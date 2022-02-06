Tietto Minerals : Hits 164g/t Au from 38m within 5m@33g/t Au at AG Core

Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

7 February 2022

Tietto hits 164.28 g/t Au from 38m within 5m @ 33.86 g/t Au at AG Core

Highlights:

 Tietto hits multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear

only at its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; results include:  5m @ 33.86 g/t Au from 38m incl. 1m @ 164.28 g/t Au (ZDD870 - Section 26A) use  2m @ 26.07 g/t Au from 118m incl. 1m @ 51.33 g/t Au (ZDD884 - Section 28A)  9m @ 4.61 g/t Au from 137m incl. 7m @ 5.8 g/t Au (ZDD854 - Section 26C)  16m @ 2.51 g/t Au from 105m incl. 6m @ 5.05 g/t Au (ZDD871 - Section 26C)  15m @ 2.57 g/t Au from 64m incl. 8m @ 4.47 g/t Au (ZDD892 - Section 24A) Results (44 DD holes for 5,794m) are from Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed  to convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production  Tietto awaits assays for 42 drill holes (8,627m); with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022

 Tietto's six diamond rigs continue actively drilling, with 100,000m planned in 2022 to drive resource growth

 Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐ tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz Au and A$/US$=0.741

 Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at

personal Abujar in Q4 CY2022

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report further high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG)

ForDeposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "Following on from the fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold3 our infill drill program continues to add multiple high‐grade gold intercepts at AG Core.