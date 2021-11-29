Tietto Minerals : Change of Directors' Interest Notices

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

ABN: 53 143 493 118

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Dr Caigen Wang Date of last notice 12 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest 1. Caigen Wang (including registered holder) 2. Jian Zhao Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the 3. Multiple Resources Pty Ltd relevant interest. 4. Caiying Wang Date of change 22 November 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 9,898,480 ordinary shares 1. 4,450,108 options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 December 2021 1. 3,250,000 Class C Performance Rights 2. 5,381,820 ordinary shares 2. 1,435,152 options exercisable at $0.25 on or before 31 December 2021 3. 4,509,717 ordinary shares 4. 2,000,000 Class A Performance Rights 4. 2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights Class Ordinary shares Number acquired N/A Number disposed 3,000,000 Value/Consideration $0.39 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

