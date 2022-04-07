Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. TietoEVRY Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIETO   FI0009000277

TIETOEVRY OYJ

(TIETO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TietoEVRY Oyj : welcomes partners to join its Veturi ecosystem

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Published: 07 April 2022

Tietoevry-driven ecosystem project has been granted 20 million euros to execute their vision under the locomotive company funding by Business Finland. The advance of new technologies and business models are changing the global Information Technology markets, creating more and more opportunities to be grasped. Together with Finnish research and industry partners we want to change how the IT business is run by building a trusted digital society.

The mission of the Tietoevry Veturi (Locomotive) programme is to develop affordable, accessible, and trusted digital services for citizens. Together with our ecosystem partners we will accelerate the development of trusted technologies, develop Finland's technological know-how and help Finnish IT companies to build globally scalable business value from responsible data-enabled platforms.

The five-year project will build trust-based digital societies, focusing on services in the financial sector, the social, health and welfare sectors, and the energy sector. The project is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and generate substantial new business by 2030.

"The key to driving positive change is to facilitate ecosystems, where each partner adds and receives value from one another, and jointly they become much better positioned to fully capture market opportunities. The Veturi initiative is strategically important for Tietoevry. We share the vision of collaboration around selected topics that contribute to the growth of Finnish software business and bring benefit to the whole society. Together with ecosystem partners, and academia we want to focus our joint efforts on creating export-capable, competitive, and scalable results", says Christian Sundell, Program owner of Veturi at Tietoevry.

Tietoevry is welcoming companies, start-ups and research groups to join the ecosystem as partners for collaboration around strategic themes as well as focused topics in Banking, Care, and Energy and City.

  • Do you aspire to impact the future of Finnish society and the whole world?
  • Will you benefit from additional funding and partners?
  • Would you like to grow your business idea to a global scale?
  • Do you want to explore the full potential of the emerging and established technology?

Let's do it together.

Learn more at the Tietoevry Veturi homepage

Contact
Christian Sundell

Head of Strategy & Business Development, Health

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Oyj published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart TIETOEVRY OYJ
Duration : Period :
TietoEVRY Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETOEVRY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,78 €
Average target price 30,55 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimmo Alkio President & Chief Executive Officer
Tomi Hyryläinen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Tomas Franzén Chairman
Ari Järvelä Head-Operations
Timo Mika Juhani Ahopelto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
