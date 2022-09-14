Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-13 am EDT
26.02 EUR   -0.69%
02:10aTIETOEVRY OYJ : The Findynet Cooperative starts building a trust network by strengthening its organization
PU
09/08A RECENT SURVEY SHOWS : Cloud Native Ways of Working Increase Developer Productivity
PU
09/07Composition of Tietoevry's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : The Findynet Cooperative starts building a trust network by strengthening its organization

09/14/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 14 September 2022

On August 31, 2022, the Finnish Ministry of Finance has granted the Findynet Cooperative a three-million-euro government grant to build a pilot environment for a self-sovereign identity network. With the financing, the cooperative initiates the building of the trust network and strengthens its organization by appointing Mika Huhtamäki as Chairman of The Board and Markus Hautala as CEO.

The Findynet Cooperative board has elected Mika Huhtamäki as the new Chairman of The Board. Huhtamäki has been a member of The Findynet Cooperative's board of directors since June 2021. For the past 15 years, he has been building Vastuu Group Oy's business and serves as the company's Vice President with responsibility for identification services and MyData business. Huhtamäki is an innovative pioneer in service development and sustainable data business, with extensive experience in i.a. Tax Administration, Financial Supervisory Authority solutions and ecosystem-driven development of law-based personal and business information services. Huhtamäki is a Certified Board Member (CBM) recognized by The Finland Chamber of Commerce.

The Findynet Cooperative Board has appointed Markus Hautala as CEO of the cooperative. With this appointment, Hautala has resigned as a cooperative board member. Hautala has 20 years of experience in building and bringing innovative digital services to the market within financial services and the IT industry. Since June 2021, he has served as the chairman of the board of The Findynet Cooperative. In addition to his role as CEO of the cooperative, he will continue as Head of Digital Identity at Tietoevry.

The Findynet Cooperative is developing a common and secure self-sovereign identity network, which can be used to ensure the correctness of information in electronic interactions. The network allows connected digital wallets, individuals, and organizations to share information about themselves in a reliable and secure manner in various situations. The Findynet Cooperative includes nine public and private sector organizations: Finance Finland, Finnish Post, Nixu, Nordea Bank, OP Financial Group, Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), Technology Finland, Tietoevry and Vastuu Group.

The Findynet Cooperative's previous announcement about the funding granted by the Ministry of Finance can be found here.

For more information, please contact:
Mika Huhtamäki, Chairman of the Board, Findynet Cooperative, tel. +358 40 061 6253, mika.huhtamaki(at)vastuugroup.fi
Markus Hautala, CEO, Findynet Cooperative, tel. +358 40 182 4299, markus.hautala(at)tietoevry.com

Would you like to know more?
Tietoevry newsdesk

+358 40 5704072

Close

Tietoevry newsdesk
+358 40 5704072

You are welcome to contact us at any time.
Please fill in your details, and we will get back to you as soon as possible!

Are you interested in getting frequent company updates via email?

Don't forget to subscribe to our press releases at www.tietoevry.com/en/newsroom/

Thank you, the information was submitted successfully. You will shortly receive a confirmation to your mailbox.

Get the latest news and releases

Subscribe to releases

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIETOEVRY OYJ
02:10aTIETOEVRY OYJ : The Findynet Cooperative starts building a trust network by strengthening ..
PU
09/08A RECENT SURVEY SHOWS : Cloud Native Ways of Working Increase Developer Productivity
PU
09/07Composition of Tietoevry's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
09/07TIETOEVRY OYJ : Startup Refugees launches new mentoring program with Telia and Tietoevry
PU
09/07TIETOEVRY OYJ : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
09/06TIETOEVRY OYJ : Transform's drive for competitiveness and profitability improvement contin..
PU
09/02TIETOEVRY OYJ : The Findynet Cooperative receives a government grant to develop a trusted ..
PU
08/31Finland Awards $3 Million Grant For Self-sovereign Identity Network Pilot
MT
08/30TIETOEVRY OYJ : Schneider Electric enters a strategic partnership with Tietoevry to accele..
PU
08/29TIETOEVRY OYJ : Tone-Marie Wahlstrøm appointed as new CEO of Avega
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 895 M 2 897 M 2 897 M
Net income 2022 187 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 543 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 3 081 M 3 083 M 3 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 24 363
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 26,02 €
Average target price 28,17 €
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Malin Fors-Skjæveland Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ-5.31%3 083
ACCENTURE PLC-32.09%186 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.25%149 548
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.67%101 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.62%81 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.67%62 447