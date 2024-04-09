Published: 09 April 2024
Tietoevry Corporation PRESS RELEASE 9 April 2024, 10.00 a.m. EEST
Tietoevry will publish its results for 1 January-31 March 2024 on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 9.00 a.m. EEST (8.00 a.m. CEST, 7.00 a.m. UK time).
A teleconference for analysts and media will be heldat 10.00 a.m. EEST(9.00 a.m. CEST, 8.00 am UK time). Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO, and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English.The presentation can befollowed onTietoevry's website.
To take part in the questions and answers session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone. You can access the teleconference by registering onthis link.After the registration you will be provided phone numbers, user ID and a conference ID to access the conference.
The event is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day. Tietoevry publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.
For further information, please contact
Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com
Tietoevry Corporation
DISTRIBUTION
Principal Media
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs.www.tietoevry.com
+358 40 5704072
Subscribe to releases
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 07:09:01 UTC.