Tietto Minerals : Change of Directors' Interest Notices

11/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

ABN:

53 143 493 118

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Caigen Wang

Date of last notice

12 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Caigen Wang

(including registered holder)

2.

Jian Zhao

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

3.

Multiple Resources Pty Ltd

relevant interest.

4.

Caiying Wang

Date of change

22 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

9,898,480 ordinary shares

1.

4,450,108 options exercisable at $0.25 on or

before 31 December 2021

1.

3,250,000 Class C Performance Rights

2.

5,381,820 ordinary shares

2.

1,435,152 options exercisable at $0.25 on or

before 31 December 2021

3.

4,509,717 ordinary shares

4.

2,000,000 Class A Performance Rights

4.

2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

3,000,000

Value/Consideration

$0.39 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1.

6,898,480 ordinary shares

1.

4,450,108 options exercisable at $0.25 on or

before 31 December 2021

1.

3,250,000 Class C Performance Rights

2.

5,381,820 ordinary shares

2.

1,435,152 options exercisable at $0.25 on or

before 31 December 2021

3.

4,509,717 ordinary shares

4.

2,000,000 Class A Performance Rights

4.

2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Nature of change

Sale of shares to institutional investors as part of the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Placement announced to the market on 22 November

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

2021.

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

ABN:

53 143 493 118

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Francis Harper

Date of last notice

22 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Francis Harper

(including registered holder)

2.

Francis Harper Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

22 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

6,324,628 ordinary shares

1.

2,500,000 Options exercisable at 17.25¢ on or

before 28 August 2022

1.

500,000 Class A Performance Rights

1.

600,000 Class B Performance Rights

1.

812,500 Class C Performance Rights

1.

4,125,000 Options exercisable at 20¢ on or before

31 December 2021

2.

4,568,402 ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

1,000,000

Value/Consideration

$0.39 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1.

5,760,112 ordinary shares

1.

2,500,000 Options exercisable at 17.25¢ on or

before 28 August 2022

1.

500,000 Class A Performance Rights

1.

600,000 Class B Performance Rights

1.

812,500 Class C Performance Rights

1.

4,125,000 Options exercisable at 20¢ on or before

31 December 2021

2.

4,132,918 ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Sale of shares to institutional investors as part of the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Placement as announced to the market on 22

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

November 2021.

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed

No

period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this

N/A

period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
