Tietto Minerals : Hits 152 g/t Au from 37m within 10m @ 16.53 g/t Au

High‐grade goldmineralisation extended 150m vertical below previous resource drilling at AG Core; results include:
6m @ 4.28 g/t Au within 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 630m(ZDD844 - Section 20)
AG Core infill drilling completed; program designed to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production
Tietto awaits assays for 62 drill holes (9,465m) expected in February 2022; six diamond drill rigs actively drilling withnext resource update due end of Q1 CY2022
Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimatedfirst‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741
Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022
West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report high‐grade gold results from the eighth batch of infill and
Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021
extensional drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Our eighth batch of results from our infill drilling program atAGhas delivered furtherhigh‐grade gold interceptsclose to surface that willde‐risk open pit mining at Abujar. Our exploration team has now completed the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources scheduled to be mined over the first two years of production.
Down‐dip drilling below AG Core has confirmed the extension of high‐grade shoots 150m below the previous resource drilling. These new results will be incorporated into the upcoming mineral resource update. AG Core remains open at depth and further holes are planned to test the limits of this growing gold system.
With completed settlement of the second tranche of our recent capital raise, we are now fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.
"We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our exploration team is planning on drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our build team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."
Drilling Results
This announcement relates to 38 diamond drill holes (8,871.5m) completed as part of Tietto's infill and extensional diamond drilling programs. The infill drilling program was designed to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources). The extensional drilling is designed to test the limits of gold mineralisation at AG Core below the current resource model.
AG Core infill ‐17 holes for 3,074m
AG Core underground targets - 4 holes for 2,033m
AG South infill and extension - 17 holes for 3,764.5m
Figure 1: Plan view showing latest drill results at AG Core and AG South
Figure 2: Oblique cross section showing latest drill results at AG Core (Section 20 +/‐50m)
Infill Drilling - AG Core
Results are presented for 16 diamond drill holes (3,074m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).
More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core Infill 3
Hole id
Depth from
Depth to
Length
g/t Au
Includes4
ZDD788
83
95
12
1.28
4m @ 2.46 g/t Au
ZDD789
95
97
2
8.38
2m @ 8.38 g/t Au
ZDD790
117
131
14
2.14
6m @ 4.44 g/t Au
ZDD793
116
127
11
1.39
6m @ 1.63 g/t Au
ZDD796
144
154
10
3.01
5m @ 5.59 g/t Au
ZDD805
105
115
10
3.04
3m @ 8.34 g/t Au
ZDD806
11
29
18
3.67
6m @ 8.27 g/t Au
ZDD817
112
126
14
2.14
7m @ 3.26 g/t Au
ZDD859
37
47
10
16.53
5m @ 32.61 g/t Au
ZDD859
113
114
1
21.87
1m @ 21.87 g/t Au
Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 7 and Table 10 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 1. An oblique cross‐ section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 6.
Tietto is completing infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).
Tietto has now reported results for 176 holes for 32,401m with the release of this eighth batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented in Table 2.
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres5
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
ZDD685
54
56
2
143.77
288
13 Oct 2021
ZDD687
69
85
16
17.60
282
22 Sep 2021
ZDD696
125
132
7
30.67
215
21 Oct 2021
ZDD859
37
47
10
16.53
165
20 Jan 2022
ZDD665
97
119
22
5.62
124
13 Oct 2021
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 4 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 5 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
