DigiFinland has chosen Tietoevry Tech Services as its partner to provide ICT platform services for its customers and IT services for its staff. The goal of the collaboration is to develop and maintain digital solutions that improve the effectiveness of Finland's social and health care, emergency services, and other critical public sector services.

"This partnership is aimed at helping us to succeed in our mission to create equal and impactful digital services in Finland. It enables us to better serve our clients in their changing needs," says Mirva Antila, CEO of DigiFinland.

In its selection process, DigiFinland valued mutual trust, a genuine partnership, and the flexibility to meet future needs.

"We are excited to deliver significant digital services to Finnish society together with DigiFinland. In this collaboration we will leverage modern cloud technologies to enable secure, scalable, and flexible digital development. We are very grateful for the trust DigiFinland is placing in us," says Tiina Häkkä, Industry Director of Public Sector at Tietoevry Tech Services.

The scope of the agreement is extensive, including a service desk, governance, capacity and cloud services, cybersecurity services, a rate card for experts, and an option for end-user services. The agreement is valued at EUR 21 million over the seven-year contract period.

DigiFinland is focused on promoting the digitization of public administration in Finland. The company's owners are Finland's welfare regions, Helsinki University Hospital (HUS), the City of Helsinki, and Finland's government.

Tietoevry Tech Services helps Nordic societies and businesses to modernize their processes, applications, and infrastructure through automation, cloud technology, and data utilization.

