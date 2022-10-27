Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27 2022-10-27 am EDT
23.81 EUR   -1.77%
03:14aTietoevry Oyj : selected as Aker BP's new digital services partner – accelerating Aker BP's transformation to a fully data-driven E&P company
PU
01:01aTietoevry's Interim Report 3/2022 : Strong growth and solid profitability
AQ
10/26Tietoevry Oyj : Banking named in the InsurTech100 list for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : selected as Aker BP's new digital services partner – accelerating Aker BP's transformation to a fully data-driven E&P company

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published: 27 October 2022

Norwegian oil exploration and production (E&P) company Aker BP and Tietoevry enter in new long-term partnership to deliver on Aker BP's high ambitions on digitalized operations.

The new partnership is significant in scope both in terms of volume and breadth of services. Tietoevry as the digital transformation partner delivers to Aker BP a broad set of next-generation digital services, focused on systematic modernization of Aker BP's application management and core operations as well as their cloud and infrastructure environment.

The profound co-operation will drive flexibility and agility in Aker BP's business operations, and pave the way for enhancing automation, enabling cloud management and driving data-driven operations at Aker BP.

Creating sustainable solutions that make a lasting impact on customers and societies is in the core of Tietoevry's sustainability agenda. Aker BP also has an ambitious sustainability roadmap and milestones, including decarbonization plan to be net zero across all operations by 2030. In this spirit, the new partnership also contributes to these agendas.

Aker BP is a new customer for Tietoevry. The contract is valid for five years, with an option for an extension of several additional years.

For more information, please contact:
Tietoevry Newsdesk, news@tietoevry.com, +358 40 570 4072
Tore Dammann Langballe, Aker BP, tore.langballe@akerbp.com, +47 907 77 841

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprises and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Aker BP is a company engaged in exploration, field development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates six field centres: Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Edvard Grieg, Ula and Valhall, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup licence.

Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.

Would you like to know more?
Tietoevry newsdesk

+358 40 5704072

Close

Tietoevry newsdesk
+358 40 5704072

You are welcome to contact us at any time.
Please fill in your details, and we will get back to you as soon as possible!

Are you interested in getting frequent company updates via email?

Don't forget to subscribe to our press releases at www.tietoevry.com/en/newsroom/

Thank you, the information was submitted successfully. You will shortly receive a confirmation to your mailbox.

Get the latest news and releases

Subscribe to releases

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIETOEVRY OYJ
03:14aTietoevry Oyj : selected as Aker BP's new digital services partner – accelerating Ak..
PU
01:01aTietoevry's Interim Report 3/2022 : Strong growth and solid profitability
AQ
10/26Tietoevry Oyj : Banking named in the InsurTech100 list for 2022
PU
10/25Tietoevry Oyj : Arek Mainframe modernization through container platform
PU
10/20Invitation to Tietoevry's Capital Markets Day 2022
AQ
10/20Tietoevry Oyj : Data supports a multi-professional coaching team
PU
10/20Inside Information : Tietoevry updates its full-year guidance, organic growth 5-6% (previo..
AQ
10/20TietoEVRY Oyj Revises Financial Guidance for 2022
CI
10/13Tietoevry Oyj : Cryptocurrency should not be dismissed as a fad
PU
10/13Tietoevry Oyj : third-quarter results on 27 October – invitation to a teleconference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 906 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
Net income 2022 184 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2022 546 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 2 870 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 24 363
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,24 €
Average target price 27,31 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Malin Fors-Skjæveland Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ-11.79%2 890
ACCENTURE PLC-32.31%176 807
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.41%140 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.01%120 060
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.64%98 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.15%77 642