Tietto Minerals : Hits 152g/t Au within 3m @79g/t Au 3km from AG Core
12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
For personal use only
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street
Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
22 December 2021
Tietto hits 152.24 g/t gold within 3m @ 79.78 g/t gold 3 km south of AG Core
Highlights:
Tietto hitshigh‐grade gold 150m below AG South Pit 4, 3 km south of AG Core, from extension drilling on the main Abujar shear at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:
3m @ 79.78 g/t Au from 227m incl. 2m @ 119.07 g/t Au (ZDD847A - Section ‐12A)
Multiple high‐grade gold drill intercepts from infill drilling at AG Core; results include:
5m @ 14.44 g/t Au from 91m incl. 2m @ 35.58 g/t Au (ZDD730 - Section 18C )
9m @ 6.03 g/t Au from 82m incl. 4m @ 13.23 g/t Au (ZDD724 - Section 22C )
5m @ 10.16 g/t Au from 74m (ZDD770 - Section 14C )
Infill drilling focussed on converting Abujar's Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production
Tietto awaits assays for 84 drill holes (18,317m) expected in January 2022; six diamond drill rigs active onsite with next resource update due in Q1 CY2022
Abujar Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz with 200,000oz per year over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐ tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741
Tietto is now funded to production2 with construction work underway targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022
West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report high‐grade gold results from the seventh batch of infill, step‐ out and extensional drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Our seventh batch of results from our infill drilling program atAG Corehas delivered morehigh‐grade gold interceptsthat willde‐risk open pit mining at Abujar. Our infill program is designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, which are scheduled to be mined within the first two years of production.
Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021
For personal use only
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street
Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
"We also have diamond rigs working at AG South and PGL on extensional and step‐out drilling designed to deliver resource growth at Abujar. It was very pleasing to see that ZDD847A hit high‐grade gold 150m below the DFS pit and outside the current resource.
"With our recent capital raise, we are now funded to production with Abujar having potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.
"Construction work is on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's
next gold mine."
Infill Drilling - AG Core
This announcement relates to 40 diamond drill holes (7,840m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).
More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG 3
Hole id
Depth from
Depth to
Length
g/t Au
Includes4
ZDD670
138
139
1
36.82
1m @ 36.82 g/t Au
ZDD682
97
105
8
2.80
4m @ 5.37 g/t Au
ZDD682
181
191
10
2.06
5m @ 2.97 g/t Au
ZDD688
157
159
2
11.14
2m @ 11.14 g/t Au
ZDD724
82
91
9
6.03
4m @ 13.23 g/t Au
ZDD730
91
96
5
14.44
2m @ 35.58 g/t Au
ZDD747
40
46
6
3.82
4m @ 5.56 g/t Au
ZDD760
234
243
9
5.47
6m @ 7.93 g/t Au
ZDD770
74
79
5
10.16
5m @ 10.16 g/t Au
ZDD774
248
252
4
8.30
3m @ 10.9 g/t Au
ZDD799
18
29
11
3.09
9m @ 3.70 g/t Au
Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and Table 6 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 3. An oblique cross‐ section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 7.
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 4 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
For personal use only
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street
Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Tietto is completing infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).
Tietto has now reported results for 160 holes for 29,327m with the release of this seventh batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented in Table 2.
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres5
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
ZDD685
54
56
2
143.77
288
13 Oct 2021
ZDD687
69
85
16
17.60
282
22 Sep 2021
ZDD696
125
132
7
30.67
215
21 Oct 2021
ZDD665
97
119
22
5.62
124
13 Oct 2021
ZDD596
85
88
3
35.65
107
10 Sep 2021
ZDD685
61
67
6
17.01
102
13 Oct 2021
ZDD703
187
195
8
12.43
99
12 Nov 2021
ZDD617
66
73
7
12.48
87
10 Sep 2021
ZDD734
83
90
7
11.87
83
30 Nov 2021
ZDD704
214
232
18
4.36
78
12 Nov 2021
ZDD703
208
220
12
6.10
73
12 Nov 2021
ZDD730
91
96
5
14.44
72
22 Dec 2021
ZDD814
254
261
7
9.38
66
30 Nov 2021
ZDD702
227
236
9
6.97
63
12 Nov 2021
ZDD633
60
78
18
3.30
59
22 Sep 2021
ZDD701
120
128
8
7.17
57
30 Nov 2021
ZDD705
0
1
1
55.13
55
12 Nov 2021
ZDD724
82
91
9
6.03
54
22 Dec 2021
ZDD770
74
79
5
10.16
51
22 Dec 2021
ZDD760
234
243
9
5.47
49
22 Dec 2021
ZDD691
79
87
8
5.95
48
21 Oct 2021
ZDD699
162
176
14
3.27
46
12 Nov 2021
ZDD606
143
162
19
2.33
44
10 Sep 2021
ZDD750
196
200
4
10.75
43
30 Nov 2021
ZDD671A
136
150
14
2.87
40
13 Oct 2021
ZDD698
178
189
11
3.58
39
12 Nov 2021
ZDD670
138
139
1
36.82
37
22 Dec 2021
ZDD727
61
72
11
3.34
37
30 Nov 2021
ZDD799
18
29
11
3.09
34
22 Dec 2021
ZDD774
248
252
4
8.30
33
22 Dec 2021
ZDD707
201
228
27
1.19
32
12 Nov 2021
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
Tietto Minerals Ltd Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005 Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
For personal use only
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
ZDD607
93
110
17
1.68
29
10 Sep 2021
ZDD707
237
238
1
28.39
28
12 Nov 2021
ZDD658
71
77
6
4.69
28
13 Oct 2021
ZDD691
112
115
3
9.32
28
21 Oct 2021
ZDD629
34
41
7
3.66
26
10 Sep 2021
ZDD703
149
151
2
12.64
25
12 Nov 2021
ZDD618
91
98
7
3.56
25
10 Sep 2021
ZDD679
18
30
12
2.07
25
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
101
105
4
6.11
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
70
74
4
6.02
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD608
104
113
9
2.64
24
10 Sep 2021
ZDD668
108
109
1
23.70
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD668
168
169
1
23.52
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD608
167
173
6
3.88
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD589
56
68
12
1.91
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD747
40
46
6
3.82
23
22 Dec 2021
ZDD682
97
105
8
2.80
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD688
157
159
2
11.14
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD637
79
90
11
1.98
22
22 Sep 2021
ZDD706A
113
129
16
1.34
21
12 Nov 2021
ZDD705
148
151
3
7.01
21
12 Nov 2021
ZDD704
146
157
11
1.90
21
12 Nov 2021
ZDD682
181
191
10
2.06
21
22 Dec 2021
ZDD750
225
231
6
3.33
20
30 Nov 2021
ZDD615
11
19
8
2.45
20
10 Sep 2021
ZDD662A
66
67
1
19.52
20
13 Oct 2021
Drilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results increasing the tally to 63 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres and 10 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 3).
Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits and Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.
Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres6
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
Section
ZDD035
76
83
7
57.79
405
26B
ZDD084
55
62
7
41.76
292
24B
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
For personal use only
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street
Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
Section
ZDD6857
54
56
2
143.77
288
25A
ZDD687
69
85
16
17.60
282
19C
ZDD095
215
236
21
13.02
273
23B
ZDD043
111
127
16
16.31
261
27C
ZDD082
83
85
2
113.30
227
26
ZDD696
125
132
7
30.67
215
25A
ZDD028
39
57
18
11.72
211
28B
ZRC171
238
244
6
34.17
205
20
ZDD333
173
194
21
8.73
183
25B
ZDD027
70
88
18
8.37
151
29
ZDD437
203
208
5
28.91
145
19
ZRC172
108
128
20
6.56
131
19B
ZDD445
120
149
29
4.46
129
16B
ZDD665
97
119
22
5.62
124
24A
ZDD180
286
296
10
12.09
121
20B
ZDD058
179
186
7
15.50
109
25
ZDD596
85
88
3
35.65
107
28A
ZDD061
254
255
1
103.90
104
22
ZRC188
70
72
2
51.14
102
20B
ZDD685
61
67
6
17.01
102
25A
ZDD074
174
176
2
50.65
101
22B
ZDD703
187
195
8
12.43
99
23C
ZDD232
370
382
12
7.54
90
24B
ZRC164A
268
286
18
4.90
88
19
ZDD617
66
73
7
12.48
87
25C
ZDD096
173
178
5
17.27
86
23B
ZDD734
83
90
7
11.87
83
22C
ZDD704
214
232
18
4.36
78
18C
ZDD081
78
94
16
4.75
76
25
ARC17
48
58
10
7.46
75
17B
ZDD703
208
220
12
6.10
73
23C
ZDD029
91
97
6
12.07
72
27C
ZDD730
91
96
5
14.44
72
18C
ZRC047A
208
218
10
7.16
72
23
ZDD212
401
406
5
14.23
71
20B
ZDD043
177
178
1
70.35
70
27C
ZDD092
147
153
6
11.49
69
23B
ZRC187
100
106
6
11.37
68
19B
ZDD096
122
124
2
33.53
67
23B
ZDD187
259
267
8
8.26
66
24B
ZDD806
11
29
18
3.67
66
23A
ZRC169B
186
192
6
10.52
63
21C
ZDD702
227
236
9
6.97
63
19A
ZRC037
66
68
2
31.10
62
25
ZDD104
364
370
6
9.91
59
16
ZDD633
60
78
18
3.30
59
21A
ZRC044
74
76
2
29.50
59
24
ZRD104
245
251
6
9.60
58
19
Screen fire assay returned 2m @ 143.77 g/t Au from 54m for ZDD685
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 22:42:07 UTC.