Tietto Minerals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
12/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
ACN 143 493 118
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
TIME:
10:00AM (WST)
DATE:Friday, 7 January 2022
PLACE: Unit 7, 162 Colin Street
West Perth WA 6005
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
If you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (+61 8) 9420 8270
C O N T EN T S P A G E
Agenda (the proposed resolutions)
Explanatory Statement
Glossary
Proxy Form
Enclosed
I M PO R T A N T I N F O R M A T I O N
TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is given that a General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tietto Minerals Limited will be held at 10:00AM (WST) on Friday, 7 January 2022 at Unit 7, 162 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
The business of the General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
VOTING ELIGIBILITY
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 10:00AM (WST) on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.
VOTING IN PERSON
To vote in person, attend the General Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.
VOTING BY PROXY
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 69,580,801 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any Associates of those persons (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved). The Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 46,387,201 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any Associates of those persons (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved). The Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
RESOLUTION 3: ISSUE OF TRANCHE 2 PLACEMENT SHARES
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the issue by the Company of up to 103,208,922 fully paid ordinary shares at 39 cents per share on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an Associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
RESOLUTION 4: PARTICIPATION OF DIRECTOR IN PLACEMENT - MR HANJING XU
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 769,231 Shares at 39 cents per share to Mr Hanjing Xu (or his nominees) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by Mr Hanjing Xu or any Associate of Mr Xu. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
DATED: 6 DECEMBER 2021
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
MATTHEW FOY
COMPANY SECRETARY
E X PL A N A T O R Y S T A T EM E N T
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions which are the subject of the business of the Meeting.
Background
As announced to the market on 22 November 2021, the Company received commitments to raise up to $85 million (before costs) through the issue of 219,176,924 Shares at an issue price of $0.39 per Share (Placement). The Placement was supported by a number of institutional, sophisticated and professional investors including Zhaojin Mining, one of China's largest gold mining companies.
The funds raised through the Placement are to be used to build the Abujar Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire (Project) and continue project exploration for gold resource growth, as well as for working capital.
The Placement is to be completed through two tranches. On 26 November 2021 the Company completed Tranche 1 of the Capital Raising of $45.2 million through the placement of a total of 115,968,002 Shares at an issue price of $0.39 per Share (Tranche 1 Placement Shares).
The ratification of Shares under Tranche 1 are the subject of Resolutions 1 and 2. Approval for the issue of up to 103,208,922 Shares at an issue price of $0.39 per Share pursuant to Tranche 2 are the subject of Resolution 3 of this Notice of Meeting (Tranche 2 Placement Shares).
Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the issue of 69,580,801 Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1.
Resolution 2 seeks Shareholder ratification pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.4 for the issue of 46,387,201 Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A.
ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A
Broadly speaking, and subject to a number of exceptions which are contained in Listing Rule 7.2 (which do not apply in the circumstance of this Resolution), Listing Rule 7.1 limits the amount of equity securities that a listed company can issue without the approval of its shareholders over any 12 month period to 15% of the fully paid ordinary securities it had on issue at the start of that period. The issue of the Placement Shares does not fit within any of the exceptions in Listing Rule 7.2 and, as it has not yet been approved by the Company's Shareholders, it effectively uses up part of the 15% limit in Listing Rule 7.1, reducing the
Company's capacity to issue further equity securities without Shareholder approval under
Listing Rule 7.1 for the 12 month period following the issue date.
Listing Rule 7.1A enables eligible entities to issue equity securities up to 10% of its issued share capital through placements over a 12 month period after the annual general meeting at which the shareholders approve the 10% placement facility. The 10% placement facility is in addition to the company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.
Listing Rule 7.4 allows the shareholders of a listed company to approve an issue of equity securities after it has been made or agreed to be made. If they do, the issue is taken to have been approved under Listing Rule 7.1 or Listing 7.1A and so does not reduce the company's capacity to issue further equity securities without shareholder approval under those rules.
