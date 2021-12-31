Tietto Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - TIE
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
Friday December 31, 2021
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
TIE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
18,038,769
31/12/2021
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
ABN
53143493118
ASX issuer code
TIE
New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
ASX +security code and description
TIEAG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021 20C
ASX +security code and description
TIE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
6,625,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
31/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
6,625,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
TIEAF : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021 25C
ASX +security code and description
TIE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
11,413,769
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
