  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:11:43 2023-05-26 am EDT
25.52 EUR   -0.16%
05:31aTietoevry Oyj : to celebrate Pride across the Nordics
PU
05:24aTietoevry Oyj : advances development of innovative citizen services through the Trusted Digital Societies ecosystem
PU
05/22Tietoevry Oyj : Banking launching Tap on Phone in Europe - enabling contactless payments through standard mobile devices
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : to celebrate Pride across the Nordics

05/26/2023 | 05:31am EDT
Published: 26 May 2023

The month of June is the official Pride Month, with Pride celebrations taking place across the globe. The month is both a celebration of the victories that have been won in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and a reminder that we still have a way to go. For Tietoevry, participating in Pride is an important manifestation of our strong Nordic heritage and our core values as a company: openness, trust and diversity - as well as a reflection of our commitment to universal human rights. That is why we are participating in the official Pride celebrations in Helsinki, Stockholm and Oslo.

- As a company, we strive to create an environment where people can bring their whole self to work, where every individual is respected, and everyone feels psychologically safe. Not having to waste energy and creativity on feeling ashamed or hiding who you really are is an integral part of this, which is why celebrating Pride is important for us as a company, says Trond.

The origins of Pride can be traced back to the Stonewall riots. A series of riots that began after the police raided the gay bar The Stonewall Inn in New York City on the 28thof June 1969. The following year, the first Pride Marches took place in several US cities. And although a lot has changed since then, Trond says that Pride is still very much needed.

-For starters, there are still countries that have laws that criminalise homosexuality, and although a lot of progress has been made in many developed countries, we are not where we should be either. Here in Norway, we got a stark reminder of this last year when the Pride celebrations in Oslo had to be cancelled after a mass shooting event where a popular gay bar was one of the targets.

At Tietoevry, we believe that involving businesses in Pride sends an important message and that it helps raise the awareness among employers on how to promote inclusion and create a company culture that welcomes everybody. It also mirrors our broader commitment to promoting equal opportunities and advancing diversity.

-Supporting Pride is one way that we as a company can show our support for the LGBTQ+ community. Creating a culture that values diversity and inclusion is something that we think makes us stronger as a business. Moreover, we know that this is something that a lot of our colleagues are very passionate about and that they want to contribute to, says Trond.

For more information:
Trond Vinje

Head of HR

Close

Attachments

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 09:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
