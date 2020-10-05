Log in
TIETOEVRY OYJ

TIETO
TietoEVRY Oyj : third-quarter results on 27 October – invitation to a teleconference

10/05/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Published: 05 October 2020

TietoEVRY Corporation PRESS RELEASE 5 October 2020, 1.00 pm EEST

TietoEVRY will publish its third-quarter results for 1 January-30 September 2020 on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 8.00 am EET (7.00 am CET, 6.00 am UK time).

A teleconference for analysts and media will be held at 10.00 am EET (9.00 am CET, 8.00 am UK time). Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO,and Tomi Hyryläinen, CFO, will present the results online in English. The presentationcan befollowedonTietoEVRY's website.

To take part in the question and answer session after the presentation you will need to dial in by phone.

Teleconference numbers
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
Norway: +47 235 002 43
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
PIN: 96660772#

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference. The teleconference is recorded and it will be available on demand later during the day.

TietoEVRY publishes its financial information in English and Finnish.

For further information, please contact
Kjell Arne Hansen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +47 95040372, kjell.hansen(at)tietoevry.com

TIETOEVRY CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

Principal Media

TietoEVRYcreates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.

Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24 000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:14:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 836 M 3 331 M 3 331 M
Net income 2020 72,3 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net Debt 2020 933 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 2 769 M 3 244 M 3 252 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 23 789
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,78 €
Last Close Price 23,38 €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Ari Järvelä Head-Operations
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Salim Nathoo Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIETOEVRY OYJ-15.66%3 244
ACCENTURE PLC5.62%141 490
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.73%129 175
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.05%107 377
VMWARE, INC.-5.82%60 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.67%59 607
