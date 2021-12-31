Log in
    TIE   AU000000TIE8

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

(TIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tietto Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - TIE

12/31/2021 | 05:37am GMT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TIE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

18,038,769

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

53143493118

1.3

ASX issuer code

TIE

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TIEAG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021 20C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TIE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

6,625,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

31/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,625,000

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TIEAF : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021 25C

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TIE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

11,413,769

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -13,1 M -9,50 M -7,04 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 M 215 M 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tietto Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 AUD
Average target price 0,80 AUD
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caigen Wang Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Francis Robert Harper Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Peter Wilcox Chief Operating Officer
Mark Strizek Executive Director
Han Jing Xu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED32.00%215
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.67%48 173
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.76%33 064
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.12%23 976
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.13%19 081
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.93%14 398