  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tietto Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIE   AU000000TIE8

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

(TIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tietto Minerals : Hits 164g/t Au from 38m within 5m@33g/t Au at AG Core

02/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

7 February 2022

Tietto hits 164.28 g/t Au from 38m within 5m @ 33.86 g/t Au at AG Core

Highlights:

Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear

at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:

5m

@ 33.86 g/t Au from 38m incl. 1m @ 164.28 g/t Au (ZDD870 - Section 26A)

2m

@ 26.07 g/t Au from 118m incl. 1m @ 51.33 g/t Au (ZDD884 - Section 28A)

9m

@ 4.61 g/t Au from 137m incl. 7m @ 5.8 g/t Au (ZDD854 - Section 26C)

16m @ 2.51 g/t Au from 105m incl. 6m @ 5.05 g/t Au (ZDD871 - Section 26C)

15m @ 2.57 g/t Au from 64m incl. 8m @ 4.47 g/t Au (ZDD892 - Section 24A)

Results (44 DD holes for 5,794m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed

to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting

the first two years of Abujar's gold production

Tietto awaits assays for 42 drill holes (8,627m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022

Tietto's six diamond rigs continue actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth

Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741

Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at

Abujar in Q4 CY2022

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)

ForDeposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Following on from the fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3 our infill drill program continues to add multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core.

These assays are from the 10th batch of results received for the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, scheduled to be mined over the first two years of

production. We are incorporating results into the resource model update, due at the end of this Quarter.

onlyWe are fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.

We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."

useInfill Drilling - AG Core

Results are presented for 44 diamond drill holes (5,794m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in the Abujar mineral resource (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.

Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill drilling4

Hole id

Depth from

Depth to

Length

g/t Au

includes5

ZDD854

53

62

9

2.24

7m @ 2.75 g/t Au

ZDD854

137

146

9

4.61

7m @ 5.80 g/t Au

ZDD869

30

34

4

8.83

4m @ 8.82 g/t Au

ZDD870

38

43

5

33.86

1m @ 164.28 g/t Au6

ZDD871

105

121

16

2.51

6m @ 5.05 g/t Au

ZDD881

79

82

3

9.38

3m @ 9.38 g/t Au

ZDD882

52

54

2

16.40

ZDD884

118

120

2

26.07

1m @ 51.33 g/t Au

ZDD889

71

76

5

6.13

5m @ 6.13 g/t Au

ZDD890

11

12

1

20.23

ZDD890

19

39

20

1.60

5m @ 3.56 g/t Au

ZDD891

63

67

4

7.29

4m @ 7.29 g/t Au

ZDD892

64

79

15

2.57

8m @ 4.47 g/t Au

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
    5 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
  • 5.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
gold gram metres
3,149
288
282
215
175
169
165
124
107
102
99
87
83
78
73
72
66
66
63
59
57
55
54
52
51
49
48
ASX Reporting
24 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
22 Sep 2021
21 Oct 2021
24 Jan 2022
7 Feb 2022
20 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
22 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
7 Feb 2022
22 Dec 2021
22 Dec 2021
21 Oct 2021
Hole id ZDD895 ZDD685 ZDD687 ZDD696 ZDD895
ZDD870
ZDD859
ZDD665
ZDD596
ZDD685
ZDD703
ZDD617
ZDD734
ZDD704
ZDD703
ZDD730
ZDD814
ZDD806
ZDD702
ZDD633
ZDD701
ZDD705
ZDD724
ZDD884
ZDD770
ZDD760
ZDD691
Length
8
2
16
7
12
5
10
22
3
6
8
7
7
18
12
5
7
18
9
18
8
1
9
2
5
9
8
To 46 56 85 132 62
43
47
119
88
67
195
73
90
232
220
96
261
29
236
78
128
1
91
120
79
243
87
From
38
54
69
125
50
38
37
97
85
61
187
66
83
214
208
91
254
11
227
60
120
0
82
118
74
234
79
g/t Au 393.59 143.77 17.60 30.67 14.61
33.86
16.53
5.62
35.65
17.01
12.43
12.48
11.87
4.36
6.10
14.44
9.38
3.67
6.97
3.30
7.17
55.13
6.03
26.07
10.16
5.47
5.95
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres7

Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and Table 5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 3. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 4 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 5.

onlyTietto completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).

Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits. Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.

Tietto has now reported results for 221 holes for 38,330m with the release of this 10th batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

ASX Reporting

ZDD699

162

176

14

3.27

46

12 Nov 2021

ZDD606

143

162

19

2.33

44

10 Sep 2021

ZDD750

196

200

4

10.75

43

30 Nov 2021

ZDD854

137

146

9

4.61

42

7 Feb 2022

ZDD671A

136

150

14

2.87

40

13 Oct 2021

ZDD871

105

121

16

2.51

40

7 Feb 2022

ZDD698

178

189

11

3.58

39

12 Nov 2021

ZDD892

64

79

15

2.57

38

7 Feb 2022

ZDD670

138

139

1

36.82

37

22 Dec 2021

ZDD727

61

72

11

3.34

37

30 Nov 2021

ZDD869

30

34

4

8.83

35

7 Feb 2022

ZDD799

18

29

11

3.09

34

22 Dec 2021

ZDD774

248

252

4

8.30

33

22 Dec 2021

ZDD882

52

54

2

16.40

33

7 Feb 2022

ZDD707

201

228

27

1.19

32

12 Nov 2021

ZDD890

19

39

20

1.60

32

7 Feb 2022

ZDD889

71

76

5

6.13

31

7 Feb 2022

ZDD805

105

115

10

3.04

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD796

144

154

10

3.01

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD790

117

131

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD817

112

126

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD607

93

110

17

1.68

29

10 Sep 2021

ZDD891

63

67

4

7.29

29

7 Feb 2022

ZDD707

237

238

1

28.39

28

12 Nov 2021

ZDD658

71

77

6

4.69

28

13 Oct 2021

ZDD691

112

115

3

9.32

28

21 Oct 2021

ZDD881

79

82

3

9.38

28

7 Feb 2022

ZDD629

34

41

7

3.66

26

10 Sep 2021

ZDD703

149

151

2

12.64

25

12 Nov 2021

ZDD618

91

98

7

3.56

25

10 Sep 2021

ZDD679

18

30

12

2.07

25

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

101

105

4

6.11

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

70

74

4

6.02

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD608

104

113

9

2.64

24

10 Sep 2021

ZDD668

108

109

1

23.70

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD668

168

169

1

23.52

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD608

167

173

6

3.88

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD589

56

68

12

1.91

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD747

40

46

6

3.82

23

22 Dec 2021

ZDD682

97

105

8

2.80

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD688

157

159

2

11.14

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD637

79

90

11

1.98

22

22 Sep 2021

8 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
8
7
7
2
16
21
16
2
7
18
6
21
12
5
10
18
5
20
29
22
10
7
3
1
2
6
2
8
12
38
76
55
54
69
215
111
83
125
39
238
173
50
38
37
70
203
108
120
97
286
179
85
254
70
61
174
187
370
46
83
62
56
85
236
127
85
132
57
244
194
62
43
47
88
208
128
149
119
296
186
88
255
72
67
176
195
382
3149
405
292
288
282
273
261
227
215
211
205
183
175
169
165
151
145
131
129
124
121
109
107
104
102
102
101
99
90
14B
26B
24B
25A
19C
23B
27C
26
25A
28B
20
25B
14B
26A
28C
29
19
19B
16B
24A
20B
25
28A
22
20B
25A
22B
23C
24B
393.59
57.79
41.76
143.77
17.60
13.02
16.31
113.30
30.67
11.72
34.17
8.73
14.61
33.86
16.53
8.37
28.91
6.56
4.46
5.62
12.09
15.50
35.65
103.90
51.14
17.01
50.65
12.43
7.54
ZDD895
ZDD035
ZDD084
ZDD685
ZDD687
ZDD095
ZDD043
ZDD082
ZDD696
ZDD028
ZRC171
ZDD333
ZDD895
ZDD870
ZDD859
ZDD027
ZDD437
ZRC172
ZDD445
ZDD665
ZDD180
ZDD058
ZDD596
ZDD061
ZRC188
ZDD685
ZDD074
ZDD703
ZDD232
g/t Au
Hole id
gold gram metres
Length
From
To
Section
Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres8
onlyuseDrilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results, increasing the tally to 68 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres, with 11 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 3).
Length
1
16
3
11
10
6
8
1
9
1
To 114 129 151 157 191 231 19 67 62
12
From
113
113
148
146
181
225
11
66
53
11
g/t Au
21.87
1.34
7.01
1.90
2.06
3.33
2.45
19.52
2.24
20.23
Hole id ZDD859 ZDD706A ZDD705 ZDD704 ZDD682 ZDD750 ZDD615 ZDD662A ZDD854
ZDD890
gold gram metres
22
21
21
21
21
20
20
20
20
20
ASX Reporting
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
7 Feb 2022
7 Feb 2022
Tietto Minerals Ltd Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005 Tel: +61 8 9420 8270 Web: www.tietto.com

