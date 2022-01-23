Log in
    TIE   AU000000TIE8

TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED

(TIE)
Tietto Minerals : Hits 2,853g/t Au within 25m @131g/t Au at AG Core

01/23/2022 | 05:24pm EST
Tietto Minerals Ltd

Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005

Tel: +61 8 9420 8270

Web: www.tietto.com

24 January 2022

Tietto hits 2,853 g/t Au within 25.37m @ 131.05 g/t Au at AG Core

Highlights:

Tietto hits bonanza gold intercept at AG Core, from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear at its

only

3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; these project best results include:

25.4m @ 131.1 g/t Au from 36.6m (ZDD895 - Section 14B) including:

8m @ 393.6 g/t Au from 38m incl. 3.4m @ 917.6 g/t Au (incl. 1.1m at 2,853 g/t Au)

12m @ 14.6 g/t Au from 50m incl. 2m @ 84. 5 g/t Au

Diamond hole ZDD895 is part of Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed to

use

convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting

the first two years of Abujar's gold production

Tietto awaits assays for 61 drill holes (9,329m) expected in February 2022; its six diamond drill rigs

continue actively drilling with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022

Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of

260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B

(pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741

Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at

Abujar in Q4 CY2022.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "This fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold from

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report project best bonanza high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

our infill drilling program at AG is our best achievement to date. This bonanza gold intercept is located close to surface in fresh mineralisation and combined with the multiple high‐grade intercepts we have reported from our infill drilling, it is expected these will have a material impact on the first years of open pit mining at Abujar.

pit mining at Abujar.

"Our exploration team is using these latest results to refine our drill targeting of the high‐grade shoots within the Abujar main shear. Results from our drilling continue to demonstrate high grades present in this large system and with more than 70km of strike at Abujar and achieving 100,000m of drilling a year; we think there is great potential to deliver more intersections like these.

"With completed settlement of the second tranche of our recent capital raise, we are now fully funded to

production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, and expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces

onlyof gold in the first six years.

"We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."

Infill Drilling - AG Core

Tietto presents results for ZDD895 (135.5m), a diamond drill hole completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program at AG Core which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e., upgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

pgrading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).

use

Best intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised

in Table 1 and photographs of the diamond core from interval 38.57m ‐ 39.67m is shown in Figure 1.

Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill

Hole id

Depth from

Depth to

Length

g/t Au

includes3

ZDD8954

36.63

62

25.37

131.05

below

includes5

38

46

8

393.59

3.43m @ 917.63 g/t Au

and includes4

50

62

12

14.61

2m @ 84.45 g/t Au

Forpersonal

Figure 1: Diamond drill core from interval 38.57m ‐ 39.67m in hole ZDD895 at AG Core (NTW core diameter of 56.1mm)

  • 1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
    4 0.1 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 5 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
gold gram metres
3,149
288
282
215
175
165
124
107
102
99
87
83
78
73
72
66
66
63
59
57
ASX Reporting
24 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
22 Sep 2021
21 Oct 2021
24 Jan 2022
20 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
22 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
From
38
54
69
125
50
37
97
85
61
187
66
83
214
208
91
254
11
227
60
120
Hole id
ZDD895
ZDD685
ZDD687
ZDD696
ZDD895
ZDD859
ZDD665
ZDD596
ZDD685
ZDD703
ZDD617
ZDD734
ZDD704
ZDD703
ZDD730
ZDD814
ZDD806
ZDD702
ZDD633
ZDD701
Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres6
Length
8
2
16
7
12
10
22
3
6
8
7
7
18
12
5
7
18
9
18
8
To 46 56 85 132
62
47
119
88
67
195
73
90
232
220
96
261
29
236
78
128
g/t Au 393.59 143.77 17.60 30.67 14.61 16.53
5.62
35.65
17.01
12.43
12.48
11.87
4.36
6.10
14.44
9.38
3.67
6.97
3.30
7.17

Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 2 and Table 5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 4. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 6.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Depth (m)

dip

Azi

Section

Drill Type

ZDD895

ZDD895

753,060

765,798

221

135.5

‐45

305

14B

DD

Tietto has completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section

Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar

use

(~120m vertical depth).

Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits and Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.

Tietto has now reported results for 177 holes for 32,536m with the release of this ninth batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are

presented in Table 3.

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

ASX Reporting

ZDD705

0

1

1

55.13

55

12 Nov 2021

ZDD724

82

91

9

6.03

54

22 Dec 2021

ZDD770

74

79

5

10.16

51

22 Dec 2021

ZDD760

234

243

9

5.47

49

22 Dec 2021

ZDD691

79

87

8

5.95

48

21 Oct 2021

ZDD699

162

176

14

3.27

46

12 Nov 2021

ZDD606

143

162

19

2.33

44

10 Sep 2021

ZDD750

196

200

4

10.75

43

30 Nov 2021

ZDD671A

136

150

14

2.87

40

13 Oct 2021

ZDD698

178

189

11

3.58

39

12 Nov 2021

ZDD670

138

139

1

36.82

37

22 Dec 2021

ZDD727

61

72

11

3.34

37

30 Nov 2021

ZDD799

18

29

11

3.09

34

22 Dec 2021

ZDD774

248

252

4

8.30

33

22 Dec 2021

ZDD707

201

228

27

1.19

32

12 Nov 2021

ZDD805

105

115

10

3.04

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD796

144

154

10

3.01

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD790

117

131

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD817

112

126

14

2.14

30

20 Jan 2022

ZDD607

93

110

17

1.68

29

10 Sep 2021

ZDD707

237

238

1

28.39

28

12 Nov 2021

ZDD658

71

77

6

4.69

28

13 Oct 2021

ZDD691

112

115

3

9.32

28

21 Oct 2021

ZDD629

34

41

7

3.66

26

10 Sep 2021

ZDD703

149

151

2

12.64

25

12 Nov 2021

ZDD618

91

98

7

3.56

25

10 Sep 2021

ZDD679

18

30

12

2.07

25

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

101

105

4

6.11

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD636

70

74

4

6.02

24

22 Sep 2021

ZDD608

104

113

9

2.64

24

10 Sep 2021

ZDD668

108

109

1

23.70

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD668

168

169

1

23.52

24

13 Oct 2021

ZDD608

167

173

6

3.88

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD589

56

68

12

1.91

23

10 Sep 2021

ZDD747

40

46

6

3.82

23

22 Dec 2021

ZDD682

97

105

8

2.80

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD688

157

159

2

11.14

22

22 Dec 2021

ZDD637

79

90

11

1.98

22

22 Sep 2021

ZDD859

113

114

1

21.87

22

20 Jan 2022

ZDD706A

113

129

16

1.34

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD705

148

151

3

7.01

21

12 Nov 2021

ZDD704

146

157

11

1.90

21

12 Nov 2021

Drilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results increasing the tally to 66 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres with 11 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 4).
To
191
231
19
67
From
181
225
11
66
g/t Au
2.06
3.33
2.45
19.52
Length
10
6
8
1
Hole id ZDD682 ZDD750 ZDD615 ZDD662A
ASX Reporting
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
gold gram metres
21
20
20
20
Tietto Minerals Ltd Unit 7, 162 Colin Street Perth, WA 6005 Tel: +61 8 9420 8270 Web: www.tietto.com

For personal use

Table 4: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres7

Hole id

From

To

Length

g/t Au

gold gram metres

Section

ZDD895

38

46

8

393.59

3149

14B

ZDD035

76

83

7

57.79

405

26B

ZDD084

55

62

7

41.76

292

24B

ZDD685

54

56

2

143.77

288

25A

ZDD687

69

85

16

17.60

282

19C

ZDD095

215

236

21

13.02

273

23B

ZDD043

111

127

16

16.31

261

27C

ZDD082

83

85

2

113.30

227

26

ZDD696

125

132

7

30.67

215

25A

ZDD028

39

57

18

11.72

211

28B

ZRC171

238

244

6

34.17

205

20

ZDD333

173

194

21

8.73

183

25B

ZDD895

50

62

12

14.61

175

14B

ZDD859

37

47

10

16.53

165

28C

ZDD027

70

88

18

8.37

151

29

ZDD437

203

208

5

28.91

145

19

ZRC172

108

128

20

6.56

131

19B

ZDD445

120

149

29

4.46

129

16B

ZDD665

97

119

22

5.62

124

24A

ZDD180

286

296

10

12.09

121

20B

ZDD058

179

186

7

15.50

109

25

ZDD596

85

88

3

35.65

107

28A

ZDD061

254

255

1

103.90

104

22

ZRC188

70

72

2

51.14

102

20B

ZDD685

61

67

6

17.01

102

25A

ZDD074

174

176

2

50.65

101

22B

ZDD703

187

195

8

12.43

99

23C

ZDD232

370

382

12

7.54

90

24B

ZRC164A

268

286

18

4.90

88

19

ZDD617

66

73

7

12.48

87

25C

ZDD096

173

178

5

17.27

86

23B

ZDD734

83

90

7

11.87

83

22C

ZDD704

214

232

18

4.36

78

18C

ZDD081

78

94

16

4.75

76

25

ARC17

48

58

10

7.46

75

17B

  • 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tietto Minerals Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
