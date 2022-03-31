TietoEVRY Oyj : and SAP strengthen their partnership to help customers move their SAP solutions to the cloud

Tietoevry has been certified as a RISE with SAP partner. With the certification, we can provide our customers with the complete package for their cloud journey combining cloud subscription with our business knowledge and consulting expertise.

Together, SAP and Tietoevry offer a comprehensive solution, which enables our customers' business transformation to become intelligent sustainable enterprises of the future.

The RISE with SAP approach gives our customers greater agility and flexibility to adopt business innovation, and it enables a faster implementation and realization of business benefits. It allows our customers to unlock efficiency and manage sustainability supporting revenue growth and margin improvement.

RISE with SAP - a bundle of services, applications and tools integrated with S/4HANA Cloud - predicts total costs with better accuracy. Rise with SAP supports streamlining operations and transferring CAPEX to OPEX. This enables our customers to plan their S/4HANA journey with greater confidence.

With the bundled RISE with SAP offering, SAP and Tietoevry can jointly provide a relevant transformation approach when migrating to a new ERP.

The bundle includes components from SAP listed below. Paired with Tietoevry's business and consulting expertise, we enable your business transformation.

S/4HANA Cloud edition (public or private)

Business process intelligence by Signavio

Business platform and analytics with SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform)

SAP Business network starter pack

Project accelerators and tools to help ensure a faster cloud transition

Tietoevry offers different approaches to start your RISE with SAP journey. Regardless of whether your approach is Greenfield, Bluefield or Brownfield, we are your partner of choice.

"We are very happy to be able to strengthen our partnership with SAP through RISE with SAP. We have already started a RISE with SAP journey with a couple of selected customers in the Nordics and we are now ready to advance at a fast pace with others as well," says Mikko Vepsäläinen, Head of SAP Sales in Tietoevry Transform.

"SAP certifications in the areas of RISE with SAP and SAP Brownfield conversions approach will make Tietoevry even stronger for new and existing customers," says Arto Saarinen, Head of Channel in SAP Finland.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Vepsäläinen, Head of SAP Sales - Tietoevry Transform

mikko.vepsalainen@tietoevry.com