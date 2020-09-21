Log in
Tiffany, LVMH Trial Set for Early January

09/21/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

By Suzanne Kapner

A Delaware judge set a trial date of early January for Tiffany & Co.'s lawsuit against LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton over the fate of their merger.

Tiffany sued LVMH earlier this month after the French luxury goods company said it couldn't proceed with its $16.2 billion takeover of the U.S. jeweler. Tiffany had asked the court to set a trial date for mid-November, in the hope of getting a ruling before the deal's Nov. 24 closing date. LVMH had argued that it wouldn't be possible to go to trial until March or April.

In his decision, Joseph Slights III, vice chancellor of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, took into consideration that certain antitrust approvals that the companies had obtained for the deal will begin to expire next year. The U.S. approval lapses in February.

Tiffany also argued that delaying a resolution until the spring would leave it in limbo and hamstring its ability to run its business and pay employees.

Tiffany's capital expenditures are capped until the deal's closing date and the agreement doesn't stipulate a budget for next year. Its shares outstanding are also capped, meaning a delay would prevent it from paying equity compensation to employees at year-end.

Likewise, Tiffany can't hire or fire employees at the level of vice president or above or enter into material contracts, including the signing of store leases, without LVMH's consent.

LVMH argued that a case requiring documents and depositions in various geographic regions was too complex to bring to trial on a fast-tracked schedule.

In a statement issued after the ruling, LVMH said it is "confident that it will be able to defeat Tiffany's accusations and convince the court that the conditions necessary for the acquisition of Tiffany are no longer met."

LVMH said earlier this month that it couldn't complete the deal by the November closing date for fear of getting in the middle of a U.S.-France trade war. The French luxury goods company also said a "material adverse effect" from the pandemic had hurt Tiffany's business, allowing LVMH to back out of the deal.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -6.27% 355.8 Real-time Quote.-16.90%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -4.42% 395.55 Real-time Quote.-0.08%
TIFFANY & CO. -0.90% 115.21 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 537 M - -
Net income 2021 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,1x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 14 110 M 14 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TIFFANY & CO.
Duration : Period :
Tiffany & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIFFANY & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 127,83 $
Last Close Price 115,21 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Bogliolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger N. Farah Chairman
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lisa Baldwin Chief Information Officer
Rose Marie Bravo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIFFANY & CO.-13.80%14 110
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-12.52%1 564
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-14.49%997
SIGNET JEWELERS-16.01%956
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.48%604
MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-42.75%111
