Tietoevry Corporation PRESS RELEASE 9 April 2024, 10.00 a.m. EEST

Tietoevry will publish its results for 1 January-31 March 2024 on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 9.00 a.m. EEST (8.00 a.m. CEST, 7.00 a.m. UK time).

A teleconference for analysts and media will be heldat 10.00 a.m. EEST(9.00 a.m. CEST, 8.00 am UK time). Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO, and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English. The presentation can befollowed on Tietoevry's website.

To take part in the questions and answers session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone. You can access the teleconference by registering on this link . After the registration you will be provided phone numbers, user ID and a conference ID to access the conference.

The event is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day. Tietoevry publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

