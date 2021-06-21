TietoEVRY Oyj : announces upcoming change in leadership in Sweden – Karin Schreil pursuing new opportunities

Published: 21 June 2021

Karin Schreil, Managing Partner for TietoEVRY in Sweden, and a member of TietoEVRY Group Leadership has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Karin will continue in her role at TietoEVRY until December, after which she will join as a CEO at Ework Group AB.

Karin joined former EVRY in 2019, in the position of Executive Vice President, EVRY Sweden. She has had the role as Managing Partner Sweden for TietoEVRY since January 1, 2020, when the combined TietoEVRY became operational.

'I want to thank Karin Schreil for her leadership and contribution during the first steps of building TietoEVRY and for her commitment in driving the integration forward in Sweden. Her team has been successful in leveraging the joint capabilities of the company for the benefit of our customers and employees, expanding the TietoEVRY footprint in Sweden. I wish her the best of success in her new role,' says Kimmo Alkio, CEO at TietoEVRY.

