Tietto Minerals : Hits 152g/t Au within 3m @79g/t Au 3km from AG Core

"We also have diamond rigs working at AG South and PGL on extensional and step‐out drilling designed to deliver resource growth at Abujar. It was very pleasing to see that ZDD847A hit high‐grade gold 150m below the DFS pit and outside the current resource.

"With our recent capital raise, we are now funded to production with Abujar having potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.

"Construction work is on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's

next gold mine."

Infill Drilling - AG Core

This announcement relates to 40 diamond drill holes (7,840m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.

Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG 3

Hole id Depth from Depth to Length g/t Au Includes4 ZDD670 138 139 1 36.82 1m @ 36.82 g/t Au ZDD682 97 105 8 2.80 4m @ 5.37 g/t Au ZDD682 181 191 10 2.06 5m @ 2.97 g/t Au ZDD688 157 159 2 11.14 2m @ 11.14 g/t Au ZDD724 82 91 9 6.03 4m @ 13.23 g/t Au ZDD730 91 96 5 14.44 2m @ 35.58 g/t Au ZDD747 40 46 6 3.82 4m @ 5.56 g/t Au ZDD760 234 243 9 5.47 6m @ 7.93 g/t Au ZDD770 74 79 5 10.16 5m @ 10.16 g/t Au ZDD774 248 252 4 8.30 3m @ 10.9 g/t Au ZDD799 18 29 11 3.09 9m @ 3.70 g/t Au

Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and Table 6 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 3. An oblique cross‐ section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 7.