    TIE   AU000000TIE8

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

(TIE)
Tietto Minerals : Hits 152g/t Au within 3m @79g/t Au 3km from AG Core

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street

Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

22 December 2021

Tietto hits 152.24 g/t gold within 3m @ 79.78 g/t gold 3 km south of AG Core

Highlights:

  • Tietto hits high‐grade gold 150m below AG South Pit 4, 3 km south of AG Core, from extension drilling on the main Abujar shear at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:
    • 3m @ 79.78 g/t Au from 227m incl. 2m @ 119.07 g/t Au (ZDD847A - Section ‐12A)
  • Multiple high‐grade gold drill intercepts from infill drilling at AG Core; results include:
    • 5m @ 14.44 g/t Au from 91m incl. 2m @ 35.58 g/t Au (ZDD730 - Section 18C )
    • 9m @ 6.03 g/t Au from 82m incl. 4m @ 13.23 g/t Au (ZDD724 - Section 22C )
    • 5m @ 10.16 g/t Au from 74m (ZDD770 - Section 14C )
  • Infill drilling focussed on converting Abujar's Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production
  • Tietto awaits assays for 84 drill holes (18,317m) expected in January 2022; six diamond drill rigs active onsite with next resource update due in Q1 CY2022
  • Abujar Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz with 200,000oz per year over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐ tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741
  • Tietto is now funded to production2 with construction work underway targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report high‐grade gold results from the seventh batch of infill, step‐ out and extensional drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Our seventh batch of results from our infill drilling program at AG Core has delivered more high‐grade gold intercepts that will de‐risk open pit mining at Abujar. Our infill program is designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, which are scheduled to be mined within the first two years of production.

  • Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
  • Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021

Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street

Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

"We also have diamond rigs working at AG South and PGL on extensional and step‐out drilling designed to deliver resource growth at Abujar. It was very pleasing to see that ZDD847A hit high‐grade gold 150m below the DFS pit and outside the current resource.

"With our recent capital raise, we are now funded to production with Abujar having potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.

"Construction work is on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's

next gold mine."

Infill Drilling - AG Core

This announcement relates to 40 diamond drill holes (7,840m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.

Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG 3

Hole id

Depth from

Depth to

Length

g/t Au

Includes4

ZDD670

138

139

1

36.82

1m @ 36.82 g/t Au

ZDD682

97

105

8

2.80

4m @ 5.37 g/t Au

ZDD682

181

191

10

2.06

5m @ 2.97 g/t Au

ZDD688

157

159

2

11.14

2m @ 11.14 g/t Au

ZDD724

82

91

9

6.03

4m @ 13.23 g/t Au

ZDD730

91

96

5

14.44

2m @ 35.58 g/t Au

ZDD747

40

46

6

3.82

4m @ 5.56 g/t Au

ZDD760

234

243

9

5.47

6m @ 7.93 g/t Au

ZDD770

74

79

5

10.16

5m @ 10.16 g/t Au

ZDD774

248

252

4

8.30

3m @ 10.9 g/t Au

ZDD799

18

29

11

3.09

9m @ 3.70 g/t Au

Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and Table 6 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 3. An oblique cross‐ section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 7.

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
    4 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street

Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

Tietto is completing infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).

Tietto has now reported results for 160 holes for 29,327m with the release of this seventh batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented in Table 2.

Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres5

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

ASX Reporting

ZDD685

54

56

2

143.77

288

13 Oct 2021

ZDD687

69

85

16

17.60

282

22 Sep 2021

ZDD696

125

132

7

30.67

215

21 Oct 2021

ZDD665

97

119

22

5.62

124

13 Oct 2021

ZDD596

85

88

3

35.65

107

10 Sep 2021

ZDD685

61

67

6

17.01

102

13 Oct 2021

ZDD703

187

195

8

12.43

99

12 Nov 2021

ZDD617

66

73

7

12.48

87

10 Sep 2021

ZDD734

83

90

7

11.87

83

30 Nov 2021

ZDD704

214

232

18

4.36

78

12 Nov 2021

ZDD703

208

220

12

6.10

73

12 Nov 2021

ZDD730

91

96

5

14.44

72

22 Dec 2021

ZDD814

254

261

7

9.38

66

30 Nov 2021

ZDD702

227

236

9

6.97

63

12 Nov 2021

ZDD633

60

78

18

3.30

59

22 Sep 2021

ZDD701

120

128

8

7.17

57

30 Nov 2021

ZDD705

0

1

1

55.13

55

12 Nov 2021

ZDD724

82

91

9

6.03

54

22 Dec 2021

ZDD770

74

79

5

10.16

51

22 Dec 2021

ZDD760

234

243

9

5.47

49

22 Dec 2021

ZDD691

79

87

8

5.95

48

21 Oct 2021

ZDD699

162

176

14

3.27

46

12 Nov 2021

ZDD606

143

162

19

2.33

44

10 Sep 2021

ZDD750

196

200

4

10.75

43

30 Nov 2021

ZDD671A

136

150

14

2.87

40

13 Oct 2021

ZDD698

178

189

11

3.58

39

12 Nov 2021

ZDD670

138

139

1

36.82

37

22 Dec 2021

ZDD727

61

72

11

3.34

37

30 Nov 2021

ZDD799

18

29

11

3.09

34

22 Dec 2021

ZDD774

248

252

4

8.30

33

22 Dec 2021

ZDD707

201

228

27

1.19

32

12 Nov 2021

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

Tietto Minerals Ltd Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005 Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

ASX Reporting

ZDD607

93

110

17

1.68

29

10 Sep 2021

ZDD707

237

238

1

28.39

28

12 Nov 2021

ZDD658

71

77

6

4.69

28

13 Oct 2021

ZDD691

112

115

3

9.32

28

21 Oct 2021

ZDD629

34

41

7

3.66

26

10 Sep 2021

ZDD703

149

151

2

12.64

25

12 Nov 2021

ZDD618

91

98

7

3.56

25

10 Sep 2021

ZDD679

18

30

12

2.07

25

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

101

105

4

6.11

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

70

74

4

6.02

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD608

104

113

9

2.64

24

10 Sep 2021

ZDD668

108

109

1

23.70

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD668

168

169

1

23.52

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD608

167

173

6

3.88

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD589

56

68

12

1.91

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD747

40

46

6

3.82

23

22 Dec 2021

ZDD682

97

105

8

2.80

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD688

157

159

2

11.14

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD637

79

90

11

1.98

22

22 Sep 2021

ZDD706A

113

129

16

1.34

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD705

148

151

3

7.01

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD704

146

157

11

1.90

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD682

181

191

10

2.06

21

22 Dec 2021

ZDD750

225

231

6

3.33

20

30 Nov 2021

ZDD615

11

19

8

2.45

20

10 Sep 2021

ZDD662A

66

67

1

19.52

20

13 Oct 2021

Drilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results increasing the tally to 63 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres and 10 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 3).

Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits and Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.

Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres6

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

Section

ZDD035

76

83

7

57.79

405

26B

ZDD084

55

62

7

41.76

292

24B

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street

Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

Section

ZDD6857

54

56

2

143.77

288

25A

ZDD687

69

85

16

17.60

282

19C

ZDD095

215

236

21

13.02

273

23B

ZDD043

111

127

16

16.31

261

27C

ZDD082

83

85

2

113.30

227

26

ZDD696

125

132

7

30.67

215

25A

ZDD028

39

57

18

11.72

211

28B

ZRC171

238

244

6

34.17

205

20

ZDD333

173

194

21

8.73

183

25B

ZDD027

70

88

18

8.37

151

29

ZDD437

203

208

5

28.91

145

19

ZRC172

108

128

20

6.56

131

19B

ZDD445

120

149

29

4.46

129

16B

ZDD665

97

119

22

5.62

124

24A

ZDD180

286

296

10

12.09

121

20B

ZDD058

179

186

7

15.50

109

25

ZDD596

85

88

3

35.65

107

28A

ZDD061

254

255

1

103.90

104

22

ZRC188

70

72

2

51.14

102

20B

ZDD685

61

67

6

17.01

102

25A

ZDD074

174

176

2

50.65

101

22B

ZDD703

187

195

8

12.43

99

23C

ZDD232

370

382

12

7.54

90

24B

ZRC164A

268

286

18

4.90

88

19

ZDD617

66

73

7

12.48

87

25C

ZDD096

173

178

5

17.27

86

23B

ZDD734

83

90

7

11.87

83

22C

ZDD704

214

232

18

4.36

78

18C

ZDD081

78

94

16

4.75

76

25

ARC17

48

58

10

7.46

75

17B

ZDD703

208

220

12

6.10

73

23C

ZDD029

91

97

6

12.07

72

27C

ZDD730

91

96

5

14.44

72

18C

ZRC047A

208

218

10

7.16

72

23

ZDD212

401

406

5

14.23

71

20B

ZDD043

177

178

1

70.35

70

27C

ZDD092

147

153

6

11.49

69

23B

ZRC187

100

106

6

11.37

68

19B

ZDD096

122

124

2

33.53

67

23B

ZDD187

259

267

8

8.26

66

24B

ZDD806

11

29

18

3.67

66

23A

ZRC169B

186

192

6

10.52

63

21C

ZDD702

227

236

9

6.97

63

19A

ZRC037

66

68

2

31.10

62

25

ZDD104

364

370

6

9.91

59

16

ZDD633

60

78

18

3.30

59

21A

ZRC044

74

76

2

29.50

59

24

ZRD104

245

251

6

9.60

58

19

  • Screen fire assay returned 2m @ 143.77 g/t Au from 54m for ZDD685

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 22:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
