MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  TietoEVRY Oyj    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TietoEVRY Oyj : comments on the legal case against Tieto Latvia

12/17/2020 | 12:23pm EST
Published: 17 December 2020

In 2018, a former Tieto Latvia SIA employee was convicted for bribery in Belarus. The case concerned the person as an individual, not the company. In May 2019 the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) initiated an investigation in Latvia concerning the possible responsibility of Tieto Latvia SIA as a company. On 3 December 2020 TietoEVRY received official information that KNAB has completed the investigation and the case has been assigned to the prosecutor. Consequently, on 14 December the company was informed that the prosecutor has transferred the case to the court.

TietoEVRY has now received official information that the prosecutor has decided to initiate a court process against Tieto Latvia SIA. The case concerns the supervision and controls of Tieto Latvia to prevent the misuse of company assets. The case also considers whether the bribery has led to potential tax evasion.

The company has followed the pre-trial investigation and actively cooperated with the authorities. TietoEVRY shall answer to the charges according to the local legal process.

TietoEVRY has zero tolerance towards any unethical behavior or misconduct in its operations and requires all employees worldwide as well as suppliers and their subcontractors to comply with the national legislation and the principles set out in the company's ethical guidelines, Code of Conduct. TietoEVRY's Code of Conduct is in accordance with the UN Global Compact and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. We take violations against our Code of Conduct very seriously and have taken corrective actions in Latvia and Belarus to ensure that this does not reoccur in the future.

More information:

Kia Haring, Head of Global Communications and Sustainability, kia.haring[at]tietoevry.com, +358 40 765 3700

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:22:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
