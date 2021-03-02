Log in
TIETOEVRY OYJ

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
TietoEVRY Oyj : IDC recognizes TietoEVRY as a Major Player for Smart Cities

03/02/2021 | 04:37am EST
Published: 02 March 2021

As a result of the transformation of smart cities strategies and programs, TietoEVRY was as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: European Professional Services for Smart Cities 2020 Vendor Assessment report. As part of the evaluation, both TietoEVRYs capabilities and strategy were evaluated. TietoEVRY creates delivers citizen centric solutions, such as innovative digital platforms, to specific domains such as sustainable infrastructure, transportation and public safety.

The IDC report discusses how European cities and communities - particularly those with more than 500,000 residents - that want to embrace technology innovation should consider engaging with the professional services suppliers analyzed in this IDC MarketScape.

'City business and IT executives should consider that global professional services firms provide a wide range of services, but they differ in terms of type of domain expertise, type of services they offer, and appetite to engage in thought-leading innovation,' said Massimiliano Claps, research director, IDC Government Insights.

The IDC MarketScape recognized TietoEVRYs 'breadth of services and growing investments in advanced data management and machine learning competences.'

'Cities and health and social care communities require reliable system management and an integrated service provider that has extensive experience in the Nordic marketplace. A deep expertise in the field of social care and healthcare services is the foundation for truly transforming the citizen experience. We are proud that our solutions contributes to shaping a smarter society,' says Anders Jönebratt, Head of Health and Care, TietoEVRY.

The goals of smart cities focus on economic development, sustainability, innovation, citizen engagement, and building an ecosystem of partners to fundamentally change and improve the quality of life for residents. These goals are inextricably linked to produce systemic benefits that extend beyond financial performance to include environmental and social outcomes. Smart cities and communities are, by definition, focused on using emerging technologies, and technology innovations for societal benefits; solutions which increase the citizen's quality of life.

'The lives of millions of people in the Nordics are impacted for the better by our collective solutions. The pace of digitalization continues to be substantial both in the Nordics and globally. We strive to be an important player in society, and this recognition validates this dedication. We create a digital advantage for millions of customers every day and our aim for our solution is to be part of shaping a smarter society by managing and sharing information. As a company, we aim to be the number one intelligent information management and digitalization platform for the public sector in the Nordics,' says Torben Kristensen, Head of Public 360°, TietoEVRY.

The smart city market has changed course over the past ten years and the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated and reshaped this journey. It has shifted from a technology centric view where investments were focused on developing proof of concepts in areas like smart lighting, intelligent traffic management, and smart waste, to outcome-focused programmes that can deliver value to citizens in critical areas, such as transport, economic development, public health, and social and citizen inclusion.

TietoEVRY smart cities' expertise

TietoEVRY is a leading IT service provider in the Nordics employing 24,000 people with a turnover of approximately EUR 3 billion. TietoEVRY provides technology solutions to over 50% of cities and communities in the Nordics. TietoEVRY offers a full range of project-oriented services, as well as IT and business outsourcing services to the public sector. TietoEVRYs smart cities' expertise includes local government, healthcare, welfare and social care, utilities, and transportation.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TietoEVRY

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.

Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24,000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Anders Jönebratt, Head of Health and Care, TietoEVRY

e-mail: anders.jonebratt(at)tietoevry.com

Torben Kristensen, Head of Public 360°, TietoEVRY

e-mail: torben.kristensen(at)tietoevry.com

TietoEVRY newsdesk
TietoEVRY newsdesk

+358 40 5704072

TietoEVRY newsdesk
+358 40 5704072

You are welcome to contact us at any time.
Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
