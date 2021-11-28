Tietto Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - TIE
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday November 29, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TIE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
110,593,218
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
143493118
1.3
ASX issuer code
TIE
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
29/11/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
22-Nov-2021 10:00
New - Proposed issue of securities - TIE
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
5,374,784 shares in Tranche 1 and 101,980,716 shares in Tranche 2 (subject to shareholder approval)
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
TIE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
29/11/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
110,593,218
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.39000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
