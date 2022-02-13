Tietto Minerals : Hits 1.40m @ 262.59g/t Au from 32m at AG Core
02/13/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
14 February 2022
Tietto hits 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au from 32m at AG Core
Highlights:
Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear
at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:
2.40m @ 153.49 g/t Au from 31.6m incl. 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au and
11m @ 2.48 g/t Au from 65m incl. 4m @ 6.19 g/t Au (ZDD894 - Section 17A)
12m @ 11.99 g/t Au from 64m incl. 5m @ 28.22 g/t Au (ZDD899 - Section 14C)
8m @ 6.07 g/t Au from 35m incl. 7m @ 6.83 g/t Au (ZDD853 - Section27A)
8m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 71m incl. 2m @ 12.39 g/t Au (ZDD865 - Section27A)
Results (17 DD holes for 2,936m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed
to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting
the first two years of Abujar's gold production
Tietto has achieved 12 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core
Tietto awaits assays for 25 drill holes (5,691m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022
Tietto's six diamond rigs are actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth
Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741
Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022
West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)
Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "I am very pleased to report we have again added multiple high‐grade gold intercepts from infill drilling at AG Core. Intercepts from our infill drill program account for 50% of the top 10 assays at Abujar, including the project‐best result of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3.
Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021 3 Refer ASX Announcement dated 24th January 2022
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
These gold assays are from the 11th batch of results received from the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, scheduled to be mined over the first two years of production. We are incorporating results into the Resource Model Update, due at the end of this
We are fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.
Quarter.
We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is
advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next
gold mine with first gold by the end of Q4 CY22."
Figure 1: Oblique long section showing latest drill results at AG
Figure 6
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Infill Drilling - AG Core
Results are presented for 17 diamond drill holes (2,936m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in the Abujar mineral resource (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).
More significant intersections from the latest batch of gold assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill drilling4
Hole id
Depth from
Depth to
Length
g/t Au
includes5
ZDD673
41
49
8
1.59
5m @ 2.2 g/t Au
ZDD673
56
71
15
0.75
3m @ 2.59 g/t Au
ZDD673
103
105
2
5.95
ZDD832
396
418
22
0.62
1m @ 2.77 g/t Au
ZDD853
23
31
8
1.60
5m @ 2.41 g/t Au
ZDD853
35
43
8
6.07
7m @ 6.83 g/t Au
ZDD863
77
83
6
2.51
2m @ 6.54 g/t Au
ZDD863
98
106
8
2.15
1m @ 13.45 g/t Au
ZDD864
22
31
9
1.06
5m @ 1.5 g/t Au
ZDD864
81
86
5
3.55
ZDD865
71
79
8
3.43
2m @ 12.39 g/t Au
ZDD866
63
69
6
1.88
ZDD894
31.6
34
2.4
153.49
1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au
ZDD894
65
76
11
2.48
4m @ 6.19 g/t Au
ZDD899
33.13
34
0.87
31.20
ZDD899
64
76
12
11.99
5m @ 28.22 g/t Au
Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and
Table5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 4. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and
Tietto completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).
Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits. Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 5 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres6
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
