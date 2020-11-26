TietoEVRY Oyj : and VTT collaborate to bring European cybersecurity and research expertise to automotive software development

Published: 26 November 2020

TietoEVRY, a leading digital services and software company, and VTT, a leading European research institute, team up to combine their top-notch expertise in software product development, cybersecurity in production environments and research. The collaboration will support product development projects for the automotive industry. Plans to cover also other industries are in the making.

With the emergence of software-defined vehicles, the automotive industry is more and more reliant on reliable and secure software solutions. With security and safety becoming intertwined, incorporating cybersecurity already at the product development phase is becoming a key feature of development projects.

TietoEVRY and VTT (Technical Research Centre of Finland) are teaming up to meet this demand and to provide the automotive industry with the required expertise. The collaboration covers research and advanced product development services to customers in the automotive industry. It covers both the development of customers' products and consulting for new advanced ideas and concepts.

'Together we provide a full team responding to customers' software development needs combining cybersecurity in operational environments. In the projects with lots of connected devices and public cloud environments, we need to pay special attention to cybersecurity. This partnership creates true value for our customers allowing them access to strong cybersecurity expertise during product development', says Ari Aalto, VP, Automotive, TietoEVRY Product Development Services.

TietoEVRY delivers full software development services, hosting and maintenance, where cybersecurity in operational environments is an integral part. The partnership enables also VTT cybersecurity experts to join and collaborate with product software development project teams.

VTT provides advanced technology development for production environments especially in areas such as cybersecurity assessment, device and penetration testing, trusted platforms, wireless communications security, cryptography and authentication.

'TietoEVRY has extensive expertise in software development and industrial clients in sectors, where VTT has advanced technology offerings. Bringing our deep expertise in cybersecurity to the table provides customers with the best European advanced R&D and training with security baked in from the start,' says Tuomas Korpela, Solution Sales Lead, VTT.

There are also further plans to extend the collaboration to cover also development projects for telecom, electronics and medical industries.

For further information, please contact:

Ari Aalto, VP, Automotive, Product Development Services, TietoEVRY, tel. +358 (50) 4835261 email. ari.aalto@tietoevry.com,

Maria Nordgren, Head of Cyber Security Services, TietoEVRY, tel. +358 (40) 500 9760, email maria.nordgren@tietoevry.com

Tuomas Korpela, Solution Sales Lead, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, tel. +358 (40) 7296238 email tuomas.korpela@vtt.fi

About TietoEVRY

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.

Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

About VTT

VTT is a visionary research, development and innovation partner. We drive sustainable growth and tackle the biggest global challenges of our time, and turn them into growth opportunities. We go beyond the obvious to help the society and companies to grow through technological innovations. We have over 75 years of experience of top-level research and science-based results.



VTT is at the sweet spot where innovation and business come together.



VTT - beyond the obvious