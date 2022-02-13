Log in
Tietto Minerals : Hits 1.40m @ 262.59g/t Au from 32m at AG Core

02/13/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

14 February 2022

only

Tietto hits 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au from 32m at AG Core

Highlights:

Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar Shear

at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:

use

2.40m @ 153.49 g/t Au from 31.6m incl. 1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au and

11m @ 2.48 g/t Au from 65m incl. 4m @ 6.19 g/t Au (ZDD894 - Section 17A)

12m @ 11.99 g/t Au from 64m incl. 5m @ 28.22 g/t Au (ZDD899 - Section 14C)

8m @ 6.07 g/t Au from 35m incl. 7m @ 6.83 g/t Au (ZDD853 - Section27A)

8m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 71m incl. 2m @ 12.39 g/t Au (ZDD865 - Section27A)

Results (17 DD holes for 2,936m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed

personal

to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting

the first two years of Abujar's gold production

Tietto has achieved 12 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core

Tietto awaits assays for 25 drill holes (5,691m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022

Tietto's six diamond rigs are actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth

Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741

Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is Forpleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)

Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "I am very pleased to report we have again added multiple high‐grade gold intercepts from infill drilling at AG Core. Intercepts from our infill drill program account for 50% of the top 10 assays at Abujar, including the project‐best result of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3.

  • Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
  • Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021
    3 Refer ASX Announcement dated 24th January 2022

These gold assays are from the 11th batch of results received from the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, scheduled to be mined over the first two years of production. We are incorporating results into the Resource Model Update, due at the end of this

onlyWe are fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.

Quarter.

We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is

advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next

gold mine with first gold by the end of Q4 CY22."

personaluse

For

Figure 1: Oblique long section showing latest drill results at AG

Figure 6

Infill Drilling - AG Core

Results are presented for 17 diamond drill holes (2,936m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in the Abujar mineral resource (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

More significant intersections from the latest batch of gold assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.

only

Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill drilling4

use

Hole id

Depth from

Depth to

Length

g/t Au

includes5

ZDD673

41

49

8

1.59

5m @ 2.2 g/t Au

ZDD673

56

71

15

0.75

3m @ 2.59 g/t Au

ZDD673

103

105

2

5.95

ZDD832

396

418

22

0.62

1m @ 2.77 g/t Au

ZDD853

23

31

8

1.60

5m @ 2.41 g/t Au

ZDD853

35

43

8

6.07

7m @ 6.83 g/t Au

personal

ZDD863

77

83

6

2.51

2m @ 6.54 g/t Au

ZDD863

98

106

8

2.15

1m @ 13.45 g/t Au

ZDD864

22

31

9

1.06

5m @ 1.5 g/t Au

ZDD864

81

86

5

3.55

ZDD865

71

79

8

3.43

2m @ 12.39 g/t Au

ZDD866

63

69

6

1.88

ZDD894

31.6

34

2.4

153.49

1.40m @ 262.59 g/t Au

ZDD894

65

76

11

2.48

4m @ 6.19 g/t Au

ZDD899

33.13

34

0.87

31.20

ZDD899

64

76

12

11.99

5m @ 28.22 g/t Au

Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and

Table 5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 4. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and

Forand an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 7.

Tietto completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).

Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits. Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
    5 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
368
288
282
215
175
169
165
144
124
107
102
99
87
83
78
73
72
66
66
63
59
57
55
54
52
51
49
49
48
46
44
43
42
40
40
14 Feb 2022
13 Oct 2021
22 Sep 2021
21 Oct 2021
24 Jan 2022
7 Feb 2022
20 Jan 2022
14 Feb 2022
13 Oct 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
22 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
7 Feb 2022
22 Dec 2021
22 Dec 2021
14 Feb 2022
21 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
7 Feb 2022
13 Oct 2021
7 Feb 2022
24 Jan 2022
3,149
ASX Reporting
gold gram metres
ZDD894
ZDD685
ZDD687
ZDD696
ZDD895
ZDD870
ZDD859
ZDD899
ZDD665
ZDD596
ZDD685
ZDD703
ZDD617
ZDD734
ZDD704
ZDD703
ZDD730
ZDD814
ZDD806
ZDD702
ZDD633
ZDD701
ZDD705
ZDD724
ZDD884
ZDD770
ZDD760
ZDD853
ZDD691
ZDD699
ZDD606
ZDD750
ZDD854
ZDD671A
ZDD871
ZDD895
Hole id
2.4
2
16
7
12
5
10
12
22
3
6
8
7
7
18
12
5
7
18
9
18
8
1
9
2
5
9
8
8
14
19
4
9
14
16
34
56
85
132
62
43
47
76
119
88
67
195
73
90
232
220
96
261
29
236
78
128
1
91
120
79
243
43
87
176
162
200
146
150
121
31.6
54
69
125
50
38
37
64
97
85
61
187
66
83
214
208
91
254
11
227
60
120
0
82
118
74
234
35
79
162
143
196
137
136
105
153.49
143.77
17.60
30.67
14.61
33.86
16.53
11.99
5.62
35.65
17.01
12.43
12.48
11.87
4.36
6.10
14.44
9.38
3.67
6.97
3.30
7.17
55.13
6.03
26.07
10.16
5.47
6.07
5.95
3.27
2.33
10.75
4.61
2.87
2.51
8
46
38
393.59
g/t Au
Length
To
From
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres6

Tietto has now reported results for 238 holes for 41,266m with the release of this 11th batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented in Table 2.

personalFor

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

For personal use only

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

ASX Reporting

ZDD698

178

189

11

3.58

39

12 Nov 2021

ZDD892

64

79

15

2.57

38

7 Feb 2022

ZDD670

138

139

1

36.82

37

22 Dec 2021

ZDD727

61

72

11

3.34

37

30 Nov 2021

ZDD869

30

34

4

8.83

35

7 Feb 2022

ZDD799

18

29

11

3.09

34

22 Dec 2021

ZDD774

248

252

4

8.30

33

22 Dec 2021

ZDD882

52

54

2

16.40

33

7 Feb 2022

ZDD707

201

228

27

1.19

32

12 Nov 2021

ZDD890

19

39

20

1.60

32

7 Feb 2022

ZDD889

71

76

5

6.13

31

7 Feb 2022

ZDD805

105

115

10

3.04

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD796

144

154

10

3.01

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD790

117

131

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD817

112

126

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD607

93

110

17

1.68

29

10 Sep 2021

ZDD891

63

67

4

7.29

29

7 Feb 2022

ZDD707

237

238

1

28.39

28

12 Nov 2021

ZDD658

71

77

6

4.69

28

13 Oct 2021

ZDD691

112

115

3

9.32

28

21 Oct 2021

ZDD881

79

82

3

9.38

28

7 Feb 2022

ZDD865

71

79

8

3.43

27

14 Feb 2022

ZDD894

65

76

11

2.48

27

14 Feb 2022

ZDD899

33.13

34

0.87

31.20

27

14 Feb 2022

ZDD629

34

41

7

3.66

26

10 Sep 2021

ZDD703

149

151

2

12.64

25

12 Nov 2021

ZDD618

91

98

7

3.56

25

10 Sep 2021

ZDD679

18

30

12

2.07

25

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

101

105

4

6.11

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

70

74

4

6.02

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD608

104

113

9

2.64

24

10 Sep 2021

ZDD668

108

109

1

23.70

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD668

168

169

1

23.52

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD608

167

173

6

3.88

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD589

56

68

12

1.91

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD747

40

46

6

3.82

23

22 Dec 2021

ZDD682

97

105

8

2.80

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD688

157

159

2

11.14

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD637

79

90

11

1.98

22

22 Sep 2021

ZDD859

113

114

1

21.87

22

20 Jan 2022

ZDD706A

113

129

16

1.34

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD705

148

151

3

7.01

21

12 Nov 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
