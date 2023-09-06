Two years ago, Tietoevry launched a partnership model for the development of its Lifecare client and patient information system. In this model Lifecare is developed in cooperation with the Finnish wellbeing services counties based on the needs of their health and social care professionals. The wellbeing services county of Central Finland now joins the work to implement high-quality and cost-effective health and social care services. The South Karelia, South Ostrobothnia, Kanta-Häme, Central Ostrobothnia, Kymenlaakso, Päijät-Häme and Satakunta counties are already involved in the model. The wellbeing services counties serve about 1.4 million people.

The partnership model offers existing Lifecare customers an opportunity to influence the contents, priorities and implementation schedule of upcoming features and functionalities. This enables faster system development offering synergy benefits in procurement and deployment. Lifecare is one of Tietoevry's key growth and investment areas.

"We are happy about this new cooperation and want to build a partnership with Tietoevry in line with our strategy. The partnership model increases cooperation between the wellbeing services counties in the development of systems. I believe that through this joint development work, we can increase the effectiveness, quality and productivity of health and social care services," says Ari-Pekka Paananen, CIO at the wellbeing services county of Central Finland.

"Lifecare is developed in close, confidential, and open cooperation with health and social care professionals - the system exists to facilitate their work. These professionals are central to the development work. In addition, the partnership model enables better forecasting of total costs," tells Teemu Vähäkainu, Head of Health at Tietoevry Care.

Tietoevry has been working with health and social care systems for over 30 years and is the leading provider of comprehensive health and social care solutions in the Nordic countries. In Finland, Lifecare is used by more than 30 000 health and social care professionals in primary health care, oral health care, specialized medical care and social services.

For more information, please contact:

Tietoevry Newsdesk, news@tietoevry.com, +358 40 5704072

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com