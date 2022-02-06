Tietto Minerals : Hits 164g/t Au from 38m within 5m@33g/t Au at AG Core
02/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
7 February 2022
Tietto hits 164.28 g/t Au from 38m within 5m @ 33.86 g/t Au at AG Core
Highlights:
Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear
only
at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:
5m
@ 33.86 g/t Au from 38m incl. 1m @ 164.28 g/t Au (ZDD870 - Section 26A)
use
2m
@ 26.07 g/t Au from 118m incl. 1m @ 51.33 g/t Au (ZDD884 - Section 28A)
9m
@ 4.61 g/t Au from 137m incl. 7m @ 5.8 g/t Au (ZDD854 - Section 26C)
16m @ 2.51 g/t Au from 105m incl. 6m @ 5.05 g/t Au (ZDD871 - Section 26C)
15m @ 2.57 g/t Au from 64m incl. 8m @ 4.47 g/t Au (ZDD892 - Section 24A)
Results (44 DD holes for 5,794m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed
to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting
the first two years of Abujar's gold production
Tietto awaits assays for 42 drill holes (8,627m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022
Tietto's six diamond rigs continue actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth
Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741
Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at
personal
Abujar in Q4 CY2022
West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)
ForDeposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Following on from the fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3 our infill drill program continues to add multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core.
Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021 3 Refer ASX Announcement dated 24th January 2022
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
These assays are from the 10th batch of results received for the infill drilling program, which was designed to convert Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, scheduled to be mined over the first two years of
production. We are incorporating results into the resource model update, due at the end of this Quarter.
onlyWe are fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.
We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."
useInfill Drilling - AG Core
Results are presented for 44 diamond drill holes (5,794m) completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program which aims to increase confidence in the Abujar mineral resource (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).
More significant intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill drilling4
personal
Hole id
Depth from
Depth to
Length
g/t Au
includes5
ZDD854
53
62
9
2.24
7m @ 2.75 g/t Au
ZDD854
137
146
9
4.61
7m @ 5.80 g/t Au
ZDD869
30
34
4
8.83
4m @ 8.82 g/t Au
ZDD870
38
43
5
33.86
1m @ 164.28 g/t Au6
ZDD871
105
121
16
2.51
6m @ 5.05 g/t Au
ZDD881
79
82
3
9.38
3m @ 9.38 g/t Au
ZDD882
52
54
2
16.40
ZDD884
118
120
2
26.07
1m @ 51.33 g/t Au
For
ZDD889
71
76
5
6.13
5m @ 6.13 g/t Au
ZDD890
11
12
1
20.23
ZDD890
19
39
20
1.60
5m @ 3.56 g/t Au
ZDD891
63
67
4
7.29
4m @ 7.29 g/t Au
ZDD892
64
79
15
2.57
8m @ 4.47 g/t Au
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 5 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
5.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
gold gram metres
3,149
288
282
215
175
169
165
124
107
102
99
87
83
78
73
72
66
66
63
59
57
55
54
52
51
49
48
ASX Reporting
24 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
22 Sep 2021
21 Oct 2021
24 Jan 2022
7 Feb 2022
20 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
22 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
7 Feb 2022
22 Dec 2021
22 Dec 2021
21 Oct 2021
Hole idZDD895 ZDD685 ZDD687 ZDD696 ZDD895
ZDD870
ZDD859
ZDD665
ZDD596
ZDD685
ZDD703
ZDD617
ZDD734
ZDD704
ZDD703
ZDD730
ZDD814
ZDD806
ZDD702
ZDD633
ZDD701
ZDD705
ZDD724
ZDD884
ZDD770
ZDD760
ZDD691
Length
8
2
16
7
12
5
10
22
3
6
8
7
7
18
12
5
7
18
9
18
8
1
9
2
5
9
8
To46 56 85 132 62
43
47
119
88
67
195
73
90
232
220
96
261
29
236
78
128
1
91
120
79
243
87
From
38
54
69
125
50
38
37
97
85
61
187
66
83
214
208
91
254
11
227
60
120
0
82
118
74
234
79
g/t Au 393.59143.77 17.60 30.67 14.61
33.86
16.53
5.62
35.65
17.01
12.43
12.48
11.87
4.36
6.10
14.44
9.38
3.67
6.97
3.30
7.17
55.13
6.03
26.07
10.16
5.47
5.95
Table 2: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres7
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 4 and Table 5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 3. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 4 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 5.
onlyTietto completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar (~120m vertical depth).
Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits. Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.
Tietto has now reported results for 221 holes for 38,330m with the release of this 10th batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are presented
usein Table 2. personalFor
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
For personal use only
Tietto Minerals Ltd
Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005
Tel: +61 8 9420 8270
Web: www.tietto.com
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
ZDD699
162
176
14
3.27
46
12 Nov 2021
ZDD606
143
162
19
2.33
44
10 Sep 2021
ZDD750
196
200
4
10.75
43
30 Nov 2021
ZDD854
137
146
9
4.61
42
7 Feb 2022
ZDD671A
136
150
14
2.87
40
13 Oct 2021
ZDD871
105
121
16
2.51
40
7 Feb 2022
ZDD698
178
189
11
3.58
39
12 Nov 2021
ZDD892
64
79
15
2.57
38
7 Feb 2022
ZDD670
138
139
1
36.82
37
22 Dec 2021
ZDD727
61
72
11
3.34
37
30 Nov 2021
ZDD869
30
34
4
8.83
35
7 Feb 2022
ZDD799
18
29
11
3.09
34
22 Dec 2021
ZDD774
248
252
4
8.30
33
22 Dec 2021
ZDD882
52
54
2
16.40
33
7 Feb 2022
ZDD707
201
228
27
1.19
32
12 Nov 2021
ZDD890
19
39
20
1.60
32
7 Feb 2022
ZDD889
71
76
5
6.13
31
7 Feb 2022
ZDD805
105
115
10
3.04
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD796
144
154
10
3.01
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD790
117
131
14
2.14
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD817
112
126
14
2.14
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD607
93
110
17
1.68
29
10 Sep 2021
ZDD891
63
67
4
7.29
29
7 Feb 2022
ZDD707
237
238
1
28.39
28
12 Nov 2021
ZDD658
71
77
6
4.69
28
13 Oct 2021
ZDD691
112
115
3
9.32
28
21 Oct 2021
ZDD881
79
82
3
9.38
28
7 Feb 2022
ZDD629
34
41
7
3.66
26
10 Sep 2021
ZDD703
149
151
2
12.64
25
12 Nov 2021
ZDD618
91
98
7
3.56
25
10 Sep 2021
ZDD679
18
30
12
2.07
25
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
101
105
4
6.11
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
70
74
4
6.02
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD608
104
113
9
2.64
24
10 Sep 2021
ZDD668
108
109
1
23.70
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD668
168
169
1
23.52
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD608
167
173
6
3.88
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD589
56
68
12
1.91
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD747
40
46
6
3.82
23
22 Dec 2021
ZDD682
97
105
8
2.80
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD688
157
159
2
11.14
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD637
79
90
11
1.98
22
22 Sep 2021
80.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
8
7
7
2
16
21
16
2
7
18
6
21
12
5
10
18
5
20
29
22
10
7
3
1
2
6
2
8
12
38
76
55
54
69
215
111
83
125
39
238
173
50
38
37
70
203
108
120
97
286
179
85
254
70
61
174
187
370
46
83
62
56
85
236
127
85
132
57
244
194
62
43
47
88
208
128
149
119
296
186
88
255
72
67
176
195
382
3149
405
292
288
282
273
261
227
215
211
205
183
175
169
165
151
145
131
129
124
121
109
107
104
102
102
101
99
90
14B
26B
24B
25A
19C
23B
27C
26
25A
28B
20
25B
14B
26A
28C
29
19
19B
16B
24A
20B
25
28A
22
20B
25A
22B
23C
24B
393.59
57.79
41.76
143.77
17.60
13.02
16.31
113.30
30.67
11.72
34.17
8.73
14.61
33.86
16.53
8.37
28.91
6.56
4.46
5.62
12.09
15.50
35.65
103.90
51.14
17.01
50.65
12.43
7.54
ZDD895
ZDD035
ZDD084
ZDD685
ZDD687
ZDD095
ZDD043
ZDD082
ZDD696
ZDD028
ZRC171
ZDD333
ZDD895
ZDD870
ZDD859
ZDD027
ZDD437
ZRC172
ZDD445
ZDD665
ZDD180
ZDD058
ZDD596
ZDD061
ZRC188
ZDD685
ZDD074
ZDD703
ZDD232
g/t Au
Hole id
gold gram metres
Length
From
To
Section
Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres8
onlyuseDrilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results, increasing the tally to 68 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres, with 11 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 3).
Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:17:04 UTC.