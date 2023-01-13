TietoEVRY Oyj : has been awarded the ServiceNow “Elite partner status”

The ServiceNow "Elite partner status" has been awarded Tietoevry. The Nordic Tech company Tietoevry joined the Sales and Service Provider Partner Programs in 2017, with an ambition to help modernize and transform IT service management for customers across the Nordic countries. The successful partnership has resulted in customers choosing Tietoevry for ServiceNow solutions.

Tuned for multi-supplier ecosystems of today in traditional Information Technology Infrastructure Library and Dev Ops approaches, the combination of Tietoevry's Nordic solutions and full lifecycle service capabilities for the ServiceNow platform provide flexibility in operating models - unprecedented in the marketplace.

"Many Nordic enterprises and organizations currently operate in an environment with multiple IT and service suppliers increasing the risk of unnecessary coordination inefficiency and cost issues. Tietoevry via a partnership with ServiceNow offers its Nordic customers a unique solution for managing complexity in service integration space, IT and business process automation for efficient service management. It combines the strengths of both companies: ServiceNow is one of the best platforms in service management enabling industry best practices, with Tietoevry's scalability, operational efficiency and in-depth expertise in digitalization consulting and business renewal for different industries.

We have now reached the Elite partnership level with ServiceNow as proof of both company's willingness to deliver the best services and capabilities for our customers in the Nordics. Combination of Tietoevry Service Integration and Management (SIAM) offering and capabilities together with ServiceNow technology solutions will help our common customers to develop further their businesses successfully also in the future", says Veli Pirttiaho, Head of SIAM Services, Tietoevry Connect

Veli Pirttiaho, Head of SIAM Services, Tietoevry Connect phone: + 358 40 0425335, e-mail: veli.pirttiaho@tietoevry.com

