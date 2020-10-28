Log in
TIFFANY & CO.

TIFFANY & CO.

(TIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tiffany : LVMH Near Agreement on New Deal Terms -- 2nd Update

10/28/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca

Tiffany & Co. is nearing an agreement to accept a lower price in its takeover by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE that would end a bitter dispute between the luxury-goods companies.

The companies have come to a preliminary agreement on new deal terms that would call for LVMH to pay $131.50 for the iconic U.S. jewelry maker, according to people familiar with the matter. That is down from a prior agreement of $135 a share.

Tiffany's board plans to consider the revised terms at a meeting later Wednesday, and there is no guarantee they will accept them, the people said. Should they accept the revised terms, litigation that erupted over the deal would go away and conditions required for it to close would be reduced, some of the people said. That would pave the way for a new shareholder vote and a closing of the deal possibly by January.

Tiffany agreed to sell itself to LVMH late last year in a roughly $16.2 billion deal. The acquisition represented the biggest bet yet by LVMH under Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who has been its chief executive and controlling shareholder for three decades. But LVMH said in September it was backing out of the deal, blaming trade disputes between France and the Trump administration. Many saw the move as a bid to lower the price.

Tiffany said the argument was a pretext to back out of the deal after the coronavirus pandemic upended the luxury-goods industry and sued LVMH in Delaware Chancery Court to enforce the agreement. That prompted LVMH to countersue, arguing the U.S. jeweler's business had been so deeply damaged during the pandemic that their takeover agreement is no longer valid.

Tiffany's board is confident in its legal position but may accept a slight price reduction for increased certainty of a deal closing, one of the people said. Tiffany shareholders have also continued to receive a 58-cent per-share quarterly dividend in the meantime and may get another one before the deal closes.

The two sides were set to go to trial in early January.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 1241ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -4.67% 402.15 Real-time Quote.1.12%
TIFFANY & CO. -0.64% 129.8 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 564 M - -
Net income 2021 209 M - -
Net cash 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,2x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 15 642 M 15 642 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 125,33 $
Last Close Price 128,88 $
Spread / Highest target 4,75%
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Baldwin Chief Information Officer
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.-4.19%15 642
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-14.57%1 453
SIGNET JEWELERS16.51%1 326
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC6.38%1 252
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.38%604
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-21.74%150
