    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

TietoEVRY Oyj : to update the Network Information System of Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Published: 08 March 2022

The energy company Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö (KSAT) has chosen Tietoevry's Network Information System (NIS) for the update of its electricity network's planning and maintenance process. The new solution improves the efficiency of the company's operations by digitising key processes, enabling reliable and real-time use of information in the company's key functions.

The energy industry is in transition, and tomorrow's solutions focus increasingly on using renewable energy sources to mitigate climate change. Because of this, the distribution network must also be able to flexibly manage demand response, as well as everything connected to the network, such as distributed energy resources, energy storage and electric cars. At the same time, grid companies must conform to the requirements of stricter regulation and make use of the opportunities afforded by digitalisation in the network's planning, construction and maintenance. The most essential tool of a grid company's asset management, the network information system, is at the heart of all of this.

"We wanted a long-term solution that meets the company's current and future needs for network asset management. We found the best possible partner who is solution-oriented and committed to developing their process in the long term according to our needs," says KSAT's Network Manager Matti Takamäki.

"We're glad about the new collaboration with Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö. Our user-friendly solution has been developed for the customer's needs and is based on the newest technology. We believe it offers the best tools for the digitalization of a grid company's processes, improvement of their operational efficiency, and tackling the great transformation the industry is facing," says Jyri Kivinen, Vice President, Head of Energy & Utilities, Tietoevry Industry.

Tietoevry's NIS (Network Information System) is the most modern network information system on the market. It was developed in cooperation with Finnish distribution network operators and utilizes the state-of-the-art ArcGIS geographical information system. The key tasks of the system, in addition to the electricity network planning, construction and status management, include land use agreement management, work charts, and the electricity network's analyses, reports and documentation. The use of real-time data enables the holistic and high-quality digitisation of processes without traditional manual work phases.

For more information, please contact

Jyri Kivinen, Vice President, Head of Energy & Utilities
Tietoevry Industry
Tel.: +358 40 5703 573, email: jyri.kivinen@tietoevry.com

Anu Rantala, CEO
Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö Oy
Tel.: +358 44 7355 234, email: anu.rantala@ksat.fi

Matti Takamäki, Network Manager
Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö Oy
Tel.: +358 44 7355 234, email: matti.takamaki@ksat.fi

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

Koillis-Satakunnan Sähkö is a responsible, reliable and experienced electricity company focusing on electricity production, sale, distribution and other related services. KSAT is responsible for distributing electricity to approximately 16,000 consumption points with its network totalling over 4000 km in length. The company is investing in the production of renewable energy and building a weather-proof electricity network to ensure the security of supply. Its annual network investments are approximately 3.5 million euros.

Contact
Matti Seppänen

Head of Sales and Marketing, Energy & Utilities, Tietoevry Industry

Close

Matti Seppänen
Head of Sales and Marketing, Energy & Utilities, Tietoevry Industry

You are welcome to contact us at any time. Please fill in the details in the form, and we will be soon back to you!

Thank you, the information was submitted successfully. You will shortly receive a confirmation to your mailbox.

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
