Tietto Minerals : Hits 2,853g/t Au within 25m @131g/t Au at AG Core

24 January 2022

Tietto hits 2,853 g/t Au within 25.37m @ 131.05 g/t Au at AG Core

Highlights:

 Tietto hits bonanza gold intercept at AG Core, from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear at its

only 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project; these project best results include:  25.4m @ 131.1 g/t Au from 36.6m (ZDD895 - Section 14B) including:  8m @ 393.6 g/t Au from 38m incl. 3.4m @ 917.6 g/t Au (incl. 1.1m at 2,853 g/t Au)  12m @ 14.6 g/t Au from 50m incl. 2m @ 84. 5 g/t Au  Diamond hole ZDD895 is part of Tietto's recently completed AG Core infill drilling; designed to use convert Abujar AG Indicated Resources (35Mt @ 1.5 g/t Au for 1.65Moz) to Measured - targeting the first two years of Abujar's gold production  Tietto awaits assays for 61 drill holes (9,329m) expected in February 2022; its six diamond drill rigs continue actively drilling with next resource update due end of Q1 CY2022  Abujar DFS demonstrated robust financial results and estimated first‐year gold production of 260,000oz and 1.2Moz over the first six years of Abujar's 11‐year mine life for an NPV5% A$1.3B (pre‐tax) and A$0.97B (post‐tax) using US$1,700/oz and A$/US$=0.741  Tietto is funded to production2 with construction progressing on schedule - targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY2022. personalTietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "This fantastic intercept of 1.1m at 2,853g/t gold from

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to report project best bonanza high‐grade gold results from infill drilling completed at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) Deposit, part of its 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

our infill drilling program at AG is our best achievement to date. This bonanza gold intercept is located Forclose to surface in fresh mineralisation and combined with the multiple high‐grade intercepts we have reported from our infill drilling, it is expected these will have a material impact on the first years of open

pit mining at Abujar.

"Our exploration team is using these latest results to refine our drill targeting of the high‐grade shoots within the Abujar main shear. Results from our drilling continue to demonstrate high grades present in this large system and with more than 70km of strike at Abujar and achieving 100,000m of drilling a year; we think there is great potential to deliver more intersections like these.