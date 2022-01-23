Tietto Minerals : Hits 2,853g/t Au within 25m @131g/t Au at AG Core
01/23/2022 | 05:24pm EST
24 January 2022
Tietto hits 2,853 g/t Au within 25.37m @ 131.05 g/t Au at AG Core
Highlights:
Tietto hits bonanza gold intercept at AG Core, from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear at its
only
3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; these project best results include:
25.4m @ 131.1 g/t Au from 36.6m (ZDD895 - Section 14B) including:
8m @ 393.6 g/t Au from 38m incl. 3.4m @ 917.6 g/t Au (incl. 1.1m at 2,853 g/t Au)
12m @ 14.6 g/t Au from 50m incl. 2m @ 84. 5 g/t Au
Diamond hole ZDD895 is part of Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed to
use
convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting
the first two years of Abujar's gold production
Tietto awaits assays for 61 drill holes (9,329m) expected in February 2022; its six diamond drill rigs
continue actively drilling with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022
Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of
260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B
(pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741
Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at
Abujar in Q4 CY2022.
This fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold from
West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report project best bonanza high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
our infill drilling program at AG is our best achievement to date. This bonanza gold intercept is located close to surface in fresh mineralisation and combined with the multiple high‐grade intercepts we have reported from our infill drilling, it is expected these will have a material impact on the first years of open pit mining at Abujar.
pit mining at Abujar.
"Our exploration team is using these latest results to refine our drill targeting of the high‐grade shoots within the Abujar main shear. Results from our drilling continue to demonstrate high grades present in this large system and with more than 70km of strike at Abujar and achieving 100,000m of drilling a year; we think there is great potential to deliver more intersections like these.
Refer ASX Announcement dated 5th October 2021
Refer ASX Announcement dated 22nd November 2021
"With completed settlement of the second tranche of our recent capital raise, we are now fully funded to
production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, and expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces
of gold in the first six years.
"We are well positioned to execute our dual strategy in 2022; our Exploration Team has recently commenced drilling 100,000m of diamond core this year to drive resource growth, and our Build Team is advancing construction work on schedule as we develop the Abujar Gold Project into West Africa's next gold mine."
Infill Drilling - AG Core
Tietto presents results for ZDD895 (135.5m), a diamond drill hole completed as part of Tietto's infill drilling program at AG Core which aims to increase confidence in Abujar mineral resource estimates (i.e.,
grading Indicated Resources to Measured Resources).
use
Best intersections from the latest batch of assays received for 1m diamond drill samples are summarised
in Table 1 and photographs of the diamond core from interval 38.57m ‐ 39.67m is shown in Figure 1.
Table 1: Significant Intersections from AG Core infill
Hole id
Depth from
Depth to
Length
g/t Au
includes3
ZDD8954
36.63
62
25.37
131.05
below
includes5
38
46
8
393.59
3.43m @ 917.63 g/t Au
and includes4
50
62
12
14.61
2m @ 84.45 g/t Au
Forpersonal
Figure 1: Diamond drill core from interval 38.57m ‐ 39.67m in hole ZDD895 at AG Core (NTW core diameter of 56.1mm)
1.0 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 4 0.1 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied 5 0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
gold gram metres
3,149
288
282
215
175
165
124
107
102
99
87
83
78
73
72
66
66
63
59
57
ASX Reporting
24 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
22 Sep 2021
21 Oct 2021
24 Jan 2022
20 Jan 2022
13 Oct 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
12 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
12 Nov 2021
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
20 Jan 2022
12 Nov 2021
22 Sep 2021
30 Nov 2021
From
38
54
69
125
50
37
97
85
61
187
66
83
214
208
91
254
11
227
60
120
Hole id
ZDD895
ZDD685
ZDD687
ZDD696
ZDD895
ZDD859
ZDD665
ZDD596
ZDD685
ZDD703
ZDD617
ZDD734
ZDD704
ZDD703
ZDD730
ZDD814
ZDD806
ZDD702
ZDD633
ZDD701
Table 3: AG Core ‐ significant intersections from infill program greater than 20 gold gram metres6
Length
8
2
16
7
12
10
22
3
6
8
7
7
18
12
5
7
18
9
18
8
To 4656 85 132
62
47
119
88
67
195
73
90
232
220
96
261
29
236
78
128
g/t Au 393.59 143.77 17.60 30.67 14.61 16.53
5.62
35.65
17.01
12.43
12.48
11.87
4.36
6.10
14.44
9.38
3.67
6.97
3.30
7.17
Drill collar details and assay results are in Table 2 and Table 5 respectively. Location of the reported drill collars and associated assay results is presented in Figure 4. An oblique cross‐section highlighting selected assay results is presented in Figure 5 and an oblique long section presents the results in Figure 6.
Table 2: Drill Collar Information
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Depth (m)
dip
Azi
Section
Drill Type
ZDD895
ZDD895
753,060
765,798
221
135.5
‐45
305
14B
DD
Tietto has completed infill drilling at AG on 25m line spacing (Measured Resource) between Section
Lines 14 to 30 across the AG Core to a depth covering the first two years of gold production at Abujar
use
(~120m vertical depth).
Gold mineralisation at AG Core remains open at depths well below open pit limits and Tietto will plan further drilling to assess the potential for underground mining at Abujar below the planned DFS open pit.
Tietto has now reported results for 177 holes for 32,536m with the release of this ninth batch. Significant intersections (>=20 gold gram metres) from the program including those from this release are
presented in Table 3.
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
For personal use only
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
ASX Reporting
ZDD705
0
1
1
55.13
55
12 Nov 2021
ZDD724
82
91
9
6.03
54
22 Dec 2021
ZDD770
74
79
5
10.16
51
22 Dec 2021
ZDD760
234
243
9
5.47
49
22 Dec 2021
ZDD691
79
87
8
5.95
48
21 Oct 2021
ZDD699
162
176
14
3.27
46
12 Nov 2021
ZDD606
143
162
19
2.33
44
10 Sep 2021
ZDD750
196
200
4
10.75
43
30 Nov 2021
ZDD671A
136
150
14
2.87
40
13 Oct 2021
ZDD698
178
189
11
3.58
39
12 Nov 2021
ZDD670
138
139
1
36.82
37
22 Dec 2021
ZDD727
61
72
11
3.34
37
30 Nov 2021
ZDD799
18
29
11
3.09
34
22 Dec 2021
ZDD774
248
252
4
8.30
33
22 Dec 2021
ZDD707
201
228
27
1.19
32
12 Nov 2021
ZDD805
105
115
10
3.04
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD796
144
154
10
3.01
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD790
117
131
14
2.14
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD817
112
126
14
2.14
30
20 Jan 2022
ZDD607
93
110
17
1.68
29
10 Sep 2021
ZDD707
237
238
1
28.39
28
12 Nov 2021
ZDD658
71
77
6
4.69
28
13 Oct 2021
ZDD691
112
115
3
9.32
28
21 Oct 2021
ZDD629
34
41
7
3.66
26
10 Sep 2021
ZDD703
149
151
2
12.64
25
12 Nov 2021
ZDD618
91
98
7
3.56
25
10 Sep 2021
ZDD679
18
30
12
2.07
25
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
101
105
4
6.11
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD636
70
74
4
6.02
24
22 Sep 2021
ZDD608
104
113
9
2.64
24
10 Sep 2021
ZDD668
108
109
1
23.70
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD668
168
169
1
23.52
24
13 Oct 2021
ZDD608
167
173
6
3.88
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD589
56
68
12
1.91
23
10 Sep 2021
ZDD747
40
46
6
3.82
23
22 Dec 2021
ZDD682
97
105
8
2.80
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD688
157
159
2
11.14
22
22 Dec 2021
ZDD637
79
90
11
1.98
22
22 Sep 2021
ZDD859
113
114
1
21.87
22
20 Jan 2022
ZDD706A
113
129
16
1.34
21
12 Nov 2021
ZDD705
148
151
3
7.01
21
12 Nov 2021
ZDD704
146
157
11
1.90
21
12 Nov 2021
Drilling has intersected good widths and grades in assays received to date with these new results increasing the tally to 66 intervals greater than 50 gold gram metres with 11 intervals greater than 200 gold gram metres at AG Core (Table 4).
To
191
231
19
67
From
181
225
11
66
g/t Au
2.06
3.33
2.45
19.52
Length
10
6
8
1
Hole idZDD682 ZDD750 ZDD615 ZDD662A
ASX Reporting
22 Dec 2021
30 Nov 2021
10 Sep 2021
13 Oct 2021
gold gram metres
21
20
20
20
For personal use
Table 4: AG Core ‐ significant intersections greater than 50 gold gram metres7
Hole id
From
To
Length
g/t Au
gold gram metres
Section
ZDD895
38
46
8
393.59
3149
14B
ZDD035
76
83
7
57.79
405
26B
ZDD084
55
62
7
41.76
292
24B
ZDD685
54
56
2
143.77
288
25A
ZDD687
69
85
16
17.60
282
19C
ZDD095
215
236
21
13.02
273
23B
ZDD043
111
127
16
16.31
261
27C
ZDD082
83
85
2
113.30
227
26
ZDD696
125
132
7
30.67
215
25A
ZDD028
39
57
18
11.72
211
28B
ZRC171
238
244
6
34.17
205
20
ZDD333
173
194
21
8.73
183
25B
ZDD895
50
62
12
14.61
175
14B
ZDD859
37
47
10
16.53
165
28C
ZDD027
70
88
18
8.37
151
29
ZDD437
203
208
5
28.91
145
19
ZRC172
108
128
20
6.56
131
19B
ZDD445
120
149
29
4.46
129
16B
ZDD665
97
119
22
5.62
124
24A
ZDD180
286
296
10
12.09
121
20B
ZDD058
179
186
7
15.50
109
25
ZDD596
85
88
3
35.65
107
28A
ZDD061
254
255
1
103.90
104
22
ZRC188
70
72
2
51.14
102
20B
ZDD685
61
67
6
17.01
102
25A
ZDD074
174
176
2
50.65
101
22B
ZDD703
187
195
8
12.43
99
23C
ZDD232
370
382
12
7.54
90
24B
ZRC164A
268
286
18
4.90
88
19
ZDD617
66
73
7
12.48
87
25C
ZDD096
173
178
5
17.27
86
23B
ZDD734
83
90
7
11.87
83
22C
ZDD704
214
232
18
4.36
78
18C
ZDD081
78
94
16
4.75
76
25
ARC17
48
58
10
7.46
75
17B
0.4 g/t Au cut off used with max 3m internal dilution and no top cut applied
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
