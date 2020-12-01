TietoEVRY Oyj : partners with Nordea to deliver card services

Published: 01 December 2020
TietoEVRY has entered into a long-term agreement to provide Nordea with a state-of-the-art card service (SaaS) that includes card issuing and processing as well as a dispute process for Norway and Sweden. Thanks to the agreement Nordea will be able to simplify its administration, card processing and management of claims and standardise its deliveries across countries, while its customers will benefit from simpler and quicker access to new, future-oriented card functionality.
'We are pleased that Nordea has chosen to partner with TietoEVRY to modernise its card platform. The agreement confirms that we have an attractive and competitive value proposition. It also demonstrates the value of our strategy and dedication over many years to building and continually modernising an international market-leading card service that is adapted to the needs of Nordic banks,' comments Christer Jonsson, Head of Card Services in TietoEVRY.
'We have for many years invested in technology and expertise in order to build an industry-standard card and payment service that not only meets banks' needs in respect of scalability, security, and regulatory requirements but also enables them to quickly offer their customers new, user-friendly and innovative payment services,' comments Jonsson.
TietoEVRY has extensive expertise and a dedicated team that is specialised in migrating banks to a robust service that meets all regulatory requirements in respect of secure usage of the cards. Thanks to this agreement, Nordea is also ensured integration with all relevant mobile payment platforms.
The agreement has already entered into force and runs for five years.
Contact person:
TietoEVRY:
Christer Jonsson, Head of Card Services
About Nordea
Email: christer.jonsson@tietoevry.com
Tel: +46 703333040
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.About TietoEVRY
TietoEVRYcreates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success. Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com
