tech Services, please visit: www.tietoevry.com/techservices

