TietoEVRY Oyj : third-quarter results on 27 October – invitation to a teleconference

TietoEVRY Corporation PRESS RELEASE 5 October 2020, 1.00 pm EEST
Published: 05 October 2020
TietoEVRY will publish its third-quarter results for 1 January-30 September 2020 on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 8.00 am EET (7.00 am CET, 6.00 am UK time).
A teleconference for analysts and media will be held at 10.00 am EET (9.00 am CET, 8.00 am UK time). Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO,and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English. The presentationcan befollowedonTietoEVRY's website.
To take part in the question and answer session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone.
Teleconference numbers
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
Norway: +47 235 002 43
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
PIN: 96660772#
To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference. The teleconference is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day.
TietoEVRY publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.
For further information, please contact
Kjell Arne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +47 95040372, kjell.hansen(at)tietoevry.com
TIETOEVRY CORPORATION
TietoEVRYcreates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.
Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com
