Tietto Minerals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

A G EN DA - S PEC I A L B U S I N ESS

RESOLUTION 1: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - TRANCHE 1 PLACEMENT SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 69,580,801 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any Associates of those persons (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved). The Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:

a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

RESOLUTION 2: RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - TRANCHE 1 PLACEMENT SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 46,387,201 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any Associates of those persons (or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved). The Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:

RESOLUTION 3: ISSUE OF TRANCHE 2 PLACEMENT SHARES

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: