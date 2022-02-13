Tietto Minerals : Hits 1.40m @ 262.59g/t Au from 32m at AG Core

Tietto Minerals Ltd

14 February 2022

Tietto hits 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au from 32m at AG Core Highlights:  Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:  2.40m @ 153.49 g/t Au from 31.6m incl. 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au and  11m @ 2.48 g/t Au from 65m incl. 4m @ 6.19 g/t Au (ZDD894 - Section 17A)  12m @ 11.99 g/t Au from 64m incl. 5m @ 28.22 g/t Au (ZDD899 - Section 14C)  8m @ 6.07 g/t Au from 35m incl. 7m @ 6.83 g/t Au (ZDD853 - Section27A)  8m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 71m incl. 2m @ 12.39 g/t Au (ZDD865 - Section27A)  Results (17 DD holes for 2,936m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production

the first two years of Abujar's gold production

 Tietto has achieved 12 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core

 Tietto awaits assays for 25 drill holes (5,691m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022

 Tietto's six diamond rigs are actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth

 Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741

 Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is Forpleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)

Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "I am very pleased to report we have again added multiple high‐grade gold intercepts from infill drilling at AG Core. Intercepts from our infill drill program account for 50% of the top 10 assays at Abujar, including the project‐best result of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3.