TietoEVRY Oyj : The Polite Type wins the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best design award

Published: 23 August 2021

TietoEVRY's The Polite Type, a font created to tackle cyberbullying, succeeded in the international Red Dot Award competition. The Polite Type received two awards: the most prestigious The Best of the Best award for a particularly innovative and meaningful idea in the Advertising/Digital Campaigns category, and a Red Dot Award in the Typography/Typefaces category.

Over the years, most Finnish Red Dot awards have been given in the field of industrial or product design. The Polite Type initiative, on the other hand, is a digital brand act that leverages the means of service design, establishing a new direction for Red Dot awards.

The Polite Type was granted the competition's most valuable award, The Best of the Best, in the Advertising / Digital Campaigns category. The Polite Type font seeks to prevent cyberbullying by automatically rewriting hurtful words and replacing them with more inclusive ones. The Best of the Best award is given to particularly innovative and holistic design ideas in the award categories.

'The success of the Polite Type proves that simple ideas are often the best. It serves also as an example on how innovative use of technology can help us tackle societal challenges. Winning the most valuable Red Dot award on a topic that is very important to us, means a lot. It is great that the world's most prestigious design award recognizes our efforts for preventing online bullying. Together with our partners, we continue the long-term work with the youth and advancing responsible use of technology,' says Kia Haring, Vice President, Communications and Sustainability at TietoEVRY.

The Polite Type was co-created with teenagers and youth in the spring of 2020. TietoEVRY has partnered with TBWAHelsinki and the Children and Youth Foundation in the project.

The Red Dot Award is the most prestigious international design competition in the world. The Red Dot Awards, dating back to 1955, rewards innovative and meaningful design. Today, there are 49 different categories in the competition.

Read more and test the font:

The Polite Type

