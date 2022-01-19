Tietto Minerals : Hits 152 g/t Au from 37m within 10m @ 16.53 g/t Au

Tietto Minerals Ltd

extensional drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Our eighth batch of results from our infill drilling program at AG has delivered further high‐grade gold intercepts close to surface that will de‐risk open pit mining at Abujar. Our exploration team has now completed the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources scheduled to be mined over the first two years of production.

Down‐dip drilling below AG Core has confirmed the extension of high‐grade shoots 150m below the previous resource drilling. These new results will be incorporated into the upcoming mineral resource update. AG Core remains open at depth and further holes are planned to test the limits of this growing gold system.

With completed settlement of the second tranche of our recent capital raise, we are now fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.

"We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our exploration team is planning on drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our build team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."

Drilling Results

This announcement relates to 38 diamond drill holes (8,871.5m) completed as part of Tietto's infill and extensional diamond drilling programs. The infill drilling program was designed to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources). The extensional drilling is designed to test the limits of gold mineralisation at AG Core below the current resource model.