    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
TietoEVRY Oyj : announces upcoming change in leadership in Sweden – Karin Schreil pursuing new opportunities

06/21/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Published: 21 June 2021

Karin Schreil, Managing Partner for TietoEVRY in Sweden, and a member of TietoEVRY Group Leadership has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Karin will continue in her role at TietoEVRY until December, after which she will join as a CEO at Ework Group AB.

Karin joined former EVRY in 2019, in the position of Executive Vice President, EVRY Sweden. She has had the role as Managing Partner Sweden for TietoEVRY since January 1, 2020, when the combined TietoEVRY became operational.

'I want to thank Karin Schreil for her leadership and contribution during the first steps of building TietoEVRY and for her commitment in driving the integration forward in Sweden. Her team has been successful in leveraging the joint capabilities of the company for the benefit of our customers and employees, expanding the TietoEVRY footprint in Sweden. I wish her the best of success in her new role,' says Kimmo Alkio, CEO at TietoEVRY.

Further information:

Kia Haring, Head of Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 765 3700, kia.haring(at)tietoevry.com

About TietoEVRY

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with a local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success. Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24,000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs.

www.tietoevry.com

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:14:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 810 M 3 342 M 3 342 M
Net income 2021 273 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2021 647 M 770 M 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 3 136 M 3 718 M 3 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 23 724
Free-Float 78,6%
