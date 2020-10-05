TietoEVRY Oyj : third-quarter results on 27 October – invitation to a teleconference

Published: 05 October 2020

TietoEVRY will publish its third-quarter results for 1 January-30 September 2020 on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 8.00 am EET (7.00 am CET, 6.00 am UK time).

A teleconference for analysts and media at 10.00 am EET (9.00 am CET, 8.00 am UK time). Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO, and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English. The presentation can be on TietoEVRY's website. followed will be held(9.00 am CET, 8.00 am UK time).

To take part in the question and answer session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone.

Teleconference numbers

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

Norway: +47 235 002 43

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 96660772#

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference. The teleconference is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day.

TietoEVRY publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.

For further information, please contact

Kjell Arne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +47 95040372, kjell.hansen(a t)tietoevry .com

