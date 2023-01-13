Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:52 2023-01-12 am EST
27.98 EUR   +1.16%
01:40aTietoevry Oyj : has been awarded the ServiceNow “Elite partner status”
PU
01/12Region Vastra Gotaland elevates ServiceNow to national security-rated cloud with Tietoevry
AQ
01/12Tietoevry Names CEO of Planned Banking Spinoff
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

TietoEVRY Oyj : has been awarded the ServiceNow “Elite partner status”

01/13/2023 | 01:40am EST
Published: 13 January 2023

The ServiceNow "Elite partner status" has been awarded Tietoevry. The Nordic Tech company Tietoevry joined the Sales and Service Provider Partner Programs in 2017, with an ambition to help modernize and transform IT service management for customers across the Nordic countries. The successful partnership has resulted in customers choosing Tietoevry for ServiceNow solutions.

Tuned for multi-supplier ecosystems of today in traditional Information Technology Infrastructure Library and Dev Ops approaches, the combination of Tietoevry's Nordic solutions and full lifecycle service capabilities for the ServiceNow platform provide flexibility in operating models - unprecedented in the marketplace.

"Many Nordic enterprises and organizations currently operate in an environment with multiple IT and service suppliers increasing the risk of unnecessary coordination inefficiency and cost issues. Tietoevry via a partnership with ServiceNow offers its Nordic customers a unique solution for managing complexity in service integration space, IT and business process automation for efficient service management. It combines the strengths of both companies: ServiceNow is one of the best platforms in service management enabling industry best practices, with Tietoevry's scalability, operational efficiency and in-depth expertise in digitalization consulting and business renewal for different industries.

We have now reached the Elite partnership level with ServiceNow as proof of both company's willingness to deliver the best services and capabilities for our customers in the Nordics. Combination of Tietoevry Service Integration and Management (SIAM) offering and capabilities together with ServiceNow technology solutions will help our common customers to develop further their businesses successfully also in the future", says Veli Pirttiaho, Head of SIAM Services, Tietoevry Connect

For additional information, please contact

Veli Pirttiaho, Head of SIAM Services, Tietoevry Connect phone: + 358 40 0425335, e-mail: veli.pirttiaho@tietoevry.com

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

For further information
Veli Pirttiaho

Head of SIAM Services, Tietoevry Connect

Close

Attachments

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 918 M 3 156 M 3 156 M
Net income 2022 183 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2022 551 M 596 M 596 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 3 313 M 3 584 M 3 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 24 509
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,98 €
Average target price 28,21 €
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Malin Fors-Skjæveland Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ5.51%3 584
ACCENTURE PLC5.34%177 007
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.21%149 229
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.31%131 333
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.59%101 654
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.45%75 057