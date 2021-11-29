Tietto Minerals : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dr Caigen Wang
Date of last notice
12 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1.
Caigen Wang
(including registered holder)
2.
Jian Zhao
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
3.
Multiple Resources Pty Ltd
relevant interest.
4.
Caiying Wang
Date of change
22 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
9,898,480 ordinary shares
1.
4,450,108 options exercisable at $0.25 on or
before 31 December 2021
1.
3,250,000 Class C Performance Rights
2.
5,381,820 ordinary shares
2.
1,435,152 options exercisable at $0.25 on or
before 31 December 2021
3.
4,509,717 ordinary shares
4.
2,000,000 Class A Performance Rights
4.
2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
3,000,000
Value/Consideration
$0.39 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
1.
6,898,480 ordinary shares
1.
4,450,108 options exercisable at $0.25 on or
before 31 December 2021
1.
3,250,000 Class C Performance Rights
2.
5,381,820 ordinary shares
2.
1,435,152 options exercisable at $0.25 on or
before 31 December 2021
3.
4,509,717 ordinary shares
4.
2,000,000 Class A Performance Rights
4.
2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights
Nature of change
Sale of shares to institutional investors as part of the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
Placement announced to the market on 22 November
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
2021.
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Francis Harper
Date of last notice
22 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1.
Francis Harper
(including registered holder)
2.
Francis Harper Pty Ltd
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
relevant interest.
Date of change
22 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
6,324,628 ordinary shares
1.
2,500,000 Options exercisable at 17.25¢ on or
before 28 August 2022
1.
500,000 Class A Performance Rights
1.
600,000 Class B Performance Rights
1.
812,500 Class C Performance Rights
1.
4,125,000 Options exercisable at 20¢ on or before
31 December 2021
2.
4,568,402 ordinary Shares
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
1,000,000
Value/Consideration
$0.39 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
1.
5,760,112 ordinary shares
1.
2,500,000 Options exercisable at 17.25¢ on or
before 28 August 2022
1.
500,000 Class A Performance Rights
1.
600,000 Class B Performance Rights
1.
812,500 Class C Performance Rights
1.
4,125,000 Options exercisable at 20¢ on or before
31 December 2021
2.
4,132,918 ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Sale of shares to institutional investors as part of the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
Placement as announced to the market on 22
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
November 2021.
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a
+closed
No
period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this
N/A
period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
