Tietto Minerals : Rapidly Progressing Abujar Gold Project Construction

18 January 2022

Tietto rapidly progressing construction at fully funded Abujar Gold

Project - on track for first gold pour in Q4 CY22

Highlights:

Abujar remains on track for first gold pour in Q4 CY22

Project remains LTI free (lost time injury)

Bulk earthworks completed for process plant and camp area

Civil concrete contractor commenced mobilisation

Construction of administration office, cafeteria, and first 120 camp rooms underway following completion of concrete foundations

Shop drafting of structural steel and platework commenced

Tower steel for 34km‐long 90kv power line arrived in Abidjan port and is awaiting customs clearance

SAG Mill remains on track for delivery to site in Q2 CY22

Abujar Gold Project is fully funded with second tranche of $85M placement completed

West African gold explorer and developer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to provide a project development update for its fully funded 3.35Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa for November 2021. Tietto is targeting first gold at Abujar in Q4 CY22.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: "I am very pleased to provide shareholders with our second project development update for Abujar. I would like to thank and congratulate our build team and contractors for their commitment to safety, continuing to work LTI free during December.

"With completed settlement of the second tranche of our recent capital raise, we are now fully funded to production at Abujar, which has potential to be one of the largest gold producing mines in Côte d'Ivoire, expected to produce more than 260,000 ounces of gold in the first year and 1.2M ounces of gold in the first six years.