TietoEVRY Oyj : welcomes partners to join its Veturi ecosystem

Tietoevry-driven ecosystem project has been granted 20 million euros to execute their vision under the locomotive company funding by Business Finland. The advance of new technologies and business models are changing the global Information Technology markets, creating more and more opportunities to be grasped. Together with Finnish research and industry partners we want to change how the IT business is run by building a trusted digital society.

The mission of the Tietoevry Veturi (Locomotive) programme is to develop affordable, accessible, and trusted digital services for citizens. Together with our ecosystem partners we will accelerate the development of trusted technologies, develop Finland's technological know-how and help Finnish IT companies to build globally scalable business value from responsible data-enabled platforms.

The five-year project will build trust-based digital societies, focusing on services in the financial sector, the social, health and welfare sectors, and the energy sector. The project is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and generate substantial new business by 2030.

"The key to driving positive change is to facilitate ecosystems, where each partner adds and receives value from one another, and jointly they become much better positioned to fully capture market opportunities. The Veturi initiative is strategically important for Tietoevry. We share the vision of collaboration around selected topics that contribute to the growth of Finnish software business and bring benefit to the whole society. Together with ecosystem partners, and academia we want to focus our joint efforts on creating export-capable, competitive, and scalable results", says Christian Sundell, Program owner of Veturi at Tietoevry.

Tietoevry is welcoming companies, start-ups and research groups to join the ecosystem as partners for collaboration around strategic themes as well as focused topics in Banking, Care, and Energy and City.

Do you aspire to impact the future of Finnish society and the whole world?

Will you benefit from additional funding and partners?

Would you like to grow your business idea to a global scale?

Do you want to explore the full potential of the emerging and established technology?

Let's do it together.

